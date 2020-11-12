The dividend has been maintained for a few quarters and core earnings has covered the payout and made up for shortfalls in recent quarters.

Book value continues to improve but the discount in shares is less than we would like to see for a buy.

Prepared by John R Savage, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We last said we would consider shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in May in the $7 range. Fast forward six months, and here we are with shares now at pre-COVID levels. Back in business. Congrats to the brave souls who bought low, or held through the pain. Now, the company just reported earnings, and we continue our coverage of the mREIT sector with our thoughts on the name. We know there had been a number of dividend cuts leading up to the COVID crisis, which decimated mREITs. We saw management teams scramble. Massive portfolio moves were made. Margin calls were experienced. It was a difficult time. But EARN has emerged.

Despite another dividend cut a few months back, the $0.28 rate has been maintained. We think it will continue to be covered. We will say up front that the company's Q3 report was better than we expected, and that bodes well for owners of the common stock here. The purpose of today's column is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss the critical metrics you should be watching in the name.

Now that we are back to pre-COVID levels in shares, to continue to justify owning this stock, we need to ensure the performance is relatively stable. All things considered, performance was pretty solid, and despite having concerns about the sector as a whole, we believe EARN will be a market perform here. The recent moves in bond yields has been a benefit as well. Of paramount concern is the dividend coverage, however. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage is shown below for Q3 2020:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q3 2020 book value and % change from Q2 2020 $13.17 (+3.0%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 2020 2.21% Dividend (yield) $0.28 (9.8%) Q3 Net income per share $0.66 Q3 Core income per share $0.39 Dividend covered? Yes* 52-week share price range $2.70-11.99

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q3 2020 Results

Table created by BAD BEAT Investing

* As of 9/30/20

** By core income

Dividend coverage is the main concern

As we know, the dividend had been cut time and again with this firm. Other companies in the space had been cutting their dividend, but cuts may be done the way things looked in Q3 2020, as the $0.28 per quarter rate was maintained and well-covered. Net income is back to positive (even if we do not care so much about them for the dividend).

It was a tough space for a while. What is most critical is that core income exceeded the dividend significantly. We said in the spring that core income absolutely had to improve. That said, net interest margin and core earnings increased significantly quarter over quarter. These increases were driven by a lower cost of funds, mainly on the company's repo borrowings, which more than offset lower asset yields. At the end of the day, this is still an income name, so that coverage matters. Core earnings are a solid gauge for dividend coverage, and EARN had been behind on coverage. Now it is more than covering the dividend.

There was a lot we did like this quarter, but a few negatives. On the earnings front, the company saw a net gain of $8.1 million, or a gain of $0.66 per share, compared to a gain of $1.03 per common share last year. But again, the better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings, and here we saw immense improvement. Core earnings were $4.8 million or $0.39 per share. We thought it would be worse and thought a print of $0.30 could come in, covering dividend. This was sizable outperformance. That said, core earnings have been short many times and unable to cover the dividend of $0.28. Thus, we are making up for losses now, which is more than welcomed believe me.

The drivers of the strong third quarter results were substantially similar to those that drove strong second quarter performance. Pay-ups on specified pools appreciated further, as prepayments remained elevated; though the non-Agency RMBS portfolio had another great quarter, as prices continued to recover from the March selloff, The company also maintained long positions in current coupon TBAs, and benefited from attractive dollar rolls, which continue to be driven by Federal Reserve purchasing activity. Additionally, the low level of interest rates, together with the low level of interest rate volatility, kept hedging costs low and supported Agency RMBS valuations. Thus, core earnings exceeded the dividend.

What about the all-important book value of the company?

Back in Q2 2020, we saw book value rise nicely. Given the positive action in the quarter, we easily suspected an increase in book value. Book value rose 3%, adding to big gains from Q2 relative to Q1. Here, in Q3, book value came in at $13.17. The most interesting part of all of this is that over the last few quarters, we have seen shares move from trading at over a 30% discount-to-book, to a much lower discount. Here at $11.77, we are at a $1.40 or a 10.6% discount. In this volatile market, let the stock fall to a 20% discount again before buying. That is our advice.

We continue to believe that the smaller overall size of the company and its holdings is an advantage in this market environment. The stock has already made a big move since we last covered it, but we are pleased to say it is back in business. Should the stock get crushed by a market selloff in the coming days or weeks, we suggest that you consider shares at a 20% discount to the last known book value.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow."

As you can see, we turn losers into winners Like our thought process on EARN? Then start WINNING. Come join our community traders with a risk-free 14-day trial at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops clearly laid out.

Monthly Deep value situations identified.

Stocks, options, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EARN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.