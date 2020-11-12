It's been a rough couple of months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) is arguably the worst-performing stock, down over 40% from its year-to-date highs. Some investors might be assuming that this massive drop has left the stock undervalued. However, it's important to note that the stock was so expensive before this correction that there is still some froth left in the stock from a valuation standpoint. While forward sales estimates in FY2023 suggest the stock is quite cheap for investors willing to look out two years, I would argue that these estimates are optimistic unless the company gets a lot of help from the gold (GLD) price. For now, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ely Gold Royalties has had a busy year in 2020, and this earned the company the title of the best-performing royalty company in 2020. Just recently, the company purchased a royalty on Gold Standard Ventures' (NYSEMKT:GSV) Railroad-Pinion Project, and previous to this, the company picked up a 0.3% net smelter return (NSR) on 52 unpatented mining claims on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, currently being explored by SSR Mining (SSRM). These deals remain consistent with the company's Nevada-based focus, where the company has significant historical expertise. However, while these deals are undoubtedly favorable and continue to build on Ely's massive royalty pipeline with 16 transactions completed this year, the valuation still leaves a lot to be desired. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, the company has not yet released its Q3 results, but the chart above shows us that Ely has generated only $2.23 million in revenue in the past twelve months and is likely to finish FY2020 with less than $4.20 million in total revenue ($1.37 million in H1 2020). At a current market cap of $158.3 million at US$1.00, this values the company at nearly 70x trailing-twelve-month sales and roughly 38x FY2020 sales ($158.3 million/$4.20 million). This is undoubtedly a massive improvement from the price to sales ratio of ~120 when I suggested taking profits on the stock earlier this year, but's still a lofty valuation relative to peers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Notes)

As we can see in the chart above, Ely is currently trading at the 2nd highest valuation in the sector with a price to sales ratio of 59.43. This compares unfavorably to the median price to sales ratio of 18.02 for its royalty/streaming peers and the peer average price to sales ratio of 29.47. It's worth noting that if we exclude Metalla (OTC:MTA), which is a massive outlier, the peer average price to sales ratio drops to 18.24, in line with the median. This significant premium to the peer group suggests that Ely is significantly overvalued even if we provide a premium for its ability to grow faster than most of its peers, which are more mature companies.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Let's take another look at the peer group. We can see that royalty/streaming companies tend to trade in a range of 5x sales to 40x sales, with the group oscillating between these levels depending on whether gold is in a bull, bear, or sideways market. Generally, when a stock heads outside of this range (black box), it's a good idea not to continue buying and instead either hold or look to book some profits if the run continues. This is because returns outside of this box tend to be much more volatile, just as we saw when Metalla exited this range in early 2020. As shown below, Metalla had a very smooth uptrend with minimal corrections while it traded inside the normal valuation range, but has been much more volatile since. Some investors will argue that the stock is up 35% since exiting this range, which suggests that there was no reason to pay attention to this metric. While this is true, it also suffered a 59% correction, so the reward to risk has been unfavorable in this period. Let's circle back to what this means for Ely Gold Royalties:

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Ely Gold Royalties continues to trade well outside of the peer range, suggesting that it could still be a bumpy ride for investors. It also means that valuation is still an issue and will impede further upside if the stock returns to its previous highs. Therefore, while it's certainly possible that the stock could try to bottom out in Q4 after a nearly 45% drop from its highs, I would argue that any rallies back to US$1.35 are going to be selling opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some critics might argue that looking at Ely based on trailing revenues is ridiculous as the stock is expected to more than double its annual revenue between now and FY2022. While this is true as Gold Resource Corporation's (NYSEMKT:GORO) Isabella Pearl is finally pulling out higher-grade ore, and Ely's attributable revenue from Jerritt Canyon will increase with the Jerritt Canyon NSR purchased in mid-May, some of the other projections look very optimistic. The two that come to mind are expected revenue of ~$2.29 million from Wallbridge's (OTCPK:WLBMF) Fenelon and ~$2.31 million in revenue from Coeur Mining's (NYSE:CDE) Lincoln Hill. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with Coeur's Lincoln Hill, the deposit (grey shaded area) lies adjacent to Coeur's Rochester Mine, where the company has an expansion project currently underway that's scheduled for completion in late 2022. The Lincoln Hill deposit benefits from much higher grades than Rochester, and Coeur will likely rely on Lincoln Hill once this expansion is complete. However, the note in Ely's presentation that Rochester is Coeur's most profitable mine in 2018/2019 is somewhat irrelevant, as it's actually Coeur's least profitable mine year-to-date, with negative $33.5 million in free cash flow in the past nine months alone. In addition, the assumption that the company will see ~$2.31 million in revenue from this mine in FY2023 looks a bit ambitious.

