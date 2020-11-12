In this article, I will present the pros and cons of this ETF and try to justify my strategy.

Introduction

My current strategy is dividend growth investing. I am sharing with my readers stock analysis as well as quarterly updates on my portfolio. In addition, I am an avid believer in education and try to share as many lessons I learned, mostly the hard way, with my readers. I believe it will help you overcome similar issues in the future.

Right now, the strategy is working very well for me. I have started using it as my dominant strategy in 2014, and in the last seven years, it has helped me achieve my goals of a reliable growing stream of income. Moreover, the total returns I achieve are not my main goal, yet I still manage to achieve returns similar to those of the broader market.

In many of my quarterly updates, I keep hearing criticism that my portfolio is too diversified, and it holds too many companies. At the moment I hold shares in 70 different companies, and those critics suggest I'd simply buy an ETF which invests in dividend-paying companies and distribute dividend to its holders. One name that comes up very often is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), and in this article, I will look into it, explain the pros and cons, and how I believe it should be used.

The Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is an ETF managed by Charles Schwab Investment Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It invests in dividend-paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

My strategy

My strategy is buying quality companies for reasonable price. I invest a set amount of cash on a monthly basis and I pick one or two companies to invest in its shares. I am not necessarily looking for cheap companies, but I look for high-quality companies with an ability to create a reliable free cash flow.

After I buy the company comes the best part. I simply wait, for years hopefully. During this time, these companies will keep generating more cash, invest in their business and pay dividends. I will enjoy the dividend stream to buy more assets and the capital appreciation as the company grows. Eventually I will have a diversified growing stream of income.

I sell my stocks when the dividend is cut or eliminated. I see dividend cuts as a failure of the company and its management. Usually after a dividend cut comes a long period of weakness. The cut signals failure to plan for the future and I prefer to stick with my winners. I am okay with temporary dividend freezes especially when I buy stocks with high initial yield. Compared to my strategy, I will now present the pros and cons of SCHD.

Pros

The most important advantage is that it's easy to do and implement. You transfer money to your brokerage account and buy one ETF. There's no need to analyze individual stocks or contemplate which sector is attractive. Schwab has done all the work for you and allows you to invest in a diversified list of dividend stocks.

Another advantage is the low fees. Many mutual funds and some ETFs charge outrageous fees for the investment service. This ETF is passive and therefore the fees are by far lower, and this is important as fees tend to be a meaningful drag on many portfolios. SCHD allows you to invest easily and in a diversified way for a very low cost.

In addition, investors in SCHD can also enjoy a very decent entry yield of 3.4%. In addition, the last five years enjoyed a high dividend growth of over 10% annually. The fund by itself has achieved high total returns exceeding 12% annually in the last five years.

We basically have here a fund that distributes a growing stream of dividends while supplying its holders with high total returns. The performance of the fund is more than decent, and every investor would take such hefty returns. Of course, past returns don't imply future returns.

Cons

The first disadvantage of investing in SCHD compared to investing by yourself is the fact that while the fees are low, you still pay them, and they will have an impact on your return over decades. Together with the fact that the index itself outperforms the ETF, you may just want to make your own ETF and ignore the noise and hold your stocks directly.

In addition, you don't get to set the rules of your investments. Maybe you prefer a more conservative portfolio with companies with a longer track record, or a more adventurous portfolio with low-yield, high-growth stocks. When you invest in an ETF, you don't set your own rules, and therefore you must obey the rules of the index your ETF is following. In this case, I find it very uncomfortable that a major portion of my assets are invested passively without any control to change it.

Moreover, when a passive fund follows a dividend-paying index, the diversification gets skewed. When you invest in SCHD today, you invest 25% of your money in the financial sector, 17% in the industrial sector, yet only 4% in the healthcare sector. Personally, this is far from my preference, and I think it should raise a red flag for every dividend growth investor. Financials tend to be more volatile and cyclical than the broad market.

On top of that, SCHD doesn't provide its investors with constantly growing income that's easy to monitor. Yes, in the long term it grows, but the fluctuation may make it harder for you to monitor your portfolio. Would you invest a significant amount of money in an investment that's hard to follow and monitor? Personally, I wouldn't. Another challenge is the passive management. If a company enters the index when it's very expensive, you'll be buying overvalued shares. All these disadvantages make me less likely to shift my focus from my portfolio which is in fact my own ETF to a different ETF managed passively to follow an index.

Conclusion

Personally, for the reasons I explained above, I wouldn't invest in SCHD. The cons outweigh the pros, and there's no reason for me to pay fees and forfeit control to achieve results which do not surpass mine. However, I do think there are people who can benefit from this fantastic performing low fee fund.

Investors who only start now, their dividend growth journey might want to start with SCHD. If you buy one company a month, it'll take you two years to achieve meaningful diversification among the 10 sectors. It may be easier and wiser to start with this ETF and afterwards shift to individual stocks, so you don't suffer the risk of low diversification during the first couple of years.

It's also a good investment for people who just want to "feel" the stream of dividends. These investors are either unsure about investing as dividend growth investors or simply don't see it as their main goal, and just want some exposure to dividend-growing stocks.

While as I said I am not interested in investing in this fund, I can see myself using this ETF in two scenarios. If I get a lump sum of money and I want to invest it over time, I might buy SCHD and use it to buy stocks every month. Also, if I am unsure on where to invest and I see no compelling investment, I might buy the ETF temporarily just to stay exposed to the market in case I am not comfortable with cash.

To conclude, SCHD is a great investment for many new dividend growth investors. While I will not use it as an investment, I might buy units in the future for the reasons I specified. If you're new to dividend growth investing and want to learn more about the strategy, SCHD is a fantastic, wealth-building tool.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.