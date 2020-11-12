Finally, I will conclude with my opinion of the transaction and whether Callaway currently is, in my opinion, a good investment opportunity.

I will break down Callaway Golf's financials now and what that will look like when this deal is complete.

Introduction

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has recently agreed to buy out the remaining ownership stake in Topgolf, effectively combining the 2 companies. Callaway Golf currently owns a ~14% stake in Topgolf, but their ownership role has been as a passive minority owner. Prior to this merger, Callaway has operated as a golf equipment and apparel sales company. There are likely some synergies here that can benefit the combined company, and Topgolf certainly can be a significant growth driver for the combined business if past results carry forward for the company. I think this merger requires some deeper analysis to determine the risks and potential returns for shareholders.

Callaway's Current Business

Callaway Golf Company currently splits its sales between two basic product categories: Golf equipment (mainly golf clubs and balls) and Golf apparel. Callaway Golf has performed well the last 5 years, keeping very close pace to the performance of the S&P 500 as seen in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

In fact, going into 2020, Callaway was actually handily outperforming the S&P 500 index. If you look at a chart of Callaway's revenue and operating earnings over the last 5 years, you can see why the stock has performed so well:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

The big jump in revenue for FY'19 was due to the company's acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, but their operating performance has been pretty impressive nonetheless. The last thing I wanted to look at for Callaway's current business was their current balance sheet and share count information:

(Source: Callaway Golf Company 2Q 2020 10Q)

As shown in Callaway Golf's latest 10Q, Callaway currently has a fairly decent debt load of over $600 million, which is already a debt/EBITDA ratio of >3.75 using 2019 full year EBITDA. I'll discuss more in depth about the specifics of this merger later in the article, but I also just want to also point out that Callaway currently has ~95.6 million shares outstanding according to their latest released 10Q.

Topgolf's Current Business

Topgolf the company currently does most of its business through its entertainment venues, but has also developed an interactive service technology called Toptracer as well that can be installed and/or licensed to non-Topgolf venues:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

The Topgolf venues themselves have had fairly impressive growth with their revenue growing at a 29% CAGR the last 3 years, and the Toptracer revenue has grown at an even more impressive 233% CAGR over the same time period:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

As for Topgolf's plans for future growth, they lay out these plans in the same document I pulled the 2 slides above from: in their merger prospectus on slides 13 and 15. To summarize their growth plans as I understand: their goal is to continue opening the 33 currently planned venues over the next 2 years, and then open 10+ venues per year in the US starting in 2022 as well as continue their international venue growth through primarily franchised venues. For Toptracer, they have an even more aggressive growth target of 8,000+ new bays a year on top of the 3,500+ bays that they plan to have installed by the end of this year.

Overall, I like their plans for future growth as they seem to acknowledge the high level of capital intensity required to build Topgolf venues likely isn't sustainable and will need to be slowed down. The lower capital requirements and fixed fees for Toptracer bay installments definitely seem more appealing and achievable. Also, the franchise model seems like a solid plan for future international venue growth, and I actually wonder if maybe they plan to franchise US venues in the future.

Terms of the Merger and How the Combined Company Makes Sense

The deal that Callaway is proposing is an all-stock deal that, with a value of $2 billion, means Callaway will have to issue 90-100 million shares in order to close the deal depending on the final share price. Considering Callaway's current outstanding share count of ~95 million, this deal will basically double the outstanding share count of the company.

Management lays out their reasons for why this merger makes sense for both companies in the slide below:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

As is the case for most mergers, management is quick to point to synergies as a major reason it makes sense to merge the two companies. I'm personally not a huge fan of this reasoning, as a lot of "synergy" points made by company management can be accomplished with partnerships rather than complicated and expensive mergers/buyouts. In my opinion, the same case could probably be made for these two companies. Nonetheless, Topgolf does have greater reach to golf outsiders than does Callaway, and Topgolf may benefit some too from cost savings on golf equipment. Also, funding for public companies is usually easier to acquire for public companies than for private companies, so that aspect definitely makes sense for Topgolf.

Short and Long-Term Impacts

This deal is definitely a major change for current investors of Callaway Golf Company, both in the short term and long term.

