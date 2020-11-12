The company's Q4 results were great. Q1 is likely to be even better. Yet, the valuation is high and presents too much risk for me to buy at today's prices.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is one of the best examples that I can give with regard to the benefit of staying patient, focusing on the dividend, and eventually, reaping the rewards of classic buy and hold investing.

I've owned QCOM shares for quite some time now. I began accumulating my position in October of 2013, at $65.57/share. Over the years, I've added via selective re-investment, mainly in the $60-70 range. When QCOM dipped in 2016/17, I added to my position, buying shares several times, at $46.35 and $52.27. My most recent purchase was made in March of 2020 at $60.88/share. Today, my cost basis sits at $60.29.

QCOM was a red-hot growth stock when I first began accumulating in 2013. Then, over the next 5 years or so, the stock fell out of favor, due to a handful of concerns spanning from legal disputes regarding anti-trust and the company's licensing segment, rising competition, disagreements with large customers (namely, Apple (AAPL), and geopolitical concerns.

To a certain extent, these fears were justified. QCOM's fundamentals were eroding throughout much of the latter half of this decade. However, I believed in the management team, I saw growth potential in the future, and most importantly, I saw a rising dividend, which kept me content as a shareholder.

There were some trying times. I was underwater on my long-term position by a sizable amount during the worst of times in 2015, 2016, and 2017. But, as I've said many times before, unrealized losses have the potential to turn back into gains, which is why I am much more inclined to use weakness to average down into blue chips rather than lock-in losses.

Flash forward to today, with QCOM shares trading for $145.01, and I'm sitting on triple-digit unrealized gains. My yield on cost is 4.3%. And, I expect this growing dividend to play a significant role in my eventual retirement.

This shows that patience is key as a long-term investor and that a focus on rising dividends can help to guide you through rough patches. I believe the future for QCOM is bright. Management appears to agree, with QCOM's CEO, Steve Mollenkopf saying, "5G represents the single largest opportunity in our history, creating new opportunities to extend our leadership," during the company's Q4 conference call.

Unfortunately, I don't think that QCOM shares are attractively valued today. Buy and holding investing works best, in my opinion, at least, when shares are accumulated at attractive valuations. In this article, I will be highlighting the company's recent quarter, its shareholder returns, and my outlook with regard to the valuation, arriving at the ultimate conclusion that while I am pleased to continue to hold my overweight position, I am not interested in adding to my stake at today's prices.

Q4 Results

For much of 2020, the talk around QCOM shares has been the rise of the 5G revolution. For a while now, this major bullish event was something in the future - a boon looming on the horizon, but not yet attributing to results in a significant way. Well, the company's Q4 results show that 5G is here now.

Very early in the Q4 conference call, Mollenkopf touched upon this, saying, "As you can see from our results, the early stages of the 5G ramp are well underway with our strategy playing out largely as expected."

During the quarter, the beginnings of this 5G tailwind helped the company to produce non-GAAP sales of $6.5b (which represented year-over-year growth of 35%) and record bottom-line results, with non-GAAP EPS coming in at $1.45 (representing 86% y/y growth).

QCOM's GAAP figures were even higher, with revenues of $8.3b and EPS of $2.58. However, these numbers don't appear to be the best to use when making comparisons due to the impact of recent licensing/settlement agreements with Huawei.

The majority of this growth came from the company's technology segment, oftentimes referred to as QCT, which, in a nutshell, represents the company's hardware segment. QCT's sales during Q4 came in at $5b. These sales were up 38% y/y. And, QCOM notes that these sales were spread out nicely amongst a wide swath of its customers (which appeared to me, to say that Apple, who is a notable partner for QCOM in the 5G race after having squashed their recent legal disputes, was not the only company buying its chips this quarter).

One boon during the quarter was the fact that handheld device shipments came in at -5% y/y (we're talking 3G, 4G, and 5G combined here). This was much higher than prior estimates of -15% volume performance.

COVID-19 appeared to offer a bit of a tailwind for the company in its IoT offerings during the quarter. IoT-related sales were up 21% on a sequential basis during the quarter, totaling $926m as people invest in their homes/home offices due to the "work-from-home" trend that we've seen develop throughout the pandemic period.

In the licensing space, referred to as QTL, QCOM did well during the quarter as well. The company's QTL segment generated $1.5b in high-margin sales. The company's EBT margins on the QTL sales came in at 73% during the quarter.

