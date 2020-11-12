Motorola Solutions comfortably checks three of the four criteria that I have set for inclusion in my All-Equities SRG portfolio.

The current year's challenges have taken a toll on the company's financial position, but I remain optimistic over the long term.

Following third quarter earnings season, it is time to take another look at the smallest holding in my 22-stock All Equities SRG portfolio. Motorola Solutions (MSI) delivered a solid all-around beat at the end of October that came along a slightly improved outlook for the rest of the year. Following the print, shares climbed about 7% - although they did not quite approach the all-time highs of nearly $190 apiece, reached in February 2020.

Today, I look at the results of the mission-critical communications solutions vendor in more detail, and assess whether this underperforming stock might be worth the attention of investors seeking a high-quality bargain.

Results of the quarter

To be frank, there was not much about Motorola Solutions' third quarter results that looked particularly compelling, despite the top- and bottom-line beat over subdued expectations. The table below depicts quite a bit of deterioration in revenues and op margin compared to a much better third quarter of 2019 in which sales climbed the most in the past six quarters.

These numbers are still reflective of a tough pandemic year in which client budgets have tightened and orders have been pushed back into the future. Softness came primarily from the product side of the business, which still accounted for roughly 60% of total revenues, but that has been winding down as more predictable services and software become a larger slice of the pie.

Facing headwinds

The current year's challenges have taken a toll on Motorola Solutions' financial position. Historically, the company has been heavily engaged in bolt-on acquisitions and share retirement (see orange and purple lines below, respectively), which has allowed the company to produce EPS growth and drive shareholder value in the past.

But due in great part to the COVID-19 crisis, cash has not been flowing as strongly in 2020 as it used to. As a result, Motorola Solutions currently has just about the largest pile of net debt that the company has ever held in its balance sheet (see blue line below).

This dynamic might justify the stock's underperformance, even relative to the more cyclical Dow Jones index (DIA): down 9% from the peak compared to the benchmark having reached an all-time high on November 10. This is also another reason why next year P/E of 19.7x looks particularly appealing for a stock used to trading at forward earnings multiple north of 20x and as high as 24x (August 2019).

Investment thesis

Considering recent results that have been short of impressive and risks that will likely persist for at least another quarter, judging by the 6% guided revenue decline in the fourth period, it is hard to make a "no-brainer" argument in favor of MSI. Yes, 2020 will not be one of Motorola Solutions' best years, and 2021 will start off still in recovery mode.

But I continue to believe that Motorola Solutions' business model transition to smart mission-critical solutions (i.e. command center software, video security, cloud-based communications network) that are less dependent on lumpy product orders bodes well for the company and its stock over the long haul. In addition, the company comfortably checks three of the four criteria that I have set for inclusion in my All-Equities SRG portfolio:

Resilience to the economic cycles, more so in the government vertical that represents about three-fourths of the company's revenues. Market dominance. Recurring revenue model, which Motorola Solutions has been incrementally moving towards. Deep pockets and/or strong balance sheet, which I believe should improve only after the impact of the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