First, I want to list and discuss the short-term changes that impact Callaway. Here are the major changes that come to mind:

1. As soon as this deal is done, investors in Callaway will transform from owning 100% of the revenues and profits of Callaway Golf's equipment and apparel business (and 14% of the equity value of Topgolf) to owning just ~50% of that business and ~51.5% of Topgolf's revenue/earnings. Here are management's projections for near-term revenue and adjusted EBITDA:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

2. Unfortunately, investors of Callaway also get 100% of Topgolf's debt load, and it's rather bloated at the moment:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

By my calculation, this merger will leave the combined company with a (Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA) ratio of ~4.37.

In short, this company will be transformed from a *small, profitable, slow growing and somewhat high leveraged* company to a *larger, unprofitable, higher growth, and very high leveraged* company.

Meanwhile, some long-term impacts to keep in mind:

1. Given that this company will no longer be profitable for at least 2 years (per management's own projections above), I have to imagine the dividend gets cut soon (if not immediately) and doesn't get paid again anytime soon.

2. Investors should probably expect debt and share count to continue to go up in the coming years in order to finance Topgolf's losses and growth. Callaway Golf's profitable businesses (equipment & apparel) alone are obviously not enough to fund Topgolf's losses and growth. Management is clearly already projecting the company's debt to increase, but if EBITDA underperforms expectations, then equity financing may be the only available option.

On slide 20 of the prospectus, management paints a much rosier picture than I do regarding funding:

(Source: Callaway SEC 425 disclosure)

The last two bullet points in the above slide are definitely speculative, and it is up to the individual investor to decide if these goals are realistic and achievable. I definitely question the idea that the combined company will have "strong cash generation to fund Topgolf domestic venue expansion."

It is also interesting that management mentions in the second to last bullet point that there are future "opportunities to de-lever from there", which makes me believe that franchising US venue locations may be a consideration in the future to help lessen the company's capital burdens some.

How to Value the Combined Company

This is the section of the article where things get difficult. I am not a fan of trying to pin a value on speculative investments, and once this merger is complete, the combined company will very much be a speculative investment. For ~50% of the combined business, finding the value is fairly easy, as the market valued Callaway Golf stock at ~$20/share prior to the merger announcement, which means that the business would be worth ~10/share after the merger.

For the Topgolf business, there also aren't any publicly traded companies that I would say are direct comps to Topgolf. Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) does have four golf entertainment venues (with more planned), but most of their business is still tied to traditional golf courses. I would argue a closer business to compare Topgolf to would be Dave & Buster's (PLAY). Here are the current valuations of Dave & Buster's:

(Source: Morningstar)

While Dave & Buster's has been profitable, unlike Topgolf, I think the comparison is fair as Topgolf likely has more room to grow going forward. As seen from the chart above, the market values Dave & Buster's at 1.7 X Revenue on average over the last 5 years. In 2019, Topgolf had ~$1.06 billion in sales, which at a 1.7 revenue multiple would value the Topgolf business at ~$19/share - $20/share. Since current Callaway Golf investors will only get 51.5% of that revenue in the merger, Topgolf's value to ELY shareholders is closer to ~$9.5/share - $10/share. Using EBITDA, however, Dave & Buster's is valued close to 3 X 2019 EBITDA, which would value the Topgolf business at only ~$1/share for ELY shareholders.

Based on my analysis above, I don't think it's crazy to value the company as high as $19/share - $20/share (or even more depending on your optimism) if you believe Topgolf can continue growing at close 30% CAGR and can be fully self-funded by 2024 as management is projecting on slide 20 from above. Given the higher-than-desired level of debt, high level of funding required to fund Topgolf's losses and growth, and profitability uncertainty going forward, I would probably prefer to invest at $11/share - $13/share level or less for some margin of safety.

Conclusion

I basically summed up all of my analysis of this merger in the last two sections of this article. This merger will not only fundamentally change the company going forward but also how investors should value the company. There is now going to be a fairly high amount of speculation required for investors in this company. The upside is higher, but it also comes with a lot more uncertainty surrounding the company's debt/funding levels and just how profitable Topgolf will actually become. Overall, I would be a much bigger fan of this merger if Callaway had less debt and/or Callaway's profitable businesses generated more cash flow. Due to those concerns, I will likely just watch this company from the sidelines for now at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.