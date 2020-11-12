Yields Are Askew

You might look at the following chart and wonder why it is that the world's largest economy, with the world's largest bond market, has the highest yields. It is a good question and one worthy of some examination. Is it because of inflation? No. Is it because of political unrest? No. Is it because of a lack of growth? No. The answer rests upon one fact, and only one fact, which is the behavior of our central bank.

The Fed currently has assets of $7.1 trillion while the ECB has ramped up their assets to $8.0 trillion. This is all, however, before the European Central Bank's recent statement, virtually promising to ramp up their assets even further, in December. The truth of it is that those that make the money make the rules, and dominate and control the markets, and there is just no way around this proposition.

These spreads also tell you something else which is that the ECB is far more supportive of its countries than the Fed is supportive of America. You may think this is a strong statement, but the numbers belie the truth. With the blink of an eye, the nod of a head, the Fed could also expand its balance sheet and drive American yields back down and I am of the opinion that this will happen, regardless of who is going to reside in office.

I think that there will be tremendous pressure on the Fed, in the upcoming months, to lower American yields even further, as our cost to borrow money is so much higher than the countries in Europe. The Fed, in fact, is the one offset to the United States issuing more debt, to combat our medical and economic pandemic.

There are those that think yields in America will go much higher from our present levels. I am not of this opinion. Economies are global and, at some point, I believe that the Fed is going to be forced to respond, like it or not. It may not be negative yields, but the Fed could certainly buy more longer debt and start buying, in size, investment grade corporate debt, high yield corporate debt and ETF's to change the scenario. A computer keystroke here, a computer keystroke there, and off we go.

The cybernetic exchange between the markets, computers and algorithms is like a game of musical chairs: The frantic search for balance always leaves one of the three standing ill at ease. - Ms. Lalique, The Sage

Country Current Spread in Yield Basis Points

U.S. 0.979 %

Belgium -0.303 % -128.2

Canada 0.777 % -20.2

Denmark -0.392 % -137.2

France -0.260 % -123.9

Germany -0.503 % -148.2

Italy 0.736 % -24.4

Japan 0.039 % -94.0

Netherlands -0.409 % -138.8

Spain 0.161 % -81.9

Sweden -0.056 % -103.5

U.K. 0.415 % -56.4

*Data from Bloomberg

Our markets continue to be a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed Income Investor's Hell." I do not expect this to change any year soon. The Fed has promised to hold rates low for at least three to four years and, in my mind, it is just a question of how low. What is great for our government, however, is not so great for retirees, pension funds, university endowments, life insurance companies, our banks and a whole slew of others who have traditionally relied upon bond yields to support their endeavors.

I continue to caution about risk profiles, in this environment, as many people, and institutions, take ever more risk to off-set the lack of yield in bonds. On the flip side, I continue to like closed-end funds as the last sector available with double digit yields and monthly or quarterly dividends, cash flows. I would avoid the energy ones, the MLP ones, at present, and cast a cautious eye on some of the real estate ones, depending upon their holdings, but the other segments, here, continue to perform well, in my opinion.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.