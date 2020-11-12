As an investor, I can't say it did not hurt to see Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) dividend cut in the spring of this year and cut so deeply. I have been holding on to this stock for many years now, with little concern for the stock price, which I figure will always fluctuate up and down together with the price of oil. I have been holding it for its very generous dividend. After the 2/3 cut in its dividend, Shell went from one of the most generous dividend payers among the majors in the oil & gas industry to one of the stingiest, given that many of its peers do not appear ready to follow suit. At least not yet. I do think that they will and when we will look back at it all, we will see that Shell will have a first-mover advantage in terms of its financial health as well as prospects for a stronger future.

Shell will avoid accumulating too much debt by cutting costs during these difficult times

As I pointed out in a recent article, I do believe that there will be a return to higher oil prices, and it might happen sooner than we think, especially if the start of global mass-vaccination for COVID-19 next year will bring an end to economic disruptions, at least in the world's main economies. By the end of next year, we may, in fact, see a global oil market balance occur between available supply capacity and demand. We should keep in mind that while demand will still be far from reaching 2019 levels by the end of next year, supply has already shrunk, and it may continue to do so. If I am correct, at that point, we should see real market support for higher prices starting a year from now. In the meantime, we may still see months of weak demand, especially since places like the EU are headed for shutdowns again.

Given that the global oil industry may be headed for another four to six quarters of demand weakness, which will at times perhaps lead to a crash in prices, Shell's strategy of cutting its dividend may have been a prudent decision, even though investors such as myself are not happy with it by any means. Given that in the third quarter of 2019, Shell paid out $3.8 billion in dividends, which has been cut back to $1.2 billion, we are looking at $2.6 billion in savings just for the most recent quarter. This helped Shell cut its debt load by almost $1 billion in the third quarter of this year, compared with the same quarter from last year. This is a hopeful sign which might suggest that Shell will manage to avoid a significant increase in its debt load for the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis. By comparison, Chevron (CVX) saw an increase in its debt load this year of just under $8 billion.

As far as net earnings for the third quarter go, Shell managed to produce a positive result, while the same cannot be said about many of its peers.

Data sources: Shell, Chevron, Suncor, Exxon.

There are a number of other factors that contributed to Shell outperforming peers in terms of earnings in the last quarter, but it cannot be denied that one of the factors that helped was the deep cut in the dividend. Suncor (SU) simply cannot escape the burden of producing oil from oil sands, which tends to be more expensive to dig out of the ground, while it sells at a deep discount, therefore, it cannot be expected to produce much in terms of profits in such an environment. Similarly, Chevron and Exxon (XOM) went heavily into the shale patch, which has a demonstrated record of a decade now of rather problematic economics. Exxon, for instance, did not slow down its shale production all that much this year and continues to ponder further expanding production next year, which will probably weigh heavily on its financial results this year and next.

Source: Exxon

As I pointed out in many previous articles, one of the aspects of Shell's overall strategy that I like compared with its peers is the fact that it did not jump into the shale rush as its peers did. It may be a good way to book reserves, maintain production volumes, but not an ideal path to profits. Between higher upstream production costs and higher dividend costs, the likes of Chevron and Exxon will have a very hard time matching Shell in terms of profits going forward. They will most likely take on a lot of debt for the remainder of this year and next, while Shell may manage to keep its absolute debt volume stable for the period.

Less debt accumulation can lead to more competitive results in the future, and a resulting increase in dividends from current levels

When Shell cut the dividend, many questions were raised in regards to whether this is a permanent cut or just a temporary measure meant to help it get over the current period. Based on what we know, it seems clear to me that in the absence of forecasters forecasting with some certainty a prolonged period of higher oil prices, a return to the dividend Shell was paying before this cut will not be viewed as being sustainable. What Shell is saying is that it is taking into consideration an increase of 4% annually in its dividend, subject to approval by the board. My guess is that in the absence of an oil market calamity, they will approve the yearly increase for a number of years to come. They have to reward longer-term investors who have been sticking with this company because of the dividend but have been recently hurt by the cut. Many such investors, including yours truly, did not sell on the news because given where the overall oil market is right now, it is not a good exit point. It may not mean that investors might not sell down the road as the stock price improves and they break even on their entry price.

The cut in Shell's dividend will, in my view, help support its stock value in the longer term. Relative to its peers, it will take on much less debt in order to survive through the current difficult period. What this means is that year after year, it will have a net financial advantage of perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars relative to the industry peers which are loading up on debt that it will be able to deploy towards more capital spending, more acquisitions of assets and so on. It may not sound like much for a company this size, with a current market cap of over $100 billion. But investing hundreds of millions of dollars back into the company every year, instead of spending it on debt servicing can in time make a significant difference in terms of a company's performance relative to its peers. I should also mention that if Shell avoids piling on large volumes of debt during the current oil price downturn, it may lead to lower debt servicing costs, which could free up more funds for investments compared with its peers.

The dividend cut may have stung investors, especially those who have been holding the stock for the dividend. Many such investors sold their positions in Shell or reduced it. From my perspective, it was not a logical move because the stock will recover, while given Shell's current stock price, I would have taken a loss on the sale, equivalent more or less with my dividend gains over the past years. I might consider selling Shell stock but not before I break even on my price/share, which I do think will happen rather soon. In the meantime, I will continue getting paid for waiting, even if it is now less than it used to be. While I wait, I will also continue to look into whether based on the overall oil market and Shell's particular financial performance within the wider industry context, it will be worth hanging on to this stock beyond just breaking even, for some potential stock price gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, SU, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.