Q3 results exceeded our expectations. CTV grew faster than expected, and non-CTV returned to growth. Adjusted EBITDA doubled YoY, and we are not even in the recovery stage of the.

Investment thesis

Q1 and Q2 hit Magnite (MGNI) hard. Growth decelerated to almost single digits from 30%+ rates a year ago. Uncertainties and risks surrounding the merger caused the market to sell the stock off to as low as $4/share from $11/share. Our previous analysis showed why the situation created a very attractive entry point at $7.50/share.

The Q3 results reinforced our thesis. The financial performance and the speed of recovery in the AdTech space exceeded our expectations. CTV posted 50%+ growth (on a Pro-forma basis), and non-CTV also returned to growth. As a result, adj. EBITDA margin reached 23%, and the company is back to generating positive cash flow. The results suggest a strong recovery from Q1 and Q2.

While the combined entity's revenue growth was only up 12% in Q3, early signs in Q4 show that growth and profitability will accelerate from here. The additional information about Magnite's relationship with The Trade Desk (TTD) and a possible deal with Disney was the icing on the cake.

Q3 results reviewed

Before we start, Q3'20 financial results represent the combined performance of Rubicon Project and Telaria, which merged on April 1, 2020.

Key Q3 highlights

Revenue was $61.0M, up 62% YoY on an as-reported basis and up 12% on a Pro-forma basis

Revenue mix was 18% CTV, 48% mobile, and 34% desktop

CTV revenue was $11.1M, up 51% YoY on a Pro-forma basis

Non-CTV video grew year over year in Q3 2020

Net loss was $10.5M, or loss per share of $0.10, compared to a net loss of $6.2M, or loss per share of $0.12 for Q3 of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7M, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for Q3 of 2019

Magnite had a solid Q3; growth momentum continued from Q2. Revenue grew 12% to $61M. The key drivers came from increased political ads, the return of live-sports, and improvement in weaker sectors, including shopping and automotive. Moreover, although the COVID case count has picked up again, there was little impact on Q3 results and the first few weeks of Q4.

The biggest highlight of the results was the performance of the CTV channel. On a Pro-forma basis, it was up 51% YoY. While the revenue split is still small compared to non-CTV, there is plenty of room for growth as the shift to CTV from linear TV is only just starting. Roku (ROKU) and The Trade Desk's Q3 results also highlight this shift.

Additionally, a surprise improvement was the return to revenue growth in non-CTV. Its revenue grew by 3% YoY (on a proforma basis). Altogether, Q3 results show a recovery in ad spends across the board.

Source: Magnite Q3 results

Going down the income statement, we see a highly scalable business. Gross margin was 66%, improved massively from 49% in Q2'20, and up from 63% in Q3'19 on an as-reported basis.

Next, Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7M, representing a margin of 23%. Compared to Q3'19 Adj. EBITDA of $6.1M, this was a double and was very close to the long-term target of 25%.

However, it would be too early to celebrate as some of the timing of the synergy savings and non-recurring cost reductions played it part. Nonetheless, the company returned to generating free cash flow of $8 million for the quarter (adjusted EBITDA less CapEx).

Q4 Guidance - Very bullish

Expect strong CTV growth in Q4 2020

Expect revenue for Q4 2020 to be between $72 million to $75 million

Expect Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses to be between $50 million to $52 million for Q4 2020

Expect Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2020 to be approximately 30%

Source: Q3'20 financial results

Guiding Q4 revenue at $73.5M in the midpoint indicates a 20% sequential improvement from Q3. Given the increase in COVID cases in Q3 had not impacted the financials, we expect Q4 results to meet expectations regardless of how COVID pans out.

Finally, the management expects an adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 30% in Q4, an improvement from Q3, and exceed the long-term target of 25%. It is a massive testament to the business model as both revenue and profitability reverted to positive territory in such a short period.

Plenty of room for growth

CTV will continue to be a massive driver of future growth. The shift from linear TV to CTV is inevitable. CTV can collect more data about the viewer, including the viewer's precise time of watching, favorite programs, demographic profile, and engagement (call of action); thus, it allows more targeted ads than linear TV. Consequently, it can bring a higher ROI.

Why does this matter? During the call, the CEO, Michael Barrett, mentions that:

There's over 63 million or 38% of U.S. viewers in aggregate now unreachable by pay-TV according to eMarketer, and projected 35% U.S. CTV ad spend growth in 2020.

Said the other way, 38% of the US views are on CTV (or will be), and the shift to CTV is accelerating rapidly. Meanwhile, CTV is reported to capture just 3% of the ad money.

The Trade Desk is benefiting from this trend. It reported 100%+ growth in CTV in Q3. It's not a coincidence that Magnite is also benefiting, albeit at a lower rate, 50%+. According to a Nielsen report, the pandemic has increased CTV watching by a whopping 81% and highly likely to remain after Covid-19.

Adding some color on The Trade Desk, the CEO explained how it plays out for Magnite.

[…] The Trade Desk's growth rate is something we can corroborate on our side as well, because it's around the exact same, if not a little bit more growth in spend that they are doing on our platforms. So if I think you look at Trade Desk success, it's probably more a case of stealing share. Then, it is structural that, DSP has a shot at a higher growth rate than in SSP. So I think we've talked at length about our vision for the sell side that we know it's more fragmented than the buy-side, but we do believe that it will behave over time, like the buy side, and then there'll be outsized winners, a handful, maybe just one or two. Source: Magnite Q3'20 transcript (emphasis us)

Cheap valuation

Meanwhile, the company is also priced reasonably at 6x EV/Sales. This trades favorably compared to The Trade Desk at 48x and Roku at 20x. Both are not directly comparable but share substantial exposure to the connected TV space.

Conclusion

If we have to pick a winner in the supply-side advertising platform, it's Magnite. It's already the leader in the space, margins are still high, and the 25% operating margin target shows strength and confidence in the business to defend its market share. Its exposure to CTV is rapidly growing and will benefit even more as the shift accelerates, and the economy recovers. Lastly, the valuation is also not hyperbole compared to other names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGNI, TTD, ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.