John Wiley & Sons, or Wiley (NYSE:JW.A) for short, is a publishing house of a variety of different content that caters to professionals, students, researchers, and beyond. The company’s current dividend yield is around 4%, and the dividend itself has been increasing every year for the last 27 years. Wiley has been on a steady decline since mid-2018, and we believe that there are a number of different factors that suggest it is a decent time to buy.

Digital courseware and content are seeing strong growth

We believe that the ‘academic & professional learning’ portion will continue to see growth in the next few years, given that digital content revenue has seen a 32% increase year over year, and digital courseware revenue is up 88% year over year (JW.A Investor Presentation, 2020). COVID-19 has rapidly shifted learning towards online platforms, and although a return to the classroom is inevitable, many universities already preferred a hybrid model before this year.

Although Wiley mentions that revenue may be negatively impacted by tightening university budgets, we believe that courseware remains an integral piece of online learning, and in fact, some professors may be incentivized to continue to use Wiley as a primary means for distributing assignments and material, given that it’s such an easy process. Moreover, we believe that, as long as there is some return to normalcy in the next few quarters, university enrollment might actually see an increase, given that there’s a pending recession. During the “Great Recession, students who returned to college after being in the workforce grew by 30%.”

Applying a logical view that employees would want to go to school during dry job periods to gain extra skills, courseware and content related to professional learning should also see an increase. Wiley should benefit front this macroeconomic shift, given that is a prominent leader in services such as CFA preparation.

The ‘education services’ and ‘publishing’ portion also have strong outlooks due to acquisitions and growth opportunities

In terms of the ‘education services’ section, on January 1, 2020, Wiley purchased a company called mthree, which is “a rapidly growing education services provider that addresses the IT skills gap by finding, training, placing job-ready technology talent in roles with leading corporations worldwide (JW.A 10-Q, 2020).” The IT sector will continue to grow for a number of different reasons, such as the fact that remote positions require much more digital infrastructure and that companies will need to spend more in order to create an advanced digital customer-centric experience. mthree caters well to companies looking for talent because they can curate specific learning experiences for prospective employees. mthree is well suited for any prospective employees, given that training is paid, and placement into a company is assumed once accepted into the program. Wiley also announced that ‘education services’ enrollments are up 9%, including two new full-service partnerships.

For the ‘publishing’ section, Wiley saw year-over-year double-digit growth in terms of article output and content usage. In total, revenue was up 6% to a respectable figure of $241M. Wiley should continue to see growth in this section, given that the demand for peer-reviewed research is growing, and Wiley is a prominent leader in the open-access industry (JW.A Investor Presentation, 2020).

Wiley’s overall financial performance is intriguing

Net income in the quarter increased to $16.3M compared to $3.6M last year, and EPS saw a strong jump to $0.29. This can be attributed to COVID-19-related reduction in operating and administrative expenses, paired with a higher revenue figure. One large factor in the improvement in overall earnings figures is a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA figures for the ‘research publishing & platforms section’, driven by revenue growth and expense management.

Wiley currently has just over $100M in cash. There are two accounts that should receive increased focus in this picture, the first being the accounts receivable figure - we do not believe that write-offs will have a significant impact in the future. The balance for provision for credit losses already sits at $20M, which is approximately 6.67% of the total collectible amount. Given that Wiley recently adjusted a further $1.7M into PCL, we do not expect significant changes to the account in the near future

Another account to focus on is the inventories figure. Many will forecast a write-down in inventory values, especially because the inventory value of estimated sales returns, which is presumably relatively outdated material, may be hard to sell at full price. Moreover, the values of physical books will continue to decline. However, inventories only account for less than 10% of total current assets. Therefore, we are not worried that this will create a material impact on financial performance.

Investors may be worried about the current ratio of 0.68x. However, a large portion of current liabilities is related to non-cash obligations. Therefore, the company should continue to have the cash to pay out dividends. According to Wiley, “contract liabilities are recognized as revenue, or as, control of the products or services are transferred to the customer and all revenue recognition criteria have been met (JW.A 10-Q, 2020).” Contract liabilities account for 57% of all current liabilities.

Wiley’s P/S ratio has reached a 5-year low and trails far behind the 5-year moving average. The last time P/S ratio was this low, the 2008 recession had just begun. We believe that this is unjustified, given Wiley’s strong dividend and potential for growth through all their different services. The company also has a very conservative P/E ratio, standing at 16.8x.

Wiley is exposed to several different risks

Ultimately, course content and structure are up to the universities themselves, and as the world moves towards automation, it is unclear how material that is geared for universities and professionals related to purely technical skills will perform. Wiley also has $835M in long-term debt and a total of approximately $1.38B in long-term debt, compared to $1.13B of goodwill and $829M of intangible assets.

In summation, we believe that the decline in Wiley’s stock price presents an opportunity, especially given that Wiley is operating in an area that should see growth within the next few years. Wiley is a respected leader in every sector that they operate, and overall market share can be key to establishing new partnerships with universities and colleges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.