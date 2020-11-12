Based on free cash flow to equity, the shares appear to be materially undervalued.

Background

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. CNR operates through three operating segments, Windows, Siding, and Commercial and is the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, wall systems, and metal accessories.

Summary of the investment case

The company generates more than $200 million in cash to equity per annum where the market cap is only ~1 billion. The company is very well managed on the cost side as it continues to outperform on M&A synergy targets. Despite pressure on the top line in the recent period, it still delivered EBIDTA margin expansion for the last six consecutive quarters.

CNR also benefits from an attractive external environment in the near-term with robust home-builder activity, a shift in consumer preference to suburban, single-family homes as well as strong growth from first time/entry-level home buyers. The latter especially suited to CNR business model.

The bear case is premised on its high leverage with a debt pile of $3.5 billion. The concern is that in a deep downturn, the EBITDA will not be sufficient to cover the interest bill and the stock will implode. This is what is concerning Mr. Market.

I believe the risk is overblown and investors should not fear its high leverage.

Management is focused on reducing its leverage and already making really good progress. As debt is reduced and EBIDTA increases, the stock is likely to catapult much higher.

By the numbers

The below slide details Adjusted EBITDA numbers of the firm:

As can be seen from the above slide, Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is ~$593 million and for FY2020, the expectation is for ~$600 million (management is guiding for $145 - $160 million of adjusted EBITDA for Q4'2020).

Cash to equity equals EBDITA less CAPEX less Interest Expense less Taxes.

CAPEX is in the range of $100 million (for 2020 it is forecasted to be $85 million)

Interest expense is in the range of $200 million per annum

Taxes are approximately $70 million (although due to the Care Act and other adjustments, no tax is payable in 2020)

So cash generated to equity is approximately ~230 million. There are ~125m shares outstanding which reflect to 1.84 free cash flow per share. The share price is currently $8.30 which translates to a mere 4.5x free cash flow.

The company has also been managing its working capital effectively to generate additional cash (incremental $25 million in 2020 and expecting ~$50 million in 2021).

The deleveraging narrative

Management is laser-focused on reducing its leverage and is targeting a 2 to 2.5 net debt ratio (which is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBIDTA):

This has been achieved by a slight increase in EBIDTA and a reduction of net debt. But clearly, it has a long path to go to reach its target of 2 to 2.5 net debt ratio.

The cash cost of its net debt is currently relatively high at ~6.5%. As it continues deleveraging, one would expect a substantially lower amount of interest costs as both the debt amount and interest rate should materially reduce. Thus creating that virtuous cycle where more and more free cash flow is allocated to equity.

Importantly, there are no near-term maturities with the earliest maturity date in April 2025, as can be seen from the latest 10-Q.

As such, the firm has a long runaway to reduce debt levels to more sustainable levels.

Outlook for 2021 and beyond

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, CNR is very well-positioned to benefit from the trend favoring suburban regions as employment and living preferences shifts.

On the residential front, the outlook is very bright:

The forecasts are flashing green and in fact, CNR is currently dealing with a huge backlog given capacity constraints in appropriately trained staff to handle the volumes. It is a good problem to have in a sense and management is expecting to work through the backlog by end of 1H2021.

Management is also driving operational excellence and productivity initiatives, these were discussed in the Q3'2020 earnings call:

We have 21 automation projects completed to date. Some of them did slow up because of COVID-19. And if you just stepped back on a window line, typically a window line has approximately 30 associates on a window line, with the automation, which is anywhere between $3 and $5 million of capital. We can go from 30 associates down to approximately 16. So that is – obviously, it’s a less than a two-year payback, but if you look at just from a productivity standpoint, it will allow us to get more throughputs out of the plants.

For several years now management has applied Six Sigma tools to drive data-driven and continuous improvement methodologies to optimize manufacturing and other processes firm-wide. In 2020, the team has already achieved a structural cost reduction of $75 million and expects to deliver $80 to $100 million by year-end. These cost savings should be fully reflected in the 2021 run rate.

The outlook on the Commerical front is more subdued and is guided to be "mixed, but stable".

The valuation

I believe CNR should be valued on the basis of free cash flow to equity.

I believe a conservative multiple should be 8 to 10 times. On FY 2020 numbers that would essentially equate to a target price of $14.72 to $18.40 or a doubling of the current share price.

There is more upside of course if the company can achieve higher EBITDA through a combination of top-line growth and realized cost savings.

The risks

CNR is exposed to both the residential and commercial property end-markets. As such, a deep and prolonged downturn in both markets could substantially and adversely impact its ability to generate free cash flow. Given its current high leverage, it may face difficulties serving its debt obligations and thus the share price may implode.

Final thoughts

Management's top priority must be to delever the balance sheet.

Mr. Market doesn't like highly levered businesses as they are perceived as being susceptible to imploding when things go south.

With CNR, however, I believe the fears are overblown. It is a well-managed, leading franchise that is operating in attractive segments of the market. As is, it is generating significant cash which enables it to rapidly reduce its debt.

Given the current macroeconomic trajectory and management guidance, I expect CNR to deliver increased profitability in 2021. This should create a virtuous cycle of reduced debt and interest costs, higher profitability and ultimately more free cash flow to equity.

At current prices, the shares appear to be materially undervalued. I am very bullish.

One more thing

I essentially write for Seeking Alpha to stress-test my investment thesis. I would be very grateful if you participate in the "comments" discussion and provide your views (whether contrarian or otherwise).

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow". IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., UK, Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.