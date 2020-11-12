Just One Of These Popular Tech Stocks Is Worth Owning

There is a 90% probability that Adobe will fall 30% over the next five years. I will be setting limits at a 5% margin of safety to ensure I profit from future market overreactions on one of the greatest tech companies on earth.

Adobe, in contrast, is an 11/11 quality Super SWAN, and most analysts expect it to grow 17.4% CAGR over time. It's 22% overvalued, but well worth watch listing for a future correction or bear market.

EBIX is an above-average quality company, which is expected to grow 10% CAGR over time. It's suffering from profit deterioration that makes me hesitant to recommend it even at 8X earnings.

This could create attractive opportunities to potentially buy the world's highest-quality, hyper-growth tech stocks at reasonable or even attractive valuations.

News of two vaccines being approved by the end of the month has sent value stocks soaring. JPMorgan predicts a rotation out of tech and into the most pandemic affected companies.

This week brought with it wonderful news about Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine, which appears to be 90% effective and might receive approval by the end of November. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) also received approval for its vaccine.

To the surprise of some, and the delight of value investors, value stocks have responded to the news with explosive moves to the upside. JPMorgan wasn't surprised by this rotation out of growth and into value, in fact, it wrote its clients a note on Monday saying it was likely.

The firm said President-elect Joe Biden's victory and a split Congress made for a "market nirvana" scenario where Senate Republicans can block tax increases and stricter regulations sought by Democrats while Biden pushes for new stimulus. Investors looking for the best way to position for the market upswing should look to the value stocks beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic. Growth stocks - particularly mega-cap tech firms - led the market's rebound through the summer and continue to trade at heightened valuations. A sturdy economic recovery should pull investor capital from momentum stocks and into value names as their earnings bounce back, the team said. "The backdrop of globally synchronized expansion, legislative gridlock, and positive vaccine news should mark a breakout point for value stocks," the strategists said." - Business Insider (emphasis added)

Now, long-time readers know that there's nothing better I love than pointing out great blue-chip bargains. I've spent months buying the most beaten-down Dividend Kings' Phoenix watchlist names, to the tune of about $100K.

I've made over 140 Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos for our members walking them through the exact investment thesis and risk profile of each company.

DK Video Phoenix: The Highest-Quality, Blue-Chip Bargains Bought To Profit From The End Of The Pandemic

While a few months is not statistically significant, thus far the Phoenix portfolio has been doing exactly what it was designed to. Trusting the highest-quality companies, bought at high margins of safety, with your savings, is a winning strategy.

Most of my Seeking Alpha articles are focused on value stocks since maximizing safe yield is the primary goal of most income investors.

However, I also love growth stocks, if they can be bought at a reasonable price.

Today I wanted to analyze two recent Dividend Kings' member requests about two popular tech stocks that might be about to take a tumble if JPMorgan is right and we're about to start a great rotation out of tech and into value.

These two companies are Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), two software companies of vastly different sizes, and qualities, but both popular among growth investors for their wonderfully profitable business models.

In the event of a major tech selloff, just one of these companies is one I'd be personally interested in buying at a reasonable price. In fact, I like this company so much that I've added it not just to the Dividend Kings Master List of 475 companies, but even the Phoenix Watchlist itself. This is the only watchlist our portfolios and my retirement portfolio are buying off during this recession.

Ebix: A Potential, Above-Average, Anti-Bubble Buy For Deep Value Tech Investors

Business Summary

Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions." - Morningstar

Ebix Quality & Safety

The Dividend King's motto is "quality first and prudent valuation & risk-management always." I always begin analyzing a company by considering its safety, whether that be dividend safety or balance sheet safety first.

After all, if a company is floundering, and at high risk of bankruptcy, then investors can lose 100% of their investment, regardless of how undervalued the company might theoretically be.

To assess safety, for any company, regardless of whether it pays a dividend, we consider 38 metrics that rating agencies and asset managers consider critical to a company's long-term sustainability and growth.