(Source: Coeur Mining Q3 Results)

As shown above, Coeur Mining produced 28,000 ounces of gold in the past year from Rochester and an additional 3 million ounces of silver. At a silver/gold ratio of 80, this translates to roughly 59,500 gold equivalent ounces. Based on Ely's 2% NSR, this mine would have to grow its production to nearly 100,000 ounces to deliver ~$2.31 million in revenue to Ely. While 70% production growth is possible with the expansion, this assumes that every single ounce is coming from Lincoln Hill in FY2023, with no contribution from any other pits. I believe this is very ambitious. I think a more conservative estimate would be 50,000 ounces from Lincoln Hill in FY2023, which would deliver roughly $1.35 million in revenue for Ely based on a conservative NSR of $27.00/oz and 50,000 ounces. Obviously, this NSR could be much higher per ounce if gold heads above $2,000/oz, but I believe it's best to be conservative when we're working with an incomplete expansion and revenue that's three years away.

(Source: Wallbridge Mining Company Presentation)

If we move over to Wallbridge's Fenelon, Ely must know something that the market doesn't because the project is pre-resource and pre-economic study, yet is apparently expected to head into production next year. This would be the first time I recall a project ever heading into full-scale production without a resource or a Pre-Feasibility Study. Hence, the claim of 2021 production by Ely in its projected revenue table is a little confusing. I would argue that Fenelon is a massive gold system that could hold up to 4 million ounces of gold, but I don't see it going into production in the next 18 months. Therefore, to project ~$2.28 million in revenue from the project in FY2021 and even FY2022 looks just a little misleading. To generate this type of revenue, Fenelon would have to produce roughly 100,000 ounces of gold based on Ely's 2% NSR. In summary, while the projected forward revenues indeed point to a drastically different picture than the current revenue profile (estimates of $4 million in FY2020), two of these revenue projections are very ambitious, in my opinion.

Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see above, Ely Gold Royalties continues to massively underperform gold, a significant change from January through to July when the stock was getting tons of attention. While this could change, it's generally not a good idea to be aggressively accumulating a stock when it's still under-performing its benchmark as there's no reason this won't continue. Instead, it's better to wait for signs of a change of character and a clear sign that Ely has begun gaining ground on the metal and reversing this trend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we move over to a daily chart of the stock below, we can see that Ely gave off several topping signals in June (orange bars) and has yet to generate a single bottoming signal to date. This doesn't mean that the stock can't bottom out at current levels, but it's generally safer to wait for a bottoming signal before putting new money to work. Currently, the stock is in a clear trend of making lower highs and lower lows, and the bulls are going to have to hold the US$0.84 level on a weekly close to prevent a further drop. Given that there's no indication of a bullish reversal yet on the daily chart, I don't see any reason to be aggressively buying the stock at US$1.00.

(Source: ElkoDaily.com, Isabella Pearl Project)

Ely Gold Royalties has amassed a significant portfolio of royalty assets, and the company benefits from generating most of its revenue from Tier-1 jurisdictions. However, with the stock continuing to trade at a more than 100% premium to the peer median and average revenue multiples, I still see valuation as an issue here. This does not preclude the stock bottoming out as it has suffered a sharp correction from its highs, but I would argue that any rallies back to US$1.35 will be selling opportunities. For now, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector as more mature royalty names with 1% plus dividend yields are trading at one-third the revenue multiple of Ely currently, like Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.