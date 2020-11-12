Valuations are on the lower side when compared with the industry.

There are risks with a partner in China, but the management is confident and appears to be more concerned with lockdown measures impacting sales.

Fundamentals are improving in the third quarter after having briefly deteriorated during the second one.

Strong sales figures in China and Europe in the third quarter have enabled BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) to climb out of the coronavirus trough it fell into during the second quarter when operating results were negative for the first time in many years.

The main driver of growth was strong business in China, which grew by 31.1% with 230,612 cars. BMW also saw some good sales in Europe with an increase of 7.1 percent with 275,618 cars. On the other hand, things were bad in the U.S. with only 78,634 cars sold translating into a decrease of 15.7%.

Figure 1: Car deliveries for the year ending September 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, on an overall basis for the first nine months of 2020 with 1.63 million vehicles sold, there was still a 12.5% shortfall compared to the same period last year. Also, the fact that its competitor Daimler also managed better third quarter sales thanks to strong business in China means that this country is critically important for German automakers.

In this case, in addition to the fundamentals, it becomes important to check for sustainability of the Chinese market and any risk which may come across in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Improving fundamentals

Fundamentals have improved with increasing car sales and inventories are at normal levels compared to the significant increase at the end of the March quarter. Receivables have also improved over the last quarter with cash position being at $26.9 billion in September, a $4.7 billion increase compared to June 2020 or a 20% increase.

Total debt has tampered, but, more importantly, it is the net debt that has been reduced by $5.4 billion demonstrating improving cash position.

The important debt/equity metric has been brought under control and now stands at 1.86 after briefly going beyond the 2.0 mark during the second quarter.

Figure 2: Balance sheet with all figures in USD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to the executives during the Q3-2020 earnings report, capital expenditure, which was around €2.4 billion for the year ending in September 2020, has been reduced from €3.3 billion in the same period of 2019.

Moreover, it is also important to check the profitability metrics to obtain an indication of whether the German company has incurred supply chain overheads or higher expenses while driving sales of its luxury vehicles.

First, the revenue figures for the third quarter reveal a surge in revenues compared to the five previous quarters. This significant rise shows that customers still have that taste for luxury, especially for the BMW model unhindered by economic uncertainties which many economists had been highlighting as possibly impacting sales of high-end automobiles.

Thus, looking into specifics, the core brand BMW grew by 9.8% to 585,336 cars during the third quarter whereas for the group as a whole, which also includes the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, there was 8.6% more vehicles sold.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids saw strong growth, with an increase of 46.6% but with only 54,719 vehicles, this is still a small part of BMW's business.

However, the gross margins being lower than for Q3-2019 shows that cost of revenues has been relatively higher, driven by supply chain inefficiencies caused by the coronavirus.

Figure 3: Quarterly income statement with all figures in USD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As for operating expenses, these have increased and were due to research and development activities accounting for around €4.4 billion in the first nine months, with an R&D ratio of 6.3% being maintained.

In this context, BMW has prioritized and focused its efforts on its BMW Vision iNEXT road-map including features like "fully electric, fully connected, and highly autonomous driving".

Electric vehicles are now in increasing demand due to high levels of pollution from fossil fuel driven by internal combustion engines in cities throughout the world from Los Angeles to Shanghai through Frankfurt.

However, around the EV ecosystem, there are a wide array of services that cater to connected devices and automation in the car industry. In this case, BMW and its main rival, Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), joined hands in a merger officially commenced in March 2019 including the fusion of 14 different brands that have a combined customer base of 60 million people.

The competition

This pooling of resources by the two German car manufacturers were made in their bid to be a "powerhouse" in the mobility sector and at the merger time, the companies announced that they will be investing $1.1 billion into the venture, which would cover everything from autonomous vehicles, ride-hailing, electric scooter, car-sharing, and electric car charging.

Figure 5: JV with Daimler for the mobility powerhouse.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, given automakers' strategy across the world to embrace new trends and business models in an effort to combat declining car sales trends, focusing on alternatives to car ownership as well as new technologies such as automation made sense.

More importantly, it made sense for BMW as the smallest (on a revenue basis) of the three German automakers to partner for the new venture given that it is already spending 6.3% of revenues on research. In this respect, some investors will remember that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is making big investments amounting to tens of billions of dollars in BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in China and the rest of the world.

Figure 4: Comparing Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW in billions of euros.