It's also worth noting that the 5G trend isn't just about handheld devices (smartphones). QCOM has made major progress in its work in the automotive sector as we look forward to a future where AI and improved autonomous technologies allow for 5G to power the next industrial revolution in terms of the automation of the transportation industry.

QCOM touted recent design wins in the automotive space, which have caused its pipeline in that segment to rise to $8b. The company is attacking the changes seen in the automotive space from several important angles and it appears that QCOM will be a major player in the transportation industry moving forward.

QCOM is also competing in the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), wearable devices, data center, and edge compute markets. There is no shortage of growth opportunities for this company as we continue to transition further and further into the digital age. Q4 numbers reflect this and the company's forward guidance estimates do as well.

Q1 guidance

QCOM shares popped some 14% after their Q4 earnings and this was largely due to the company's bullish near-term outlook.

For Q1, management is guiding for revenues to be in the $7.8b-$8.6b range. This is a fairly wide range, which to me, implies a bit of uncertainty with regard to the levels of 5G uptake in the very short term, yet at the mid-point of this estimate, we're talking about y/y sales growth of 62%. So, while the exact number may be unknown, it's clear that the trajectory remains very positive.

For Q1, management is guiding for non-GAAP EPS to be in the $1.95-$2.15 range. At the mid-point here, we're looking at 107% y/y growth.

With these sort of growth prospects, there's no wonder that QCOM stock is doing so well. However, I do think it's important to note that these levels of growth are not widely expected to be sustainable and therefore, when looking at the company's valuation, I fear that the market has become exuberant, ignoring the potential for a slowdown in 2022 and beyond.

Valuation

When I look at the history of QCOM, I see the company's rather cyclical EPS coming and going in waves. In the past, 3G and 4G resulted in strong double-digit bottom-line growth for the company for several years when the new technology became available. However, this strength did eventually wane and in the latter stages of those trends, I see negative bottom-line performance.

Now, thankfully, over the long term, QCOM has done just fine with regard to its EPS growth trajectory because it has remained a leader in the ensuing semiconductor trends. Moving forward, I suspect that this will continue to be the case; however, I also admit that saying this is speculative.

Right now, analysts are expecting to see massive EPS growth next year. The current consensus analyst estimate for QCOM's bottom-line in 2021 is $6.96. If this were to come to fruition, it would represent 66% y/y growth. What's more, as we've moved closer and closer to 2021, this consensus estimate continues to rise. In short, analysts are becoming increasingly bullish on QCOM's near-term future.

I agree with them. I have high hopes for QCOM's 2021 performance and after reading through the recent Q4 data, I wouldn't be surprised to see QCOM's EPS surpass $7.00/share next year. Yet, as I said before, I don't expect to see this growth trend continue.

In 2022, analysts are calling for 13% y/y growth. And, right now, the consensus estimate for QCOM's 2023 EPS growth is actually negative, at -5%. The same thing is true for 2024 expectations, which are currently -12% y/y.

I think it's nearly impossible for anyone to make an accurate prediction so far out into the future and therefore, I am happy to take these 2023 and 2024 estimates with a grain of salt. But, I do think that the growth that 5G demand is likely to create in 2021 and 2022 are going to make for some very, very difficult comps in 2023 and 2024, so I wouldn't be surprised if those years included negative growth.

This is why I am not interested in paying the 32.5x blended P/E premium that the market is placing on shares today.

Even if I were to use my 2021 EPS estimate of ~$7.00/share, I'm looking at a forward P/E ratio of nearly 21x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

While this forward multiple is below QCOM's long-term average of 22.99x on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, it's very important to note that this 20-year average is pushed higher by P/E multiples that were in the triple-digit range back around the turn of the new millennium. No matter how great 5G growth is for QCOM, I don't foresee a future where the company's fundamentals could support such a high multiple and therefore, I prefer to use a period of time that does not include these high figures when thinking about a historical average.