Dividend Kings' Safety Model

1 2019 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 7 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 8 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 9 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 10 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 11 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 12 Historical Current Ratio 13 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 14 Historical Quick Ratio 15 S&P credit rating 16 S&P rating outlook 17 Fitch credit rating 18 Fitch rating outlook 19 Moody's credit rating 20 Moody's rating outlook 21 MSCI ESG Score 22 ESG Trend 23 30-year bankruptcy risk 24 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 25 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 26 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of annual dividends standard of excellence) 27 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 28 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 29 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 30 Analysts' Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 31 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 32 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 33 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 34 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 35 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 36 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 37 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 38 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Not all metrics will pertain to every company or every industry. But when we consider all of the applicable safety metrics, we can determine how strong a company is financially and what the risk is that investors will eventually lose all of their money.

Using our safety model's proprietary weighting, and historical dividend cut risk data, we can estimate with relatively high accuracy the probability of a dividend cut during any given economic downturn.

Now it happens that EBIX is a dividend stock, though not a dividend growth stock. The company has paid a $0.30 dividend since 2014 which today yields a paltry 1%. But that doesn't necessarily mean it might not potentially make a great long-term growth investment that happens to pay you a tiny slice of its cash flows each year as an added bonus.

Analysts don't expect EBIX to raise its dividend through at least 2022.

So let me walk you through why EBIX scores at the low end of 4/5 above-average dividend safety, indicating a 2% risk of a cut in this recession.

Safety Score Out of 5 Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% EBIX 63% 1% 2%

Credit ratings are an important safety metric because they can help us estimate the fundamental risks of investing in a company.

Rating agencies use over 100 years of historical bond default data to create safety guidelines and models to estimate the 30-year bond default probability for every company they rate.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

And since a company defaulting on its debt leads to bankruptcy, these are a good proxy for fundamental risk. EBIX is a small company with a market cap of $860 million. It doesn't pay for a rating from any agency, but fortunately, we can still estimate an effective credit rating using the method rating agencies recommend to clients.

Use historical debt ratios and credit rating safety guidelines

Confirm with long-term borrowing costs to estimate an effective credit rating

S&P Leverage Safety Guidelines

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA for Most Companies BBB 3.0 or less A 2.5 or less A+ 1.8 or less AA 1.5 or less AAA 1.1 or less

Here is one example of the safety guidelines that S&P uses for most companies. Fitch and Moody's have similar guidelines. Guidelines also exist for interest coverage ratios and other debt ratios. Bond investors know these by heart for every particular industry. They are what's used to create the debt covenants that bond investors require before buying corporate bonds.

When we consider EBIX's historical debt metrics and its average long-term borrowing cost we can estimate that bond investors, the most conservative investors on earth, are lending to EBIX as if it were a BB+ rated company, the highest level of junk bond.

This means EBIX's fundamental risk, the probability that it will go bankrupt in the next 30 years is approximately 14%.

29 safety metrics apply to EBIX

It achieves a 63% Dividend Kings safety score

4/5 dividend and balance sheet safety

But, of course, a relatively safe dividend and modest long-term risk of losing all your money is just the first step in determining whether a company is worth considering for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Business Model: EBIX Is A Wide But Deteriorating Moat Company

I define a wide moat as a company that is able to sustain profitability in the top 25% of its industry peers over the decades and across the entire industry/economic cycle.

EBIX's profitability is relatively stable, though there appears to have deterioration in some key profitability metrics in recent years. This potentially indicates a negative moat trend, and the company struggling to stave off competitors that are trying to steal its customers and market share.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Historically EBIX's profitability is in the top 20% of software companies, and over the past year, despite a major hit in this pandemic, it has remained in the top 19% of its peers.

To confirm EBIX's moat and trend, we look at returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for overall company quality and moatiness.

