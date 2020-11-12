Thankfully, its moderate leverage and strong liquidity mean that the company can remain a going concern despite this difficult situation, but future deleveraging will likely hamper shareholder returns.

The company appears to be changing its shareholder returns policy to now favor share buybacks, which makes it difficult to ascertain a timeline for when its dividends could be reinstated.

Introduction

Even though Delek US Holdings (DK) initially fought to sustain its dividends, the company was still ultimately forced to completely suspend them recently - a risk that was covered in my previous article. Following this painful outcome for shareholders, this article provides an updated analysis that takes a look at the company's prospects to reinstate its dividends going forwards.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings, as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry. However, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow, since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to the company's financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between the depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing Delek US Holdings' cash flow performance, the signs of a dividend in distress were clearly evident, with its operating cash flow falling deep into the negative territory, thanks to the broad-based COVID-19 economic downturn. Using debt to fund dividend payments due to high capital expenditure is already risky in its own rights, but when it stems from negative operating cash flow, well, that is toxic and simply cannot last very long, despite the optimism from management during the first quarter of 2020 results conference call as quoted below. If interested in further details regarding the company's situation leading up to this event, please refer to my previously linked article.

“I'm not afraid of - or we're not afraid to continue the dividend. There's no reason not to continue the dividend. Obviously, if this continues, first quarter would continue and some negativity we would need to look at it. But second quarter doesn't show any indication of cash burning. So we don't think that dividends should be touched at this time.”



- Delek US Holdings Q1 2020 Conference Call

Since this all now sits in the past, the more important topic is the company's prospects of reinstating its dividends again in the future, and thus determining whether this appears to be temporary or permanent pain for shareholders. The first consideration in these situations is always the commentary from management that provides insights into how they view the situation, as they ultimately determine what shareholders receive. Based upon the following commentary from the company's third quarter of 2020 results conference call, it appears that a policy change is in the air, with the split between dividends and share buybacks changing depending on the share price.

“Our board has suspended dividend payments at this time to maintain a flexible balance sheet given the macro environment. Based on market conditions, shares repurchases would be given priority over a resumption in the dividend or growth capital as we see a significant disconnect between the value of our underlying assets versus the equity market.”



“Now obviously then, you need to play between how much you are actually buying the shares because at $11, obviously, it goes completely toward the buyback, but if the shares or the stock price recovers, then you go back to dividend.”



- Delek US Holdings Q3 2020 Conference Call

Whereas Delek has previously paid a steady dividend with share buybacks topping up its total shareholder returns, this no longer appears likely to be the case. This makes it rather difficult to judge an approximate timeline for the company to reinstate its dividends, but nonetheless, is still possible to assess whether it is likely to fundamentally afford any future shareholder returns.

Based on the latest outstanding share count of 73,725,758, Delek US Holdings' previous quarterly dividends of $0.31 per share would cost it $91 million per annum, which would decrease in the future if it conducts share buybacks. It should be quite easy to cover these dividend payments in the future provided that the capital expenditure were to stay around the company's 2021 guidance of $155 million at the midpoint, as per slide eight of its third quarter of 2020 results presentation. This would only require operating cash flow of approximately $246 million, which is less than half of what it generated during 2019, when operating conditions were more normal.

Each investor is naturally entitled to their own opinions, but after looking even further into the future, I am not a supporter of any share buybacks. Whilst these may seem attractive at the moment given the depressed share price, in the long term the company faces very real headwinds from a world that is moving away from fossil fuels, and thus, I would personally prefer to see capital removed from the business versus effectively being automatically reinvested. At least one point to commend is that the company is not planning to continue prioritizing share buybacks if its share price increases, which is one point that I have previously criticized BP plc (BP) for planning.

Whether Delek US Holdings will ever reinstate its previous dividends instead of share buybacks at some point in the future unfortunately remains unknown. Although if nothing else, at least the company still has solid prospects to return capital to shareholders in general once operating conditions recover, provided that its capital structure, leverage and liquidity have not been too damaged by this recent negative operating cash flow.

The pain of the company's negative operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2019 is clearly laid bare when reviewing its capital structure. Whilst Delek ended 2019 with net debt at $1.112 billion, it has already increased materially by 49.82% to $1.666 billion. Meanwhile, its equity dropped from $1.835 billion to $1.42 billion. The extent that this has damaged the company's ability to reinstate its dividends or provide share buybacks will depend upon its leverage and liquidity.

Following the complete demolition of Delek US Holdings' earnings and cash flows from this downturn, all of its financial metrics apart from the gearing ratio have been temporarily rendered useless. Since the company's net debt has increased significantly, it stands to reason that so has its leverage. Ultimately, this downturn should only prove temporary, and thus, to assess the company's leverage, its net debt was compared to its 2019 earnings to provide an approximation for normalized operating conditions.

It was found under this scenario that based upon my calculations, the company's current net debt-to-EBITDA would be 2.31, and thus in the moderate territory between 2.01 and 3.50. Even if this were to increase further in the coming quarters, it should not threaten Delek's ability to remain a going concern, but at the same time, expect the company to pull back on its shareholder returns once operating conditions recover, since it is likely to deleverage. It would be bearish if Delek were to completely ignore deleveraging, since that would leave it vulnerable to any potential future downturn.

Even though the company's moderate leverage is not ideal, it still retains strong liquidity that supports its financial position, and thus, its ability to navigate this downturn. Whilst Delek's current and cash ratios of 1.39 and 0.45 respectively are both strong, if the company had continued its dividends, it easily could have eroded this strength. Thankfully, the company stills retain a further $890 million available from its credit facility, should they be required if this downturn continues dragging out further with a slow recovery.

The majority of Delek's debt is comprised of its term loan credit facility and does not mature until 2025, as the table included below displays. This provides the company with ample time to navigate this downturn and organize refinancing. However, the company would likely want to ensure its leverage remains reasonable to ensure this goes smoothly.

Conclusion

Whilst the dividend suspension was painful for shareholders, at least Delek is fundamentally capable of returning capital to shareholders again in the future, but in the short term, these are likely to be in the form of share buybacks and will also likely be subdued by the company's leverage. It has been positive to see management taking a proactive stance in the face of very tough operating conditions, but I still believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate given short-term uncertainties and long-term headwinds as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Delek US Holding’s Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