QCOM's average P/E ratio over the last decade is 16.46x. This period includes the rise of 4G LTE and therefore, I think it's a somewhat apt comparison to the upcoming 5G period (while I think 5G will be more influential overall, it's important to note that QCOM has more competition in today's marketplace).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With this in mind, I think a 17x premium or so, on future earnings, is about as high as I am willing to go in terms of attempting to arrive at fair value in this space. Remember, for much of the last decade, QCOM was trading in the 12-14x range. While I think 5G is an impressive growth tailwind to have at its back, the fact of the matter is, this remains a semiconductor play. Over time, we see hardware in this space become commoditized. And, I suspect that legal headwinds associated with QCOM's QTL segment aren't going to disappear anytime soon. Because of this, I think paying a 20x+ multiple on QCOM shares represents a risk that I am not willing to incur.

To show why I am not willing to pay an outsized premium for short-term growth prospects, I'll leave you with this chart. As you can see below, if we experience multiple compression in the coming years, down to the 20x mark (or below), investors buying shares at today's elevated levels are setting themselves up to potentially lose money over the long term (assuming that future analyst projections regarding QCOM's EPS trajectory are correct).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Shareholder returns

After QCOM's strong rally in recent months, the stock's dividend yield has fallen to just 1.79%.

It's crazy to me, to see such low yields associated with QCOM shares today, being that investors could have numerous opportunities to buy QCOM shares when they were yielding in the 3-4% range in recent years. For instance, when I last bought QCOM back in March, shares were yielding 4.27%.

However, even though QCOM's yield is lower in the present, I still find the company attractive from a dividend growth standpoint. QCOM is on an 18-year consecutive dividend growth streak. The company's 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 6.2%, 9%, and 14%, respectively. The company's most recent dividend increase came in April and was 4.8%.

As you can see, QCOM's dividend growth has slowed in recent years. This is due to several factors, including uncertainty surrounding legal disputes, the trade war, and the slowing growth of its QCT segment as 4G matured. However, with such massive bottom-line growth taking place in 2020 and 2021, I expect QCOM's next dividend increase to be in the double-digit range, like we saw in the early days of the 4G LTE ramp.

Mollenkopf took a bit of a victory lap during the quarterly conference call with regard to the company's recent buyback, saying that QCOM spent $30b to buy back roughly 25% of its outstanding share count in recent years (after the NXP deal fell through in the middle of 2018, due largely to geopolitical issues, QCOM decided to place a large bet on itself and use the money that it might have otherwise dedicated towards M&A to buy back shares).

He said that the average cost of these shares which were retired was $64.50. Being that QCOM is trading in the $145 range today, it's clear that the company's bet was a great one. And, not only have the returns on those investments been high, but by reducing its share count in such a significant way, QCOM has set itself up to continue to generate strong bottom-line results as growing sales and cash flows trickle down to a much smaller denominator in terms of the company's outstanding share count.

In short, this is likely to mean higher EPS. It also means that the company's dividend is much less of a burden on its existing and future cash flows now that the company is not making dividend payments on that 25% of the float that was retired. This is why I love buybacks as a dividend growth investor. To me, they allow companies to generate more sustainable dividend growth over time.

Conclusion

While I do not find QCOM's valuation attractive at present, I want to make it clear that I have no plans to sell any of the shares that I own. QCOM's recent rally made this one of the largest individual positions that I have in my portfolio. As I said in the introduction, I've owned shares for years. And frankly, if I was pleased to own QCOM and collect its dividend throughout all of the bad times recently, I don't see any reason why I shouldn't continue to own shares during the good times as well.

Sure, a higher valuation in the present is likely to lead to short-term underperformance, as far as total returns go (this is especially the case if you believe in mean reversion, like I do). But, reducing exposure to one of the best-in-breed names in the semiconductor space is not something that I want to be doing when thinking about my portfolio over the long term.

I've learned my lesson too many times now with regard to selling blue-chip technology names purely because of overvaluation concerns. Over time, I've found that even if these stocks appear to be overvalued in the short term, the unique nature of their secular, long-term growth prospects, is likely to mean that eventually, they will move higher, regardless. And, oftentimes, due to the irrational short-term pricing that we see in the markets, it becomes incredibly difficult to time buys and sells when we're looking purely at valuation, leading to the risk that a blue-chip stock like QCOM could run away from me forever if I were to attempt to sell high and later buy low today.

Instead of taking this risk, I am content to simply hold my overweight position, collect its growing dividend, and look forward to the future with regard to the 5G revolution, and then 6G, 7G, etc., etc., etc. While I can't be sure of what the future holds, I suspect that QCOM's dividend will be much higher in a decade or so than it is today, and that remains my focus.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes: Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

Exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

Exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.