EBIX's returns on capital confirm it still has a wide though rapidly deteriorating moat.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 quality blue-chips

127% ROC is the average for 11/11 quality Super SWANs

EBIX's TTM ROC is 102% in the top 20% of software companies

But ROC is falling 18% CAGR annually over the last five years

It's now near the lowest it's been in 13 years

Since EBIX's moat is currently borderline wide but with a negative trend that has persisted for at least five years, the best I can give it is a 2/3 on business model.

Long-Term Dependability: How Sustainable Is Your Investment In A Company?

Once I've analyzed a company's safety and business model, it's time to consider a few other critical safety and quality metrics.

Management quality: capital allocation over time

Dividend track record: how committed is the corporate culture to safe and steadily rising dividends?

Long-term sustainability: MSCI ESG ratings

"Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI

ESG metrics, when quantitatively and objectively measured using historical regression analysis about how various factors affect the risk of bankruptcy, fraud, and long-term growth, are considered a critical component of a company's long-term risk profile by:

BlackRock

MSCI

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Morningstar's credit rating arm)

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company's core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

(Source: MSCI)

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What is the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?

I put management quality, dividend track record and ESG scores and trends together to come up with a long-term dependability score and rating.

Company DK Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 27% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 28% to 72% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 73+% Exceptional Dependability 3 EBIX 38% Below-Average 2

EBIX's long-term dependability is below-average and verging on not dependable, given its troubling struggles with profitability and a dividend track record that leaves a lot to be desired (it started paying a dividend, eliminated it, then brought it back but it's been frozen for six years).

4/5 dividend safety (just barely)

2/3 business model

2/3 long-term dependability (just barely)

8/11 above-average quality company with a negative outlook

EBIX isn't necessarily a bad company, and there are some reasons that some investors might want to own it.

EBIX: An Anti-Bubble Stock With Massive Total Return Potential

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 10% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 10% CAGR

The two analysts who cover EBIX are optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

EBIX 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 20 years, whether it was growing at 11% CAGR or 43% CAGR, the market has valued EBIX, outside of bear markets and bubbles, at 13 to 14 times earnings.

If it grows as analysts expect over the next two years, and returns to historical fair value, then investors stand to potentially make a fortune, up to 217% total returns, or 71.5% CAGR.

Consensus return potential on S&P 500 through 2022 is -2.2% CAGR

EBIX appears to be worth about $61 based on 2021 consensus earnings applied to its historical 14.3 PE that tens of millions of investors over 20 years have concluded is approximate fair value.

2021 earnings fair value: $61

Current price: $28

Approximate discount to fair value: 55%

Potential good buy margin of safety on 7/11 average quality companies (where EBIX might end up soon if fundamentals don't improve): 25%

Potentially good buy price on EBIX: $45

EBIX appears to be a potentially ultra-value buy IF you're comfortable with the company's deteriorating fundamentals. At 7.9X earnings, it's literally priced for -1.2% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham Dodd fair value formula.

I should point out that historically the very small number of analysts who cover EBIX have a questionable track record of estimating its growth. In 2014 it missed growth estimates by 50%, and of the four two-year forecasts it's had since 2009, it has yet to achieve any of them.

Given its negative outlook and low dependability score, I can't add it to the Dividend Kings' Master List, much less the Phoenix watchlist. This watchlist includes only the strongest and highest-quality blue-chips, sleep-well-at-night companies (SWANs), and 11/11 quality Super SWANs.

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate

(Source: Divided Kings Research Terminal)

The Phoenix watchlist is the blue-chips that I consider the most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Average quality: 10/11 SWAN vs 9.7/11 blue-chip average aristocrat

Average safety: 4.8/5 very safe vs 4.5/5 very safe average aristocrat

Average dividend growth streak 23.4 years vs 20-years Ben Graham standard of excellence

However, while EBIX fails to meet the strongest criteria of the Phoenix watchlist, and thus I have no personal interest in buying this anti-bubble growth stock, Adobe is a different story.

