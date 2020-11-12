Bank charge-offs have been benign, but should accelerate in 2021 if this recession follows typical patterns; further stimulus could extend/improve debtors' ability to repay charged-off debt.

At this point, management is not assuming that the underlying quality of their receivables or collection efforts have improved; management is treating this outperformance as pulling future collections forward.

PRA reported another excellent quarter of cash collections, particularly in the U.S. business, and another excellent quarter with respect to cost efficiency and margins.

Maybe it’s looking a gift horse in the mouth, but PRA Group’s (PRAA) strong third-quarter results came with some caveats - namely the question of whether underlying collection performance on receivables has fundamentally improved and when (and how much) supply will improve for the company. Given all of the unusual factors playing into 2020 results, it’s all but impossible to gauge underlying collections performance, and while charge-offs should accelerate in 2021, “should” only gets you so far.

I though PRA Group shares were pretty fairly valued back when I last wrote on the shares, and the shares are down about 15% since then. I can see two opposing potential drivers (apart from just profit-taking) - bank reports on reserves and charge-offs have been pretty mild (suggesting weaker forward supply), while gridlock in Washington has halted meaningful progress on further stimulus (hurting debtors’ ability to pay). While I acknowledge some pretty substantial unknowns in the model, I do believe that fair value remains in the low-to-mid-$40s, making PRA Group undervalued enough to consider today.

Strong Collections And Cost Control

At the surface level, at least, PRA Group had another strong quarter driven by good collections and good cost efficiency. The real question is the sustainability of these results. At this point, PRA Group’s management determination is that the above-average collections are basically just an acceleration of future collections (not an underlying improvement in collections performance or receivables quality), while much of the cost benefits are coming from lower legal collections efforts.

Revenue rose 7%, but that’s not really the top line number that drives the story. That would be cash collections, which increased 14% (constant currency) this quarter, with a 22% improvement in core Americas collections, including a 37% improvement in U.S. call center collections. U.S. legal collections declined 6% and Americas bankruptcy collections were down 19%, both of which are as expected given well-disclosed decisions to pivot away from these channels. European core collections improved 6% (again, constant currency), while bankruptcy collections improved 54% but still make up a small percentage of overall European collections (about 10%).

With lower operating expenses (driven by lower legal expenses), operating income jumped 37%, with a cash efficiency ratio of more than 65% - a modest decline from the nearly 69% level of Q2’20, but still very strong (up 540bp yoy).

Despite the strong collections performance, management hasn’t fundamentally changed its assumptions regarding the future collectability of remaining receivables. In other words, management is basically assuming that enhanced ability to pay (helped by stimulus efforts and the reality that people don’t have as many leisure/spending options with the ongoing pandemic) is accelerating collections from future periods. That, in turn, drove small year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter declines in the estimated remaining collections (or ERC).

Management likewise took some pains to emphasize that lower legal collection costs (down more than $5 million, out of an overall decline in opex of $2 million) were a significant driver in the better-than-expected margin results. Although management had previously indicated that legal costs could accelerate in the second half, it seems as though increased debtor willingness to pay (and/or work with the company as opposed to ignoring contact attempts) has staved off the need to reaccelerate legal collection efforts. At the same time, though, digital collections continue to grow, and this remains a very cost-effective collection channel.

Waiting For Supply

Once again PRA’s receivables acquisition activity was soft, with a 66% decline from the prior year and a 9% sequential uptick. Core Americas purchases were just 25% of collections, while core European purchases were about 57% of collections.

These numbers, taken on their own, are nothing to get too excited about. Quarter-to-quarter variability in purchase activity has always been the norm. From quarter to quarter there is always volatility in the amount and quality of supply reaching the market and competitor behavior. PRA management has developed its models over a period measured in decades, and the company has a generally good idea of what it can afford to pay and still generate target returns, so there is always going to be some volatility here.

That said, PRA has about $1 billion of purchase capacity on hand, and recessions like these are supposed to be important opportunities to “recharge” the ERC balance. Charge-offs trends have remained more benign than expected so far, but I’m reluctant to read too much into that. While stimulus and forbearance have kept a lid on charge-offs so far, charge-offs don’t typically peak until relatively late in the cycle - usually at least five quarters after the start of the recession, and sometimes more than two years after the start. To that point, many banks have guided analysts and investors to expect accelerating charge-offs in 2021, with a possible peak in the second half of the year.

Outlook

The best news for PRA investors would be more concrete evidence that the company’s underlying collections efficacy has improved. In short, that would mean investors can reasonably expect that the current inventory of receivables will yield more cash collections than previously expected, as opposed to simply accelerating future collections forward in time. While I think such an improvement is possible (and further stimulus efforts that put more cash in people’s pockets would also help), I’m not going to count on it at this point.

Thus, my modeling changes are to basically accelerate future collections into 2020/2021. That’s okay from a valuation standpoint (a dollar tomorrow is worth more than a dollar next week), but it will eventually lead to questions and concerns about the sustainability of this performance, particularly with operating efficiency near all-time highs.

I continue to believe that PRA Group can generate long-term growth in free cash flow and core adjusted earnings in the mid-teens, supporting fair values in the low-to-mid-$40s in my two primary models (a discounted free cash flow model and an excess returns model).

Bottom Line

Given the recent underperformance in PRA shares, I think the value proposition is more interesting. I’m being cautious on assuming that recent trends in cash collections and operating efficiency are sustainable, but the shares look undervalued even if these recent trends are set to regress back toward the mean in a year or two. If these trends prove sustainable, the upside could be well be closer to $50 or better, depending upon what happens with the supply of charged-off debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.