Clorox (CLX) joined the stay-at-home crowd's plunge on Monday, falling over 10% as recovery names and markets soared on positive vaccine news. Clorox has witnessed a huge surge in demand for key cleaning and disinfecting products spawned from the pandemic. Although Clorox continues to grow, it's unlikely that organic sales growth will continue at this rate throughout FY21 as rising costs could cut into performance.

Fiscal Q1 '21 results delivered the strongest sales growth in a long time for Clorox: 27% organic growth YoY to $1.9bn, fueled by health & wellness (cleaning) and household items. EPS grew 103% YoY to $3.22, driven in part by sales growth and a 400 bp expansion in gross margin from favorable product and volume mix - Clorox's products are top-share brands in nearly 90% of households.

Clorox saw "continued strong shipments in the Cleaning and Professional Products portfolios due to higher demand for disinfecting and cleaning products used both in and out of the home." That trend likely will continue in the upcoming quarters since cleaning wipes remain difficult to find in stores, as supply chain hiccups have led to shortages. Maximization of supply, a focus of the company, will likely lead to increased manufacturing costs from scaling capacity to meet demand as well as logistics costs to minimize shortages quickly.

Manufacturing and logistics costs increases were witnessed across the board, pointed out in the Lifestyle segment. However, a 17% sales increase in the segment, which comprises of food, water filtration and personal care items, driven by higher demand minimized the impact of those rising costs.

However, the strong Q1 results led to Clorox upping guidance for the fiscal year. Guidance now sits at 5% to 9% organic sales growth for the year, and $7.70 to $7.95 in EPS, up 5% to 8% YoY. That projection of organic growth sits far above Clorox's targeted 2% to 4% outlined in its 'IGNITE' strategic goals. Based on FY20 revenues, expectations for FY21 are set around $7.05 billion to $7.3 billion.

This "unprecedented demand for much of [Clorox's] portfolio [such as] grocery shelves [unable to] be fully stocked with its disinfecting wipes until next year" should be that key driver of organic growth, which looks set to slow from this quarter onwards. Clorox does anticipate that slowdown to occur in the back-half although "sales results are still expected to be significantly stronger relative to pre-pandemic levels."

Although growth is still expected and Q1 results allowed guidance to be raised, Clorox does have some potential headwinds ahead, of which could impact performance as back-sales decelerate.

Management's plan of "continuing to play 100% offense" as demand remains elevated is leading to higher advertising spend, which was specifically pointed out by CEO Linda Rendle. Clorox will be "doubling down on its investments in advertising" making this the "third time Clorox increased its advertising spend in a quarter in 2020."

For the third quarter, Clorox "reported $179 million in advertising costs, up from $137 million in the September quarter in 2019." For the fiscal year, "advertising spend [increased] by 14% in the quarter that ended in March and 28% in the quarter that ended in June." These continual increases in advertising spend have been offset by strong revenue growth, but potential sales deceleration coupled with increasing targeted marketing efforts could hurt margins to a small degree.

Gross margin had seen its largest positive benefits in fiscal Q3 and Q4 driven by cost savings across the whole year but mainly through expansion led through volume growth. As mentioned before, manufacturing and logistics spend offset positives in prices and commodities for FY20, while FQ1 showed a continuation of heavy impact in that segment (-300 bp adjustment, up marginally from FQ4 '20).

Cost savings measures have consistently aided gross margin expansion, and should continue to do so in the current fiscal year. However, as sales deceleration and lower rates of organic growth continue, that negative impact from manufacturing and logistics could hurt gross margin as volume growth will no longer have such a large positive impact, from the +440 bp from Q1.

Yet Clorox still has heavy demand ahead of itself, as cases continue to rise as winter looms; vaccine news did send shares off quite a bit, but demand will still remain. Clorox still will have issues meeting that demand for wipes and disinfectants, even as shelves start to have product, it's not anywhere close to pre-pandemic levels - meaning either supply chains are still fairly impacted and/or demand remains elevated.

Even so, some areas of growth could fade during the winter, potentially in the Household segment, which comprises 27% of revenues. 8% of Household revenues come from grilling (charcoal) - revenues there doubled, from consumers spending more time at home and outside grilling on weekends and weekdays. Yet Q1 represents the summer months, and as winter nears, colder temperatures could reduce the amount of time spent outdoors and the amount of time grilling, so that sub-segment might have some headwinds in the upcoming two quarters.

Clorox remains a strong defensive play, as elevated demand for cleaning and disinfectants over the past few quarters has driven sales higher, and led to strong growth in EPS during Q1. Raised guidance after outstanding organic growth points to another year ahead of consensus, even as organic sales growth could face some sequential declines ahead, after posting 27% in Q1. Clorox's commitment to returning value to shareholders in a stable, consistently growing dividend could offset future price underperformance should sales growth fade and/or margins come under some pressure. Higher advertising spend could cut into results to some degree as Clorox continues to take aggressive advertising stances, and manufacturing and logistics impacts to gross margin from needing to meet elevated demand might not be offset as much from volume growth. Clorox still remains a leader in household products and cleaning supplies, but the value added from the defensive, 'stay-at-home' trade and subsequent punishment on vaccine news could lead to a bout of not-so-generous returns with market rotation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.