Adobe: A Must Own Tech Giant At The Right Price

Over the very long-term, Ben Graham believed the stock market almost always weighed the substance of a company correctly. Historical studies prove this to be correct.

When we look at Adobe's historical returns, it's very clear what hundreds of millions of investors over the past third of a century have concluded about the quality of this tech giant.

Adobe Total Returns Since 1987

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

33 years of market-crushing returns, including average 15-year returns of 17.1% CAGR vs the S&P 500's 8.3%, is usually the sign of a supremely high-quality business.

Generally, only 9/11 quality blue-chips, 10/11 SWANs, or 11/11 Super SWANs can achieve such long-term returns

So let's take a deeper look into Adobe's business, fundamentals, quality, safety, and valuation, to see why I'm so excited to add this tech giant to the Dividend Kings Phoenix watchlist.

Adobe Business Summary

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe Business Update

Adobe has come to dominate in content creation software with its iconic Photoshop and Illustrator solutions, both now part of the broader Creative Cloud. The company has added new products and features to the suite through organic development and bolt-on acquisitions to drive the most comprehensive portfolio of tools used in print, digital, and video content creation. Adobe's creative strategy has evolved from point solutions to the bundled Creative Suite, to the Creative Cloud, which is now offered exclusively via a subscription model. The benefits from software as a service are well known in that it offers significantly improved revenue visibility and the elimination of piracy for the company, and a much lower cost hurdle to overcome ($1,000 or more up-front, versus plans as low as $10 per month) and a solution that is regularly updated with new features for users." - Morningstar

Morningstar considers Adobe to have a wide and stable moat, and "exemplary" management, among the best in its industry at capital allocation and adapting to challenges.

So let's see how Adobe scores on the Dividend King's quality and safety model.

Adobe Safety & Quality

26 of 38 safety metrics apply to ADBE

Dividend Kings safety score: 100%

5/5 balance sheet safety

(Source: GuruFocus)

Here are just some of the reasons Adobe has a fortress balance sheet that makes it essentially impervious to this pandemic or any future recession.

More cash than debt ($5.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents)

F-score: 7 vs 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 14.52 vs 1.81+ safe, 3+ very safe = ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.8 vs -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

The rating agencies also love this company.

S&P credit rating: A stable = 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating: A2 (A equivalent) stable = 0.66% bankruptcy risk

Adobe's safety score of 100% is among the highest of any company I've ever analyzed, equal to tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and slightly higher than Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 93%.

Now let's see whether Adobe's profitability data bears out Morningstar's assessment of a wide and stable moat.

A Cash Flow Minting, Recurring Revenue Business Model

Adobe's profitability has become far more stable and has been improving for years since it pivoted to a cloud-based recurring revenue business model.

(Source: Gurufocus)

ADBE's profitability is in the top 5% of software companies, itself a lucrative industry.

(Source: GuruFocus)

For every dollar it takes to run the business, Adobe historically generates $2.12 in annual pre-tax profit. In Q2 it generated $2.26, and over the past year, 247% returns on capital were in the top 9% of software companies.

Unlike EBIX ADBE's ROC has been soaring in the last five years, rising 36% CAGR.

According to Joel Greenblatt, one of the greatest investors in history, Adobe is not just one of the highest-quality software companies in the world, but one of the highest quality companies...period.

Long-Term Dependability: A Company You Can Trust With Your Hard-Earned Money

Morningstar considers Adobe's management to be "exemplary" for adapting to numerous challenges and secular industry trends over the decades and turning this company into a profit-minting machine.

I agree any company that maintains this kind of moat over decades, pivoting like a prima-ballerina to skate to where the industry is headed, is exceptionally skilled.

Obviously, Adobe's lack of a dividend means that we have no dividend record to analyze.

But when it comes to long-term sustainability, once more we find Adobe to be exceptionally attractive and well managed.

