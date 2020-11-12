Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its third quarter earnings that were better than the previous quarters. Management's cadence and general outlook were less guarded and more optimistic than the previous quarters.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $15.4Bn, compared to $15.1Bn in the prior year. For the first nine months ended 9/30/20, revenue was $41Bn and represents a decline from $46Bn in the previous year. EPS for the first nine months is $(3.06) compared to $7.35 in the prior year.

The results were released 11/3, and there was a favorable reaction, before declining ~$5 per share by the end of the week.

Data by YCharts

The opening statement by Charles Lowrey, CEO, hits on many points are interested in: pricing, interest rate sensitivity and cost savings.

During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our 2020 priorities. We continued to reprice products and pivot to less rate-sensitive products. We also took further measures to rotate our earnings mix toward higher growth markets, as evidenced by our agreement to sell Prudential of Taiwan and the closing of our Prudential of Korea divestiture. We are ahead of pace with our cost savings program, already realizing $135 million of savings through the third quarter of 2020 versus our full-year goal of $140 million. We are continuing to improve how we help our customers, and our employees are creating new ways of working. As a result, we expect to generate an additional $250 million in efficiencies by the end of 2023, bringing our total expected cost savings to $750 million.

Financial Position & Liquidity

Investors can feel comforted by the capital position and liquidity as outlined in the earnings presentation. These areas remain strong and should provide confidence for investors and customers. The comfort is derived from knowing that PRU can back its policies and, if there is a further downturn, the business can still operate.

Financial Performance

The proceeding table was sourced from the earnings deck.

PGIM continues to show strength as this is a growth area, coupled with an increase in market value of the stock market.

For comparison, the following chart was from 2Q earnings deck.

2nd quarter appears to be the inflection point, and revenue and profitability have improved from there. The business landscape has changed from Q2.

Price to Book

The GAAP book value improved from the second quarter despite the slight uptick in shares outstanding. In 2Q20, adjusted BVPS declined $5 year over year, and that has turned around to little over $2 per share in 3Q20. Overall, this quarter was a better quarter financially and by management cadence. The second quarter was negatively impacted by the pandemic, and there was little sense of direction. The improvement in both book values is important and something investors should interpret if 2Q was the inflection point. I think, for PRU, that the Q2 was the inflection point and a 'V' shaped recovery, but how much will it recover? In the near term, book value should be supported by the continued uptick in business, especially in PGIM, and the executed and newly planned cost savings initiatives.

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

Capital Deployment

The share buyback will not be reinstated this year. Humphrey Lee with Dowling & Partners questioned how management states one strength is their balance sheet but will not reinstate the buyback program. Here is the response from Charlie Lowrey:

In line with the risk framework that we have in place, we paused share repurchases in the second quarter. But it’s really about this, until we have better visibility into the depth and the duration of the pandemic, a possible recession and the credit cycle, which still may be before us we’re going to maintain our financial flexibility and the resiliency. And when we get clarity into those issues that I just mentioned, we’ll share the timing with you of our plan to resume share buybacks, and by how much. But until then, we’re going to focus on maintaining our financial strength with many of the unknowns still in front of us.

This is a reasonable response. We are still early in the aftermath, and with the knowledge that there may be a second wave, it is important to be prudent. Investors still receive their dividend, but the lack of stock buyback may be holding the stock price back.

Conclusion

The third quarter was much different than the last two quarters. The previous quarters were defined by the unknown and pockets of good news and bad news. Management's cadence was restrained and guarded. There was less of this during Q3. Overall, the financial performance improved along with economic output. Management is still guarded, but now, it seems prudent as opposed to reigning in to protect the house. Financial performance and liquidity position improved this quarter. Book value per share improved despite the slightly higher share count.

Management is shaping the company to be leaner with the additional $250MM in cost savings, bringing the total to $750MM by 2023. Additionally, the products are being reformed to be less sensitive to interest rates, thus bringing stability to some of their revenue streams. A concern for investors is the share buyback program remaining on hiatus. Management is taking a prudent approach and waiting for the economic environment to stabilize before buying back shares.

As I mentioned earlier, the financial performance has improved, and the stock price has remained steady. I think this is due to management's concerns about the environment as a whole. There may be a second wave. Americans may need another round of stimulus. Perhaps, all the low hanging fruit business has been taken in a sense that the business environment may have a lower ceiling than before. This may be an opportunity to buy a solid company with good liquidity and improved operating performance with a solid yield.