Source: Statista.com

The joint venture has essentially created five partnerships in the areas of car sharing services including Mobility-as-a-Service, charging apps offering the best possible look for the nearest electric car charger, and integrated service for finding parking places.

The partnership also includes FreeNow, an app that is already serving more than 21 million people.

The two firms have invested €1 billion in the project since 2019 and are open to buying tech start-ups in the U.S., Europe, or China.

China risks

One of the risks for BMW stems from the financial health of its Chinese partner, BMW Brilliance. In this case, the parent Brilliance was recently struggling with repayment difficulties pertaining to a corporate bond already due in October for a value of one billion yuan (or $148.8 million).

Thought provokingly, the parent company is directly owned by the Liaoning provincial government and according to a report by the South China Morning Post, "its own interim financial report claimed that it had 51.4 billion yuan (US$7.65 billion) worth of cash and equivalents as of the end of June".

Looking further, there are other outstanding bonds totaling 16.2 billion yuan with many of them coming to maturity in 2021 and 2022.

Therefore, amid the strong economics being reported in the Chinese economy, it is important to be careful and look for possible debt risks.

Looking into the rear mirror in 2003, another of Brilliance's subsidiary founded a joint venture with BMW to make passenger cars using the German automaker's badge. The venture has been a success as it held about a quarter of China's luxury passenger car market over the last three years.

It is for this reason that in case Brilliance lands in financial distress, its stake in its subsidiary will most likely be bought out by investors. The JV with BMW is highly regarded by the investment community for having contributed to 90% of Brilliance's revenue and net profit.

For that matter, BMW cannot increase its stake from 52% currently in the subsidiary until 2022 when China relaxes foreign ownership rule. Therefore, for shareholders, it is an anxious wait while the financially troubled parent secures finance or make disinvestment in its subsidiary. It may also be restructured by the Chinese government given the fact that it is state-owned.

Figure 5: Fully electric BMW Vision iNEXT

Source: bmwgroup.com

Therefore, while China is a massive opportunity, it is important to know how to proceed in this sometimes tricky market where the government can intervene with its priorities superseding any other business interest.

However, BMW's management seems confident despite significant media backlash on the issue and one analyst mentioning that situation of the Chinese joint venture partner as being "in a tricky spot at the moment".

In his response to the analyst, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management had the following words:

I can't comment the situation of other companies. However, I can state the following. On one hand side, the BMW Group and our joint venture, BMW Brilliance, we are not affected by any difficulties of the Chinese Brilliance group."

This shows confidence from the BMW's executive team and on my side, I look at the market reaction for possible hints in order to come up with an evaluation.

Valuations and key takeaways

Stock price performance during the months of August, September, and October does not indicate any adverse impact BMW's Chinese partner on the stock price. Therefore, there was no negative investors' sentiment.

More, importantly, the market seems to have been satisfied by the explanations offered during the earnings call. The positive market reaction is evidenced by the early November surge following third quarter results. The market also priced in the good financial results.

For this matter, BMW's seventeen years of experience in driving through the sometimes tricky Chinese corporate environment is an important positive.

Figure 6: Comparing price performance with First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (CARZ).

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the Munich-based company has a higher trailing price/sales metric at 0.45 compared to 0.35 and 0.31 for Daimler and VW respectively. Also, just like Daimler, the company seems geared to make its way out of the COVID trough faster.

On the other hand, COVID is still around and may spoil the fun.

The virus and associated economic impacts will constitute the biggest risks for the global economy in the foreseeable future. New lockdown measures could impact the business in the fourth quarter and in early 2021. Therefore, the pent up demand seen in the third quarter cannot be expected to continue.

Furthermore, volatility caused by higher infection rates could drive down the stock price to the $25-26 level.

Still, when considering the 30% upside seen by CARZ, an ETF holding stocks of major car manufacturers throughout the world and the COVID-19 vaccine wildcard, the ingredients for an upside to the $30-31 level are there.

Also, the pandemic is under control in China and it will not necessarily be a complete lock-down in many parts of the world including Germany.

BMW also pays a dividend yield of 3.45% with a cash payout ratio 40.42% and carries a long-term debt to total assets ratio of 22.20%.

Finally, the company continues to optimize operational expenses through more effective sales management, reduction of manufacturing costs and promotion of new working methods through the use of digital technology.

Additional disclosure: I am long DMLRY, VWAGY. This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.