However, the growth of the underlying portfolio and steady distributions make it a good income investment at the right price.

SPE's management has been buying shares on the open market in recent months. They already have more skin in the game than most CEF management teams.

The Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) follows a fund of funds strategy that combines steady income with optionality. Bulldog Investors, one of the top closed-end fund activists, manages SPE and its incentives are well aligned with outside investors. Many of SPE's holdings are closed-end funds trading at double-digit discounts, and SPE itself also trades at a discount. Although there is no imminent catalyst to close the discount, SPE investors are paid a monthly distribution while they wait.

Investment Strategy

SPE's portfolio combines steady income and conservative principal protection with upside optionality. Other closed-end funds account for 62% of SPE's portfolio. The majority of these other funds also trade at a discount. This creates an extra layer of fees and also provides investors with a double discount. The majority of closed-end fund investments are in broad-based equity funds such as Central Securities (CET), General American Investors (GAM), Boulder Growth & Income (BIF), Source Capital (SOR), and Adams Diversified Equity (ADX). Additionally, a large portion of the assets is in income-focused funds such as the Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) and the Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (TLI).

Source: Semi-Annual Report, Author's Calculations

This table shows the top five holdings in SPE's portfolio, along with the current NAV discount.

Collected - Top Holdings Weight Current Discount Central Securities Corp. (CET) 9.53 -19.39% General American Investors Company Inc. (GAM) 8.29 -17.68% Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc. (BIF) 6.84 -19.38% Brandywine Global - Global Income Opptys Fd Inc. (BWG) 6.58 -17.85% Source Capital Inc. (SOR) 5.14 -12.58%

Source: Semi-Annual Report, CEF Connect

Bulldog uses SPE to pursue its activist campaigns and, at any given time, has several proxy fights going with funds in its portfolio. Forbes Magazine Called Bulldog Investors "The Fund that Bites Bigger than it Barks". Typically, these proxy fights result in the fund's discount narrowing. In some cases, they will push management to liquidate resulting in a profit for shareholders who bought at a discount. Bulldog's most recent shareholder letter hinted that they are planning to target closed-end funds in the energy sector for activism in the near future because the discounts in that area are abnormally large. Holding SPE is a simple way to get broad equity exposure at a discount, and ride the coattails of Bulldog during future activist campaigns.

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are the second largest part of SPE's portfolio, with 22% of total assets. SPACs, also known as blank check companies are controversial, but, managed correctly, can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Bulldog typically buys them in their IPO, and the cash they invest is held in a trust account, earning treasury bill rates. Bulldog will hold stock and warrants that have a significant upside in the case of a successful merger. If there is no successful merger, then investors get their cash returned. Not all SPACs are successful, but many deliver high returns. According to Bulldog's recent letter, a diversified portfolio of SPACs deals mid-single digits with limited risk. SPACs are a key source of optionality in Bulldog's portfolio.

Bulldog operates with effective leverage of approximately 33%. This leverage consists of a 3.5% convertible preferred stock. Overall, this seems like an effective way to amplify long-run returns to common stockholders without the risk of a margin call.

The fund pays monthly distributions, targeting a 7% level based on the NAV at the close of the previous year. At the current stock price, this is a 9.4% distribution. Distributions come from a mix of capital gains and dividends from funds it holds.

Management Incentives

Bulldog charges a management fee of 1.0% of total assets. The impact of leverage and operating expenses leads to a 1.99% expense ratio for SPE. However, SPE's strategy is more complex than typical closed-end funds, so this seems reasonable. Bulldog also manages separately managed accounts and private funds, but SPE accounts for approximately ⅓ of Bulldog's total AUM. Unlike most closed-end funds, SPE's directors do not serve on multiple affiliated fund boards.

Most important, SPE's management team has more skin in the game than is typical in the closed-end fund space. Phillip Goldstein, who leads Bulldog investors and serves as Chairman of SPE, holds more than $1.3 million worth of SPE shares. Furthermore, in recent months, Goldstein has been purchasing shares on the open market. Other directors have also recently purchased shares on the open market.

Perpetual Discount

As this chart shows, SPE has consistently traded at a discount over the past five years.

Due to the complexity of its portfolio, SPE might continue to trade at a discount in the future. There is no imminent catalyst that will close the gap. Although Bulldog typically pressures management at funds on its own to repurchase discounted shares, SPE has not conducted share repurchases since 2017. This is actually a sensible strategy, as long as many of the underlying holdings have much wider discounts than SPE. Investors will gain from the growth of the underlying funds, and from the steady distributions, even if SPE itself trades at a discount. I'd sell SPE if it traded at NAV, but at the current 11% discount, I'll be adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.