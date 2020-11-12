Market Growth

BEKE (BEKE) is the No.1 online real estate transaction service platform in China. Its gross transaction volume in 2019 is RMB2.1 trillion, which is about 20% of the RMB10.5 trillion total addressable market. The gross transaction volume ("GTV") of China's housing market is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to RMB30.7 trillion by 2024, according to the CIC Report. The GTV of Homes Sold and Leased through Brokerage Services market is expected to grow at 12.7% by 2024 driven by increasing brokerage services penetration rate.

(Source: Company F-1 )

China Urbanization Rate %

(Source: State Statistical Bureau)

BEKE's fast growth is driven by ongoing urbanization in China. China's urbanization rate reaches 60.6% in 2019 and is expected to increase to approximately 70% by 2030, adding at least another 150 million urban population during the same period, according to the CIC Report. However, some literature argues that the real urbanization rate is well below the official reported number. On the basis of registered population, the urbanization rate is around 40%, which is not only far below the average level of 81.3% in high-income countries, but also lower than the average of 65.8% in upper middle-income countries which are comparable to China in terms of per capita income.

Additionally, upgrade and replacement demand will drive growth in the next decades. As of December 31, 2019, close to 20% of the existing homes in urban areas in China were built before 1990. Chinese consumers are gradually shifting from simply owning a home to having quality housing and upgraded living conditions. According to the CIC Report and Survey, approximately 25% of housing transactions in the past two years in China were motivated by housing upgrades, especially in first-tier cities where the percentage was 39.7%.

MLS vs. ACN

In the US real estate market, listing information is gathered by Multiple Listing Service ("MLS"), a non-profit database established by cooperating real estate brokers to provide data about properties for sale. Online real estate portals such as Zillow (ZG), Redfin (RDFN) and Realtor.com purchase listing information from local MLS. A well-known bear argument on Zillow is that listing information is not exclusive and can be easily accessed by its competitors as well. BEKE's Agent cooperation network ("ACN") adopted similar concept but has grown beyond MLS. Under ACN, real estate agents contribute buyer and seller leads and the agents who share listing information get their fair cut of commissions at the close of transaction. Currently, a significantly amount of listing information on BEKE is contributed by Lianjia, a subsidiary of BEKE holding. Lianjia is the biggest offline real estate brokerage company in China. Lianjia has spent the last 19 years building a "housing dictionary" which covered approximately 226 million home in China. Listing information provided by Lianjia is proprietary to BEKE and list information provided by third-party agents can be easily verified by Lianjia.

BEKE vs. Zillow

BEKE and Zillow have very different business models. Aside from Zillow's iBuying business Zillow Offer which is "asset heavy", Zillow's main business is to sell the leads to agent through its premier agent program which is an "asset light" model. BEKE operates in an online-offline integrated model and its main profit driver is commission fee. It is possible that BEKE.com may able to generate significant advertising revenue from home furnishings or mortgage once BEKE reaches scale in the future.

Unbeatable customer experience

BEKE's customer-centric philosophy reminds me of a famous quote from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "We see our customers as invited guests to a party and we are the hosts. It's our job every day to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better". Benefiting from the "housing dictionary" built by Lianjia in the last 18 years, BEKE is able to provide customer with the most accurate and reliable information. Most online-only real estate portals do not have the database and human resource to timely verified every single piece of listing information being put on their platforms. Fake listing or outdated listing is commonly used as a customer acquisition tool by other real estate brokerage firms. Those small brokerages firms will put fake listing to online real estate portals to lure customer to call them. Among all the online real estate portals, BEKE is the only platform to offer this basic but most valuable service to customer. Salary of real estate agents is heavily depending on commission so the agent turnover is high among most brokerage firms. Lianjia is the only real estate brokerage firm that has a systemic college recruiting and training program. When people are purchasing one of the most important assets in their life, Lianjia's agent quality offers much better customer experience compared to its peers.

Commission Rate

BEKE's Existing Home Transactions division commission has decline from 2.5% in 2017 to 1.6% in 20201H. I believe one of the reasons is more and more small brokerage agents who usually charge lower commission have joined BEKE platform. BEKE's New Home Transaction division commission has increased from 2.5% to 2.8% as real estate developers rely more on BEKE for marketing their properties. As illustrated in the chart below, the agent commission rate in China is still low compared to that of most developed countries so BEKE has lots of potential upside in the next few years.

(Source: Company F-1 )

(Source: Real-Estate Agent Commissions Around the World by WSJ)

Exceptional Flywheel

BEKE's moat flywheel starts with BEKE.com, the online real estate portal which provides most accurate and reliable information. It is one of the few platforms offers VP property showing. BEKE had on average approximately 159,000 VR property showings guided by agents per day in the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to an average of approximately 11,000 such VR property showings per day in the three months ended June 30, 2019. After becoming the most popular and trusted website for buyer, more buyer leads translate into higher closing speed which attracts more seller to its platform. More seller leads attract more buyer to visit its website. There is strong network effect embedded in this business.

Housing Market Correction

The biggest risk of BEKE is housing price decline. People repeatedly heard about housing bubble in China for the last ten years. It is true that the housing price in China is not cheap from almost every affordability metrics. A pro-longed housing decline will depress transaction volume which will hurt BEKE's profitability. After learning the lesson that aggressive monetary and fiscal policy lead to housing bubble post-GFC, the Chinese government has been very constraint on pumping liquidity in face of COVID.

(Source: Global Property Guide)

Regulatory Risk

The Chinese government may change the eligibility how many properties people can purchase or artificially surpass real estate transaction volume. For example, Shenzhen issued the most strict housing policy in July 2020 to counter speculative buying. The new policy only allows Shenzhen citizen who have paid three years taxes to buy a property, and value added tax ("VAT") can only be waived for houses owned more than five years. After this new policy put in place, the transaction volume of Shenzhen declined 15% in August and 42% in Oct.

The second aspect of regulatory risk is anti-trust as I believe Lianjia/BEKE will eventually become the monopoly in the Chinese real estate market. Many people draw the analogy between BEKE and JD as they both built a direct to customer franchise and are in the process of adding third party products to its platform. But I believe there is fundamental difference between the two companies. By adding third party sellers, JD has significantly broaden its SKUs, offering better value proposition to customers. On the contrary, BEKE's directly owned brokerage firm Lianjia is competing with other small brokerage firms for the exact the same undifferentiated product. Due to the unbeatable customer experience and value creation flywheel I laid out above, BEKE/Lianjia will be the dominant player in the Chinese real estate market.

Conclusion

I believe BEKE's customer-centric culture creates a strong moat for the company. Its online-offline integrated model builds unbreakable value creation flywheel. Commission rate in China is still low compared to that of developed countries which creates additional upside optionality. Housing market correction and regulatory risk are the biggest risks the company is facing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.