(Source: MSCI)

MSCI considers Adobe to have excellent long-term sustainability especially in terms of

Corporate behavior "oversight and management of business ethics issues such as fraud, executive misconduct, corrupt practices, money laundering, or anti-trust violations".

Human capital development: "a company's capacity to attract, retain and develop their human capital"

Privacy & data security: "the potential for regulatory risks, cost increases or reputational damage from a data breach or controversial use of personal data"

Adobe's ESG score has gone from average to above-average to excellent over the last few years. And given that these scores are relative to 141 software companies that are known for strong ESG ratings, this is impressive indeed.

Adobe's long-term sustainability is in the top 20% of software companies

How does Adobe score on the Dividend King's long-term dependability model?

Company DK Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 27% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 28% to 72% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 73+% Exceptional Dependability 3 Adobe 91% Exceptional Dependability 3

Adobe achieves the highest dependability score I've seen so far, after running about three dozen companies through this improved safety and quality model.

5/5 safety

3/3 wide moat

3/3 exceptional dependability

11/11 Super SWAN (as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

I concur with Morningstar that Adobe is indeed one of the highest quality companies on earth. At the right price, a 5% or greater margin of safety, I consider Adobe a must-own tech Super SWAN for almost any diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio.

Adobe Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth EPS 26% 12% 18% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) -3% 50% 12% Operating Cash Flow 25% 16% 16% Free cash flow 30% 14% 19% EBITDA 58% 17% 13% EBIT (pre-tax profit) 70% 18% 17%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Few companies have benefited as much from the pandemic forcing professionals to work from home than Adobe. Earnings and cash flows are expected to explode this year and continue growth at a hyper-growth rate in the future.

Adobe Analyst Scorecard

Like many hyper-growth tech companies, analysts are most accurate at forecasting operating cash flow growth, and the historical fair value multiple range is tightest on OCF as well.

Outside of bear markets and bubbles over the last 12 years (same business model, same long-term growth consensus, 2% average 10-year Treasury yield), fair value on ADBE is 23 to 26 times operating cash flow.

Margin of error 45% to the downside, 25% to the upside.

Long-term analyst growth consensus range: 15% to 17.4% CAGR (largest consensus 17.4% CAGR).

The margin-of-error-adjusted long-term analyst growth consensus range: 10% to 22% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last nine years, under the same management, using the same business strategy, Adobe has grown at 17.4% CAGR, which is how fast most analysts expect it to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

That's about 3X the growth rate of the S&P 500, making Adobe an 11/11 quality hyper-growth Super SWAN, and one of the greatest growth stocks you can buy...at a reasonable price.

There's good and bad news on that front.

Adobe Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (12-years) 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 33.5 $333 $373 $438 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 27.6 $235 $353 $396 Operating Cash Flow 24.6 $276 $321 $373 Free Cash Flow 27.7 $295 $335 $400 EBITDA 30.7 $392 $458 $518 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 40.6 $454 $536 $628 Average $315 $383 $444 Current Price $467.75 Discount To Fair Value -48% -22% -5% Upside To Fair Value -33% -18% -5% Annualized Total Return Potential -95% -17% -2%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here are the historical fair value multiples for Adobe

Under its existing world-class management,

with the existing super-profitable, recurring revenue subscription business model,

growing at 17% CAGR

in a world of 2% 10-year Treasury yields (what economists expect to continue for the foreseeable future).

All of these macro factors are expected to continue in the future, and thus it's reasonable to assume that the same market-determined fair value multiples that millions of investors have paid for Adobe's fundamentals will persist under similar future circumstances.

The good news is that unlike many hyper-growth Super SWANs (like MSFT) Adobe isn't THAT outrageously overvalued. It's approximately 22% overvalued and thus is worthy of watchlisting in case tech goes out of favor and it falls to a reasonable price.

2021 fair value range: $321 to $536

Morningstar 2020 fair value estimate $400 based on 40 PE and 33.3 FCF (medium uncertainty)

2021 Harmonic Average Fair Value (smooths out outliers): $383

Fair value uncertainty: 56% (high)

I rate fair value uncertainty based on the following scale, looking at the fair value range decided by the harmonic average fair value.

