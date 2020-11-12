Athersys' pursuit of TREASURE in the Far East with its Healios collaboration presents an important and powerful near term catalyst.

Athersys' US timeline for its ischemic stroke indication keeps challenging investors' patience; the goal line is now coming within sight.

Athersys has taken its time in developing an interesting pipeline which has potential to offer outsized rewards.

Athersys (ATHX) is nearing the goal line after wandering in the desert of biotech futility since its founding in 1995. At times its prospects have appeared futile. Investors in the public market who got in early following its reverse merger in 2007 have suffered long years of share price declines punctuated by brief spurts of enthusiasm.

The thesis of this article is that Athersys has finally reached a point where it is investible for those seeking an asymmetric opportunity (on a price per share basis) in a speculative biotech. Athersys presents nuggets of great opportunity for those willing to take the inherent risks of regulatory roulette faced by all biotech companies.

In this article I will focus on Athersys' lead opportunity in its pivotal trials for ischemic stroke.

Athersys has an interesting pipeline in stem cell therapeutics which, if ever approved, should reward both patients and investors.

Athersys' pipeline is all about its approach to cell therapy which it treats with its MultiStem cell therapy. As illustrated by the slide below, MultiStem has the advantages of:

benign ethical profile,

ease of production at scale,

wide therapeutic impact,

ease of administration,

ease of storage, and

strong IP protection.

With the exception of a long abandoned foray into weight control, Athersys' clinicaltrials.gov profile is limited to ten trials of MultiStem in various indications. Its resultant pipeline appears below.

This pipeline puts Athersys as an important player in the crowded field of gene and cell therapy companies. Its lead program, MultiStem in treatment of ischemic stroke, has an extended development pathway as discussed below.

The other major advantage that Athersys has at the current time is that it has endured a lengthy and frustrating gestation period. This process has advanced Athersys' prospects disproportionately to its impact on its market cap. As such Athersys presents a compelling value proposition as I will discuss.

Athersys' initial ischemic stroke trial allowed for an overly ambitious inclusion timeline.

Ischemic stroke is a life threatening/altering condition involving blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. It is the most common type of stroke posing risks across a wide swath of the population. Accordingly, MultiStem's progress through its clinical trials impacts not just Athersys' investors but the far broader pool of those affected by stroke, actual or potential.

Unfortunately its progress has not come easily. Athersys' ischemic stroke trial pathway as shown on clinicaltrials.gov started in 2011, with NCT01436487, a phase 2 - 140 patient trial to evaluate various doses of MultiStem in adults who have suffered an ischemic stroke.

Athersys reported its results in 04/2015; they were disappointing, taking the stock down by half. This initial study, dubbed MASTERS, was written up in Lancet Neurology in 2017. MultiStem was shown to be safe and well tolerated; however, there was no significant improvement in the primary measure of neurological outcomes at 90 days in study participants.

Despite this setback, Athersys was undeterred. In its Q4, 2015 earnings call, CEO Van Bokkelen noted that despite MASTERS having missed its primary endpoint, it did provide a rich trove of data pointing to a MASTERS-2. During the call he reviewed the conclusions that Athersys was drawing from its data analysis.

He characterized MASTERS as the largest randomized double-blind placebo controlled study of cell therapy in treatment of a serious neurological injury to date. The critical sticking point for the trial was its overly broad treatment parameters.

As shown below by a side to side comparison of Changes (Merged) for Study: NCT01436487 [MASTERS] versions September 16, 2011 (v1) -- October 21, 2011 (v2) the study intervention was broadened at its outset to allow patients who were treated as much as two days [extended from original 24-36 hours] following an ischemic stroke.

This turns out to have been a serious mistake. Following its 2015 data review Athersys determined:

... the interim results of the trial did suggest a consistent pattern of benefit for patients to receive treatment with MultiStem, especially when treated was administer within 36 hours of the time of the stroke. This benefit was evidence in multiple clinically relevant parameters, ..., which assess the patient's ability to engage in activities of daily living. [emphasis added]

This issue of timing in connection with treatment for strokes is critically important. Under currently available treatment paradigms, treatment is most effective when begun as early as possible, but definitely within 4.5 hours of the onset of the stroke. As shown by the graphic below this extended treatment window opens treatment up to the vast majority of stroke patients.

Setting up and executing a trial to act on its MASTERS data review insights has stretched into a lengthy process which is now winding down.

One might think that a new trial resetting the timeline criterion for participants could be implemented with dispatch. Perhaps, but such was not the case for Athersys as it set to the task of implementing its MASTERS-2 trial for MultiStem in treatment of ischemic stroke.

