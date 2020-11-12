CMBS And The Fed... Is There A Crisis Brewing In The Office?

Summary

The impact on non-agency CMBS defaults, using our Yield Book model to simulate the impact of commercial real estate price declines of 20%, 30% and 40%, over the next year.

We find a 40% CRE price decline gives CMBS losses close to the levels seen for 2007/08 loan vintages after the GFC.

But we note that the impact of the COVID-19 recession is concentrated in sectors that comprise almost 70% of CMBS collateral. This skews non-agency CMBS default risks to the high side of the GFC outcomes, when CMBS generally suffered less than RMBS.