1% to 15%: very low

16% to 25%: low

26% to 50%: medium

51% to 75%: high

76+%: very high

Adobe 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ADBE grows as analysts expect and returns to the fair value that hundreds of millions of investors have determined is appropriate for the current and projected fundamentals, investors are likely to enjoy -8.9% CAGR total returns through 2022.

Adobe 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ADBE grows as expected and returns to the 24.5X cash flow that the market has determined is fair value for Adobe growing at 17% CAGR in a low-interest-rate environment, then investors can potentially expect a 6% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Adobe isn't in a bubble, but it is highly overvalued. The good news is that prudent, long-term growth investors will eventually get a chance to buy it at a reasonable price; only the timing is uncertain.

JPMorgan expects that Adobe could fall about 21% in the 20% to 25% probability of a double-dip recession and bear market. That would be enough to bring it to 2021's approximate fair value.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Adobe can, like any overvalued tech stock, be extremely volatile, which benefits the disciplined long-term investor.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In the last 33 years, Adobe has suffered 10 bear markets, the S&P 500 just three.

5-Year Monte Carlo Analysis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) $1000 initial investment, no withdrawal, historical returns, volatility, and inflation

Over the next five years, there is a 90% historical probability that Adobe will suffer a 30% decline and a 50% probability it will fall 54% from its record high.

10-Year Monte Carlo Analysis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) $1000 initial investment, no withdrawal, historical returns, volatility, and inflation

Over the next 10 years, there is a 90% historical probability that Adobe will suffer a 50% decline, and a 50% probability it will fall 61% from its record high. There is a 25% probability it will suffer a 71% crash.

30-Year Monte Carlo Analysis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) $1,000 initial investment, no withdrawal, historical returns, volatility, and inflation

Over the next 30 years, there is a 90% historical probability that Adobe will suffer a 61% decline and a 50% probability it will fall 75% from its record high. There is a 10% probability it could experience an 89% bear market.

75-Year Monte Carlo Analysis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) $1000 initial investment, no withdrawal, historical returns, volatility, and inflation

Over the next five years, there is a 90% historical probability that Adobe will suffer a 72% peak decline and a 50% probability it will fall 83% from its record high. There's even a 10% probability it could fall up to 93% from its record highs.

Think that this historical simulation is being overly pessimistic? Take a look at the statistical version of the 75-Year Monte Carlo analysis of Adobe.

Monte Carlo simulation results for 5000 portfolios with $1,000 initial portfolio balance using available statistical model data from Jan 1987 to Dec 2019. Returns were modeled as correlated random samples from a multivariate normal distribution. The historical return for the selected portfolio for this period was 33.74% mean return (22.81% CAGR) with 47.68% standard deviation of annual returns. " - Portfolio visualizer

Basically, based only on Adobe's historical volatility relative to the stock market, and what kinds of bear markets are likely to eventually occur over time, here's what investors can expect from Adobe over the next 75 years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The bottom line is that anyone owning Adobe, or pretty much any stock, must be prepared for big crashes if you have a long enough time frame.

Of course, as long as you are disciplined, and never knowingly overpay for a company, no matter its quality, and own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, then volatility can only help you in the long term, never hurt you.

That's because, as Buffett says, only those who become forced sellers for emotional or financial reasons can be fundamentally hurt by volatility.

Good long-term investors tolerate volatility and pray for luck in the stock market.

Great long-term investors embrace volatility and make their own luck by being prepared for inevitable great opportunities in Super SWAN quality companies like Adobe.

Now Dividend Kings members and I will be prepared to take advantage of Adobe's future corrections and bear markets. Whether that occurs a few months from now or a few years doesn't matter. Our disciplined approach to safe, long-term investing is the closest thing to guaranteed success as you can find on Wall Street.