Post its Q2, 2015 earnings call, the balance of 2015 passed with no discernible movement towards a revised FDA approved trial. Year 2016 appeared to be slipping by with little progress until in 09/2016 Athersys announced that it had been awarded a special protocol assessment [SPA] for the design and planned analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial of MultiStem for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

It was apparent at this stage that Athersys had done considerable work to advance its program. It was able to describe the upcoming trial as:

The MASTERS-2 clinical trial will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to enroll 300 patients in North America and Europe who have suffered moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke. The enrolled subjects will receive either a single intravenous dose of MultiStem cell therapy or placebo, administered within 18-36 hours of the occurrence of the stroke, in addition to the standard of care. The primary endpoint will evaluate disability using modified Rankin Scale (mRS) scores at three months, comparing the distribution, or the "shift," between the MultiStem treatment and placebo groups. ...

So as of September 2016, everything was set to go quickly? Athersys' Q1, 2017 earnings call brought positive news in this regard:

...today ... the FDA has granted our request for fast track designation for our stroke program. Under this designation, the program becomes eligible for more frequent meetings and interactions with the FDA to facilitate development. And importantly, eligibility for rolling submission, accelerated approval ... which facilitates the timely regulatory review, each of these elements are design to help expedite the development process.

Notwithstanding Athersys' obvious efforts to move this trial forward and the apparent interest of the FDA, it was still not until Q2, 2018 that Athersys was able to announce that it had enrolled its first patient in its MASTERS-2. During its Q2, 2018 earnings call it announced its timeline:

Overall, as we have summarized previously, the study will include 300 subjects and will be conducted at approximately 50 clinical sites in North America and Europe. It is difficult at this point to project with precision when we expect to complete this study, but our target is to complete enrollment sometime in 2020. Though we are just at the beginning of the trial, the early enrolment activity and the investigator enthusiasm for the study is very promising.

As I write on 11/2020 time is running out on yet another year. During Athersys' Q3, 2020 earnings call, CEO Van Bokkelen described how COVID-19 related delays have impacted the company; it expects to complete enrollment in MASTERS-2 by close of 2021.

While it was struggling in its FDA trial endeavors, Healios, Athersys' collaboration partner, was moving forward with its ischemic stroke trial in Japan.

As Athersys was working to rescue its ischemic stroke program with the FDA, a new avenue opened up for it to pursue its ischemic stroke ambitions. In 01/2016 it announced:

...a partnership and license agreement that will focus on the development and commercialization of novel cell therapy treatments, including MultiStem® for the treatment of ischemic stroke and potentially other indications, in Japan. The partnership involves MultiStem...with an initial focus on treating ischemic stroke. Under the terms of the agreement, Healios will gain exclusive rights for the development of MultiStem for treating ischemic stroke in Japan. Healios will develop and commercialize the product in Japan, and Athersys will provide the manufactured product and support to Healios, while retaining all rights outside of Japan. ...

This has turned out to be an active and a productive collaboration. Healios has defined a significant potential market for MultiStem in treatment of ischemic stroke in Japan as shown by its graphic below:

Healios went right to work. It inked its deal with Athersys in 02/2016. In 09/2016 Athersys announced:

...successful completion of Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency [PMDA] review of the Clinical Trial Notification [CTN], allowing the commencement by ...Healios... of a confirmatory clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of administration of MultiStem... for the treatment of ischemic stroke in Japan.

This trial, TREASURE, was being funded entirely by Healios with Athersys contributing certain manufacturing related activity. At this point, Healios and Athersys faced a speed bump not of their making. Lonza, Athersys' contract manufacturer, encountered a facility inspection issue at the plant that was providing MultiStem.

Despite this unfortunate delay, Healios was able to announce enrollment of its first TREASURE participant by 11/2017. During Athersys' Q2, 2018 earnings call it reported Healios' goal of completing TREASURE enrollment in 2019 and having final data by close of 2020.

By Q2, 2019 its enrollment completion target slipped to mid 2020, by Q2, 2020 to close of 2020. During Athersys' Q3, 2020 earnings call it reported Healios' TREASURE timeline target. Depending on when the last TREASURE patient is evaluated:

...Healios could be on track to have top line results sometime in the second quarter of 2021 ... after enrollment is compete, inspection, verification, and analysis of the clinical data for the trial will likely take a few weeks to finalize.

During an October 2020 conference, Healios CFO Kincaid presented Helios' ischemic stroke timeline per the slide below: This is highly significant. Healios has obtained the SAKIGAKE expedited review designation for TREASURE. Per the slide Healios will be presenting MultiStem in treatment of ischemic stroke to Japan's PMDA. PMDA review will take place under Japan's relaxed gene therapy review regimen. This regimen allows gene therapies with adequate proof of safety to receive probationary efficacy approval with a lesser proof of efficacy than would otherwise apply as shown in the graphic below:

Liquidity will require Athersys' ongoing attention as it moves forward to become a commercial stage company.

On its website Athersys has a PDF presentation which includes a summary financial information slide as of 6/30/20 which I set out below:

Athersys' Q3, 2020 has not been kind to it from a financial perspective. As I have noted its market cap currently (11/10/20) hovers at ~$361 million. As shown by its Q3, 2020 10-Q (p. 8), its net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ending 9/30/20 was $44.535m. Its cash and cash equivalents is $61.7 Million.

