Investors should use the momentum stampede to exit existing positions or even outright short the stock if shares can be located for borrowing.

As evidenced by historical trading patterns, shares are likely to give back most or even all of their gains over the next couple of sessions as momentum traders move on to assumed greener pastures.

Drybulk charter rates have retreated by almost 50% from recent with the Baltic Dry Indeex settling at five-month lows on Wednesday thus providing a substantial headwind going into FY2021.

The violent momentum rally has elevated the company's valuation well above peers like Castor Maritime and Globus Maritime.

A better-than-expected Q3 earnings report caused momentum traders to chase the shares in after hours with the stock price more than tripling before retreating somewhat.

During Wednesday's after hours session, shares of small Greece-based drybulk shipping company EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) staged a major rally as headlines of an apparent major Q3 earnings outperformance started to attract momentum traders:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares spiked more than 200% on very heavy volume in early after hours trading before retreating somewhat over the course of the late session.

The stock is actually well known for occasional violent spikes as the tiny free float of approximately 1.5 million shares has made it a frequent target of the momentum crowd.

Photo: Modern Kamsarmax Drybulk Carrier "Ekaterini" spotted at Porto Torres, Sardinia in late May 2019 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Unlike peers Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Globus Maritime (GLBS) the company has avoided massive dilution of common shareholders ever since its spin-off from Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) in mid-2018.

EuroDry operates a small fleet of drybulk carriers which are mostly employed under short- to medium-term time charter contracts:

Source: Company Presentation

Until Wednesday's after hours momentum stampede, the company was valued roughly in line with its above listed peers with shares trading at an approximately 55-60% discount to the net asset value range of $10-$11 per share provided in the company's Q2 earnings presentation.

As evidenced by historical trading patterns, there's no reason to assume that the share price will remain at elevated levels once the momentum crowd has moved on to assumed greener pastures.

For example, the stock experienced a very similar rally going into the company's second quarter earnings report in early August with shares exploding by more than 250% at their peak.

But until the end of the week, shares had given back almost all of their gains as momentum traders moved on and trading volume dried up:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Moreover, drybulk charter rates have retreated quite meaningfully from recent highs with the Baltic Dry Index (BDIY:IND) down approximately 45% over the past month and now sitting at its lowest level since June 16:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With several of the company's time charter agreements coming up for renewal until the end of this year, results are unlikely to improve going into FY2021.

In fact, management is well aware of the issue:

During the third quarter of 2020, EuroDry benefited from gradually improving charter markets as a result of the reopening of most economies after the pandemic-related lockdowns. Since the beginning of October and during early November, the market rates have given up some of the gains, but they remain at satisfactory levels given the increased economic uncertainty due to the second wave of the pandemic and renewed economic lockdowns, especially, in Europe. Thus, we expect that the drybulk markets will be affected in the near term by the state of the world economies as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, in the medium term, by the low fleet growth due to historically low orderbook. Consequently, we anticipate that trade developments will be the key factor influencing the rates our vessels will earn.

Bottom Line:

Headlines of a better than expected Q3 earnings report caused momentum traders to chase the stock in after hours with shares peaking at $14.50 on very heavy volume, well above the net asset value per share range of $10-$11 recently provided by the company and substantially above the valuations assigned to similar-sized competitors like Castor Maritime or Globus Maritime.

As evidenced by historical trading patterns, the stock is likely to give back most or even all of the gains over the next couple of sessions as momentum traders move to assumed greener pastures and trading volume dries up.

In addition, drybulk charter rates have retreated materially in recent weeks which will likely cause results to weaken again going into next year.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should use the momentum rally to exit positions or even consider a short position in case shares are available for borrow.

While the borrowing rate of 28.5% is not an issue for a short-term trade, there are no shares available at Interactive Brokers at the time of this writing.

Personally, I hope to locate some shares for borrowing on Thursday morning as I firmly expect the shares to return to the sub-$5 level until the end of next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EDRY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.