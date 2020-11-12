After the bell on Tuesday, monitoring and analytics platform firm Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported its fiscal third-quarter results. While off of its recent all-time highs, the stock has still been one of the best-performing names this year, as the company has shown tremendous revenue growth. While another great quarter was reported, shares sold off afterwards, potentially providing a nice entry point for long-term investors.

For the fiscal Q3 period, revenue came in at $154.7 million. This was an increase of 61% over the prior-year period and handily beat estimates for $144.3 million. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 1,107 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 52% from 727 one year earlier. During the quarter, the company also inked a strategic partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which was well received by the Street. While the GAAP net loss did increase over the prior-year period, the company beat non-GAAP EPS estimates by 4 cents. This was the fifth beat on both the top and bottom lines, following the four periods detailed below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Datadog earnings page, seen here)

Where the company really showed off was with guidance. Fiscal Q4 revenue is expected to be between $162 million and $164 million, which is well above the Street's average estimate of $155.17 million. Also, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be either $0.01 or $0.02 vs. the consensus of $0.01. Thanks to strong results yet again, management raised its full-year guidance. Take a look at how guidance has fared so far this fiscal year, as detailed on the above linked company earnings page:

Q4 report: Fiscal 2020 revenues of $535-545 million in revenue - consensus was $503.89 million.

Q1 report: Guidance raised to revenue of $555-565 million - consensus was $534.50 million.

Q2 report: Another raise to revenue of $566-572 million in revenue - consensus was $563.6 million.

Q3 report: Revenue between $588 million and $590 million - consensus was $571.2 million.

While the company is still reporting small GAAP losses, it has definitely turned the corner when it comes to generating positive cash flow. For the Q3 period, free cash flow came in at $28.6 million, a reversal from last year's cash burn of $3.7 million. Nine month numbers show a similar trend, with more than $66.5 million in free cash flow produced. The company ended the period with $1.5 billion in its cash pile, helped significantly by a convertible note offering of nearly $750 million earlier this year.

If you ask most investors in the name, the biggest concern with this company at the moment is likely valuation. As the graphic below shows, the stock went into this earnings report trading at more than 50 times this year's expected sales. Most large-cap tech names trade in the mid to high single digits on that metric right now. However, as you can see, a lot of revenue growth is forecast to come. When you combine the 10% fall in the after-hours session with the likely estimate raises coming after another impressive report, the future price to sales numbers are going to come down rather nicely. Just look at how much we've seen this year's revenue estimates come up in just nine months, and think of that potential over a number of years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Datadog estimates page, seen here)

In the end, it was another strong earnings report for Datadog even if shares did not respond right away. The company continued its streak of beating on both the top and bottom lines, and management raised full-year guidance yet again. While valuation has been a concern, the stock is well off its all-time high and rising estimates will help to bring down forward-looking valuations. Future periods should also benefit from the important Microsoft partnership announced during the quarter. The current after-hours price below $83 represents roughly 20% upside to the average price target on the Street, and it wouldn't surprise me if analysts see an even higher valuation coming after another great report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.