Athersys' Q3, 2020 10-Q (p. 17-18) includes an aptly titled section, "Liquidity and Capital Resources". This helpful material sets out a detailed review of this subject including the following:

We will require substantial additional funding in order to continue our research and product development programs, including clinical trials of our product candidates and process development and manufacturing projects, and to prepare for possible approval and commercial activities. We intend to generate additional funding to meet our needs through business development and other transactions, collaborator achievement of milestones under our agreements, grant-funding activities, and other activities. ... We intend to meet our short-term liquidity needs with available cash combined with expected cash receipts from our collaboration with Healios and potential proceeds from business development. ...

This section further notes that Athersys has other options such as:

raising capital through its equity facility, raising capital through equity offerings, borrowing from financial institutions, deferring certain discretionary costs and staging certain development costs to extend our operational runway.

During its Q3, 2020 earnings call, CEO Van Bokkelen added significant color to both its grant and its partnering endeavors. He was most enthusiastic on the partnering front. In this regard he set a very high bar. He is looking for a transformational deal in the near term with a world class organization. This is not merely a whim or passing aspiration.

Rather, Athersys is in ongoing active negotiations. Van Bokkelen characterized the situation as follows:

Throughout this year, we've been working methodically with prospective partners to define and ultimately finalize an alliance that meets our strategic, financial, operational and commercial objectives and we have made steady progress in that regard.

Athersys' goals are:

... to finalize and implement transformational alliance with a major multinational partner that has the essential capabilities, expertise, resources and commitment to work with us to efficiently and successfully advance, as well as ultimately commercialize our critical care programs in Europe with the additional potential to work together to expand the reach of the alliance to deliver safer and more effective therapies into other parts of the world as well. ...to work with the partner to accelerate and successfully complete ongoing and planned development efforts in multiple high value indication areas where our technology has showing promise, whether it is substantial unmet clinical needs, and where we both believe there is a strong value proposition for our innovative treatments. ...to provide us with the substantial financial resources to help accelerate our evolution and grow as we work toward completing the transition to becoming a fully commercial company.

Certainly this ambition is well articulated. Is it realistic? No doubt bulls will shout "yes"; bears on the other hand will snort in derision. I set out my view in the conclusion below.

On the subject of grants Athersys' COVID-19 themed ARDS trial would seem to set it in line for Operation Warp Speed funding. At one point Athersys was in talks with BARDA. According to Van Bokkelen these have come to naught. I can imagine at the moment Eli Lilly (LLY) has the floor. While things could change with a new administration, there is no reason to consider an ARDS-COVID-19 related grant as a near term prospect.

MultiStem's potential value is vast compared to Athersys' meagre market cap which makes Athersys an attractive holding for high risk speculative biotech portfolios.

Athersys' value proposition derives from its blossoming pivotal trials that will be issuing data in 2021. I am particularly looking forward to TREASURE's readout in Japan. If the data from this trial supports the safety and post hoc efficacy findings from MASTERS, it should receive probationary access to the Japanese market in treatment of ischemic stroke.

This is a situation which looks to be playing out bit by bit during 2021. Each development will have outsized impact on Athersys stock. This is the point at which its current paltry market cap looms large.

Today Athersys stands as a financially woeful biotech with a single clinical stage therapy. As such its <$0.5 billion market cap makes sense. Once TREASURE starts producing data and filings, investors will start to look more at its prospects than its risks.

All investment involves risk. Certainly Athersys has its share. Until MultiStem can prove itself as a financially viable therapy, cautious investors will stay far away. However investors who take the time to school themselves and who are willing to take the financial risk inherent in development stage biotech, the potential rewards are great.

Consider Athersys and its lead therapy MultiStem. The market values it at less than $0.5 billion. There are dozens of approaches one might take to evaluating this. One that seems reasonably conservative would be to take 3X anticipated peak sales for MultiStem in ischemic stroke.

Peak annual sales for MultiStem in treatment of ischemic stroke in the US alone could easily exceed $1 billion. Accordingly, once the market starts to recognize its potential in this regard its share price will likely lurch upwards.

Conclusion

As a shareholder of Athersys, I have to admire the grandness of Dr. Van Bokkelen's partnering vision. As a realist and as the author of this article let me assure readers that my extreme bullishness for Athersys does not depend on it finding a partner/benefactor meeting these listed criteria.

If it does so its value will just be all the greater. If its efforts turn up a more mundane arrangement I will not be disappointed. I consider its Healios deal as a home run. Should Athersys net a comparable deal with a comparable European partner, shareholders will be well served.

My vision for Athersys assumes no immediate breakthrough. Year 2020, soon to run its final days, has been a year of watching and waiting for Athersys investors. Expect year 2021 to be a year of data as clinical trials reach full enrollment and reveal results. Year 2022 is a year for regulatory decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Athersys over the next 72 hours.