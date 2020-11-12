2020 has proven to be a volatile time for casino operators. Take, as an example, Wynn Resorts (WYNN). With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, casino operations across the globe were largely shuttered. Even when they did open, they had to operate at a significantly reduced capacity, and with the global economy suffering because of the crisis, placing all bets on red was not considered the most prudent or sought-after means of spending money. Wynn’s shares over this timeframe gyrated materially, falling as low as $35.84 at one point from the $153.41 they peaked at earlier this year. Today, units have recovered some and are trading for $91.71 apiece, but while the market is gaining greater confidence in the business’ ability to survive, the actual fundamentals of the firm have reached a low point.

A tough year so far

So far for 2020, Wynn has experienced a significant amount of pain. Consider the firm’s third quarter results that were just reported. During the quarter, the company generated sales of $370.45 million. This represents a decline of 77.5% compared to the $1.65 billion the business reported the same quarter a year earlier. This actually worsened the company’s year-to-date results, pushing them down to $1.41 billion, a decrease of 71.6% compared to the $4.96 billion seen the same three quarters of the business’ 2019 fiscal year.

To really understand how and why revenue fell so hard, we should examine the company’s main operating units. The first of these involves its Wynn Palace location. This resort, located in Macau, saw occupancy rates plummet to 11.6% in the latest quarter. This compares to 97.2% a year earlier. For the full three quarters so far this year, occupancy was only slightly higher at 19.3%, down from 97.3% seen the same timeframe of 2019. Not only did occupancy rates fall, REVPAR fell as well, dropping from $265 to $26. As a result of this hit, the resort’s EBITDA came in at -$77.65 million for the quarter.

The company’s other Macau resort, Wynn Macau, posted a similar showing with occupancy rates down in the latest quarter at 16.6% compared to 99.4% last year, and with the year-to-date figure down from 99.2% to 24.4%. REVPAR also plummeted, declining from $281 to just $48. This brought total Macau-based EBITDA (inclusive of the Wynn Palace location) down to -$112.10 million.

Not every part of Wynn’s operations reported negative results. Its Las Vegas business saw occupancy fall from 87.9% to 39.2% year-over-year, with REVPAR dropping from $269 to $105. This piece of the firm generated EBITDA of $20.26 million for the quarter. Encore Boston Harbor fared even better, with occupancy actually rising from 69.6% in the third quarter of 2019 to 72.7% in the third quarter this year. Its EBITDA for the latest quarter was $25.99 million. This is actually up from the $7.74 million seen the same time a year earlier.

As a whole, these different operating areas were responsible for Wynn’s net loss amounting to $758.14 million for its latest quarter. This compares to a loss of $3.50 million the same quarter last year. This brought the company’s total loss for the year so far down to $1.80 billion. This compares to $195.93 million seen the same time of 2019. EBITDA also came in weak, dropping from $1.37 billion in the first three quarters of 2019 to -$394.09 million today. This actually is a cause for concern, given the company’s gross debt of $12.90 billion and net debt of $9.34 billion (with the difference between the two being cash and cash equivalents worth $3.56 billion). However, as we saw with the firm’s WRF Credit Agreement, it has succeeded in receiving a ‘relief period’ until the end of April 1st, 2021, so lenders may be willing to provide some leeway for the firm.

Though the latest quarterly results may not look great, they could have been worse if it weren’t for the fact that management can control their costs quite well during tough times. This is due to the fact that much of their cost structure is variable in nature. For instance, while Casino revenue tanked 81.8% in the latest quarter, costs dropped by 77.7%. Rooms revenue dropped by 70.3%, bringing costs associated with them down by 52.2%. Food and beverage expenses declined by 61.1% as revenue declined by a similar 66.5%, and entertainment, retail, and other costs fell 68.2% as revenue associated with those activities dropped 70.6%. Some expenses, like the non-cash DD&A, rose 6.1% year-over-year, but most costs dropped. Some, however, were stickier than others. General and administrative expenses, for instance, fell, but as a percent of sales rose. For the latest quarter, this figure accounted for 43.4% of the company’s revenue. This compares to 15% of revenue the same time a year earlier.

If the current downturn persists for too long, there could ultimately be trouble for Wynn. What we do know is that the industry it operates in, particularly the part that’s exposed to Macau, has a long history of volatility even without factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic. That could make things more difficult for the business and its shareholders. For instance, in 2017, total gaming revenue in Macau rose 19.1% compared to 2016. In 2018, it rose a further 14%, but in 2019 it dropped by 3.4%. Add in stiff market competition in the region, and it’s difficult to tell who the winners will be and who the losers will be. This year (through October), revenue in Macau came in 81.4% below where it came in the same year-to-date period seen last year. The worst month was in June, when revenue had tanked 97% year-over-year. While the situation has improved considerably, even October was bad with gaming revenue down 72.5% year-over-year.

Takeaway

At this moment, there’s a great deal of uncertainty facing Wynn and the industry more broadly. The company has been slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it does not look like a recovery has occurred or even really begun. If anything, the latest quarter was horrible for the business, and even though shares have recovered nicely, there’s no telling if the picture will get better in time for the firm to come out of this strong.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.