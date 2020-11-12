Management’s decision to venture into new product lines through acquisitions could be seen as a signal that the main core business might have reached a peak.

Funko (FNKO) is an unpredictable business. The business model depends on acquiring and keeping licenses so that the company could sell its famous Funko Pop! Toys. The company doesn’t own manufacturing plants therefore, it depends on third-party manufacturers in Asia for production. For many of these factories, however, Funko is their main capacity source. The company has a design-to-shelf production cycle between 110 to 200 days. With constant popularity and trend changes, speed is a must.

It is hard to catalog the business model of Funko. The business owns a proprietary design (The Pop!) but doesn’t own any IPs. Therefore, without any licenses, Funko would have no core revenues. The company doesn’t directly compete with toy manufacturers such as Hasbro (HAS) and Mattel (MAT) either, with both companies owning their IP, and selling more mainstream toys. We view Funko more like an advertising vehicle and acting as a middleman between licensors and retail channels. For a company owning the license and IP, partnering with Funko provides them with a cost-effective way to generate brand exposure; they just charge Funko royalties which are incremental sources of revenues to investments already made. For retail channels, these figurines capitalize on the hype of the brand, thereby increasing foot traffic at retail stores. The company describes itself on its annual report as follows:

We believe we sit at the nexus of pop culture—content providers value us for our broad network of retail customers, retailers value us for our broad portfolio of licensed pop culture products and pop culture insights. – 10-K

Yet, we believe Funko is in a tough business and we also think its business model is not scalable. First, the company needs a constant inflow of new licenses. Funko’s license agreements typically have terms of between 2 to 3 years and are not automatically renewable. Second, the company depends on the popularity of the licensed IP. Meanwhile, the company needs to commit capital in the likes of upfront payments in some cases and manufacturing production. Finally, the company needs retailers for distribution, competing for shelf space. We believe Funko has no bargaining or pricing power.

Growth was already slowing down before COVID disrupted the retail industry. Management’s decision to venture into new product lines through acquisitions could be seen as a signal that the main core business might have reached a peak.

While Funko looks cheap at 12x forward earnings, we believe the risks in the business are high. Management guided for Q4 sales of minus 10% to 8%, citing weakness in Europe as the continent imposes new restrictions and closures. It could take a while before Funko turns the corner.

A quick recap

Funko’s short operating history as a public company shows a company growing its top line at high growth rates but struggling with profit margins. From 2017 to 2019, the company grew sales from $516 million to $795 million. At the same time, gross profit margins went from 39.1% to 37.6%, while operating income margins went from 9.5% to 8%. Net income margins have averaged approximately 1%. Low returns on capital and equity at 9.4% and 6.2%, respectively, also highlights a business that doesn’t enjoy competitive advantages.

Trouble started showing up by the end of Q4 in 2019 when the company reported sales growth of minus 8.4%, compared to its prior-year period. Before that, the company was growing quarterly sales at double-digit rates, reaching as high as 38.5% and sustaining rates in the mid-20s.

The company cited weak holiday toy sales as the cause for its misstep in revenue growth. As a result, the company wrote-off $16.8 million of inventory to “dispose of slower moving inventory to increase operational capacity.” To put the inventory write-off into context, at the end of Q3 2019, the company reported $94.3 million in inventory. That means, 18% of its inventory balance was considered by management to be worthless by year-end. The excess inventory was due to the overproduction of Star Wars and Frozen 2 Pop figures.

Funko just reported third quarter net sales of $191 million, down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. And management expects Q4 sales to be down in a range between 10% to 8%.

By product category, net sales of figures were down 18% to $145 million, while “other” sales were down just 1% to $46 million. “Other” sales include Loungefly and Funko’s board game sales. Loungefly had a strong quarter, with sales up 25% in the quarter as people spent more time at home. That said, Pop! Branded products were down 16% in the quarter, in-line with overall business performance.

Considering the tough retail environment, management has done well to weather the storm. Cost-cutting actions allowed the company to report a net income of $15.6 million, flat compared to its prior-year period. We also see no liquidity risks, with Funko ending its third quarter with $107 million in available liquidity and total debt of $208 million.

What’s next

The upcoming years are going to put management to the test, especially from a capital allocation point of view. The company has diversified its product catalog with the acquisitions of Loungefly, a designer of licensed fashion bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and FPC, a designer of board games. Funko also acquired Underground Toys, expanding its distribution network into Europe, a potential growth lever for the company.

The decision to diversify the product catalog is positive, however, it makes us wonder if POP! figures have already reached its high point. Growth slowing before COVID and subsequent inventory write-offs are giving us doubts about Funko's staying power. There is also the risk of customer concentration. The company had a subtle change in disclosures between its 2019 and 2018 10-K reports. For example, in the 2018 10-K filing, the company mentions GameStop (GME) as a customer accounting for 9% of total sales for the year. However, in the 2019 10-K filing, the company stopped disclosing total sales to GameStop. To note, GME represented 12%, 8%, and 9% of sales for fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Funko’s top ten customers accounted for 44% of sales in 2019 and include Amazon (AMZN), GameStop, Hot Topic, Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT).

With the market skeptical about the survival of GameStop, Funko could be affected if GameStop changes strategy or goes bankrupt, as it is still considered a significant customer. The company could also be affected if Hot Topic decides to exit store locations due to the pandemic permanently affecting its mall real estate. Funko’s direct-to-consumer channel still represents less than 10% of total sales, so they still rely on third-party distributors.

The Bottom Line

The next few quarters are going to be challenging for the company. Pop! figures depend in part on the constant releases of new movies, shows, or video games. COVID has put a hold on new releases, which has dried out the flow of new toys. The company has depended on evergreen IPs (Pokemon, Harry Potter, Batman, Star Wars, etc.) to support sales. At quarter-end, evergreen products accounted for 70% of revenues. With movies getting delayed and with not much visibility ahead, short-term headwinds prevail.

With no proprietary IPs, we find it difficult to chart a path in which Funko could earn more than its cost of capital. We believe the company has no competitive advantages and is in a position of zero bargaining power.

Funko takes all the risk. If their products don’t sell, Funko takes the risk from an inventory perspective, however, they are liable for minimum royalty payments and in some cases advances in royalty fees. Funko is a working capital intensive business.

The company could look cheap at 12x earnings, but given our doubts about future growth, we wouldn’t make the bet. We put Funko in the “too hard pile.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.