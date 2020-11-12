Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.

By Jonathan Liss

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, long-time contributor to Seeking Alpha, Chaim Siegel, aka Elazar Advisors, takes listeners through his unique bottom-up approach of stock picking in the tech space. Before setting out on his own and launching his Nail Tech Earnings investing service via the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Chaim spent years honing his craft, working directly with Steve Cohen as an analyst at SAC Capital as well as serving as a portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley and JLF Asset Management. His proprietary tech sector earnings estimates - available to subscribers of Nail Tech Earnings - are included in consensus Thomson Reuters and FactSet earnings estimates.

With growth outperforming value over the past decade, and equity valuations seemingly taking a back-seat to top line growth on an individual stock basis, I believe Chaim's bottom-up analysis of some of his favorite tech sector names - Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) specifically - can be applied more broadly to an understanding of whether growth will continue to lead broad market indexes higher and outperform value:

Quant grades courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha's factor grades for Zoom and Tesla show the push and pull between the current 'crazy' valuations some of the market's top performers currently sport and the 'insane' growth that has led to investors overlooking frothy valuations and pushing these stocks to new heights, with both Zoom and Tesla gaining more than 500% over the past year.

Chaim believes that based on his current growth projections for his favorite tech names, investors should continue overweighting the sector despite what appear to be frothy valuations on a historical basis.

Show notes: