Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been writing a lot of reviews of performance in the financial sector lately, with a focus on some interesting regional banks. While we provide a solid overview of the critical metrics that you should be aware of, due diligence always is required on all of these names beyond this initial look. We have focused our analysis of late on regional banks as we strongly believe they have great upside in the next five years as the industry resets itself. COVID-19 has caused immense pain and in response the Fed has slashed rates next to zero, which has hurt banks' ability to take in deposits and lend at higher rates, weighing on the net interest margins. Bond yields have been volatile but mostly lower, until the last few trading sessions. That all said, as the sector normalizes in coming quarters, we think you need to take advantage if some of these names pull back. In this column, we will look at the key metrics of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) that you should watch. The bank reported earnings last month. Ultimately, we believe FFBC stock would be a good buy under $16 again as the dividend is safe, and the yield is 6.2%.

Revenues grew nicely

Like many other names we have covered, the bank's operational results shared similarities in the trends we have seen with other banks. EPS gained on the back of continued loan growth and deposit strength, but notably the bank saw revenues up very slightly from last year. With Q3 2020 revenues of $163 million, the bank put up a nice 4.4% increase in this metric year-over-year. That is a good start. Keep in mind a number of other regional banks we have covered reported flat to down revenues vs. last year. Some banks like this one saw a benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program. We saw a respectable performance on earnings.

Earnings performance shows gains

The growth in revenues helped fuel earnings power. Net income for Q3 2020 was $41.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares to net income of $37.4 million, or $0.38 per share, for Q2 2020. That was a nice rise, but was down from the $50.9 million or $0.51 in EPS in Q3 2019. What about so far in 2020? Well, performance is lower than 2019 in the first nine months. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.10 compared to $1.51 for the same period in 2019. Much of this is from loan loss provisions. That said, we think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks.

Book value suggests the stock is attractively valued

The stock's value proposition is attractive when we consider the equity price relative to book value. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $16.44 relative to the book value per share at Sept. 30, 2020. Book value per share as of Sept. 30, 2020, was $22.94, compared with $22.59 and $22.82 as of Sept. 30, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively. Thus we have nice discount-to-book. However, we are a bit pricey relative to tangible book. Tangible book was $12.56, up from $12.26 from Q2. A premium to tangible book is common. Overall, we think shares are attractive on this basis, especially if you get shares under $16 in the near future.

You have to watch loans and deposits

There has been solid progress on loans and deposits. Remember, growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That's how you make money as a traditional bank. We are talking about taking in deposits at a low interest rate, and lending at a higher one. In this period, loan balances were relatively flat for the period, as increases in commercial real estate loans were offset by modest declines in all other loan types. Total loans were $10.2 billion. In total, average deposit balances declined $169 million during the third quarter, driven by a decline in higher priced brokered CDs. However, we are pleased with the trajectory of deposit balances as this decline was partially offset by increases in core deposit balances, which included $179 million in non-interest-bearing deposit growth. Total deposits were $11.6 billion.

A look into asset quality metrics

It bears repeating that loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. Additionally, we were encouraged that credit trends remained relatively stable for the quarter. Given the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases in the Midwest and uncertainty about the timing of vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, total provisions for credit losses were $15.3 million, weighing on earnings, offset by unfunded commitments. The recorded $13.4 million of provision expense in anticipation of credit deterioration in future quarters led to an increase in its allowance for credit losses to 1.81% of total loans.

Credit quality was once again fairly stable period to period, as the bank had $5.4 million of net charge-offs for the period and only slight increases in nonperforming and classified asset levels. Net charge-offs were 21 basis points as a percentage of loans for the quarter, which remains lower than historical levels and were 10 basis points year to date. That is not terrible. These results are about in line with many other banks we follow, however; on the conference call management stated,"While our credit metrics don't reflect much stress at the current time, we do expect some deterioration through the remainder of the year" which is a small concern investors should take note of. However, we see 2021 as an improving operational climate for banks.

Take-home on First Financial

This was a mixed quarter for First Financial. When we look at loans, deposits, and asset quality, the patterns followed the trends of some similar banks that are improving. With a dividend yield of over 6%, improving book value, and mixed asset quality trending in the right direction, we think you can buy on a pullback under $16, for now we are neutral.

