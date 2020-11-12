EURN concedes oil demand will peak and tankers will be in decline, but is excited about its prospects.

Rates are likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.

Pandemic lockdowns are underway in Europe, and the virus is spreading in the U.S.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. According to its website, "The group has become the world's largest, independent quoted crude tanker platform by continuously adapting its strategy to the rapidly changing nature of the shipping markets."

EURN owns and operates VLCCs and Suezmax crude oil tankers. Its fleet is listed on this page.

Euronav operates its fleet both on the spot and the period market. Most of Euronav's fleet is employed in the spot tanker market. As such, its revenues are highly dependent on spot rates, which are subject to fluctuation and volatility.

For example, the spot TCE earnings reported for November 11th was $5,600/day for the AG-FE voyage. The 2020 average to date was $56,100/day. The spot TCE earnings for Suezmax WAF-UKC voyage was $3,600/day as compared to the 2020 average to date of $29,500/day.

By comparison, EURN quoted a daily Opex + DD cost for "Market" VLCCs of $10,095 in its latest quarterly presentation.

Rates in the time charter market are stronger. For example, the one-year charter for a VLCC is quoted at $24,000/pdpr. There is no indication below how deep the market is however.

In addition to its current fleet, EURN has four newbuilds scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2021.

Newbuildings

Stock Performance

In the year to date, EURN shares have lost 34% as of November 11th.

Over a five-year period, shares have dropped 40%, whereas the S&P 500 has gained 70%.

Looking forward, I recently explained how the second wave of the COVID-19 virus spread has led to lockdowns in Europe in my article, Nordic American Tankers Limited: Views Rate Collapse As Short-Term Phenomenon After Ordering 2 More Tankers. And over this past weekend, Goldman Sachs cut its first-quarter 2021 U.S. growth forecast to 3.5% from 7%, and significantly revised its fourth-quarter estimate for Europe from growth of 9.1% to a contraction of 8.7%.

Jon Chappell of Evercore ISI, who was recently named the top shipping analyst of 2020 by Institutional Investor, told FreightWaves:

The mismatch in supply and demand is not likely to ease anytime soon. There will be traditional seasonal patterns, we expect the upside to be severely capped this year until global inventories normalize - which may take until late 2021. I think the VLCCs have held in better on a relative basis owing to congestion in China ports and still-elevated floating storage," he continued. "As these issues unwind - and they are, just more slowly than many hoped - the relative performance of VLCCs and midsized asset classes should 'normalize,' meaning that Aframaxes and Suezmaxes will rise from above sub-OPEX [operating expense] levels, but VLCCs will likely remain under pressure."

On the November 5th earnings conference call, Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop remarked:

As far as the -- our prediction about when the market will come back, well, you know us very well, and you know that we are no fools. So we will say we don't know. It depends very much on what the second wave of COVID impact will have and how long it could last. And it will also, and maybe more importantly depend on how many ships are being struck during this downturn in the market. So if you give me those 2 elements, then I will give you a perfect answer."

Looking into the longer term, Mr. De Stoop said:

So at the moment, we continue to believe that this is going to be a great market. It's going to continue to be cyclical. But it's going to be a great market for the foreseeable future. And as I mentioned, I believe it was last call, we're not afraid of peak oil. As a matter of fact, we may even be quite excited about peak oil because I think that the market will further consolidate, we hope that we will be part of that consolidation. And as a leader in a market that is declining very gradually, very smooth, I mean, all the predictions in the world are telling you that we're going to continue using oil even 50 years down the road, obviously, not at the same rate as what we are doing today. I think that we are quite excited about being a leading player in that declining market. And when you look at other industries who have had a smooth decline, the champions of those industries are usually making it big time."

Covid-19 Vaccine Announcement

On Monday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that a:

Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis… and no serious safety concerns have been observed. "Based on current projections we expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021."

According to CNBC:

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and a member of Pfizer's board, said the vaccine could be available in limited use as early as late December and widely available by the third quarter of 2021."

The price of EURN and other shipping names spiked. The initial market reaction has had a muted follow-through, given that there are still headwinds to work through before any vaccine is widely deployed.

Conclusions

Euronav's share price has reflected oversupplied tanker market conditions for much of 2020, given the impact of the pandemic on world oil demand and supply. Unfortunately, such conditions are likely to worsen as lockdowns take place in Europe and the virus spread increase in the United States. Against this backdrop, EURN is taking four new VLCCs for delivery in early 2021.

Mr. De Stoop acknowledges that "peak oil" demand will be coming but takes a counterintuitive position that he welcomes the decline in his industry. To me, the decline will serve as a ceiling on rates longer-term as too many tankers chase too little oil traffic.

Given the recent bump-up in EURN, I am looking to re-short the stock as I had back in January, before closing it in March as the floating storage trade emerged. I still view EURN as taking too much risk on spot rates, as opposed to diversifying the timing and term structure of its charters.

