Elazar Advisors' Chaim Siegel joins the podcast to explain how his unique bottom-up approach leads him to remains overweight the entire tech sector.

Top names like Zoom and Tesla have both gained more than 500% over this period, with current valuations that have led many observers to make comparisons to the late 90's.

Over the past 12 months, the trend of investors seemingly rewarding top line growth - value be damned - has accelerated.

By Jonathan Liss

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, long-time contributor to Seeking Alpha, Chaim Siegel, aka Elazar Advisors, takes listeners through his unique bottom-up approach of stock picking in the tech space. Before setting out on his own and launching his Nail Tech Earnings investing service via the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Chaim spent years honing his craft, working directly with Steve Cohen as an analyst at SAC Capital as well as serving as a portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley and JLF Asset Management. His proprietary tech sector earnings estimates - available to subscribers of Nail Tech Earnings - are included in consensus Thomson Reuters and FactSet earnings estimates.

With growth outperforming value over the past decade, and equity valuations seemingly taking a back-seat to top line growth on an individual stock basis, I believe Chaim's bottom-up analysis of some of his favorite tech sector names - Zoom (ZM) and Tesla (TSLA) specifically - can be applied more broadly to an understanding of whether growth will continue to lead broad market indexes higher and outperform value:

Seeking Alpha's factor grades for Zoom and Tesla show the push and pull between the current 'crazy' valuations some of the market's top performers currently sport and the 'insane' growth that has led to investors overlooking frothy valuations and pushing these stocks to new heights, with both Zoom and Tesla gaining more than 500% over the past year.

Chaim believes that based on his current growth projections for his favorite tech names, investors should continue overweighting the sector despite what appear to be frothy valuations on a historical basis.

Show notes:

4:30 - Chaim's unique investing backstory

10:45 - Chaim's proprietary earnings models: How does he arrive at his projections

16:30 - 2 top tech sector ETFs go head to head: The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) vs. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

22:30 - Hedging tech sector downside via ETFs: Shorting outright vs. inverse leveraged ETFs vs. ETF options

27:10 - Using momentum/trend following as a secondary decision-making factor

33:15 - Bottom-up analysis of top picks: Why Tesla (TSLA) and Zoom's (ZM) current valuations are besides the point

47:00 - Are we in a tech bubble? Why the current period is not a late 90's redux

