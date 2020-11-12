Defying Forecasts, Inflation Disappeared In October

For holders of TIPS and I Bonds, non-seasonally adjusted inflation was also very close to zero, at 0.04% for the month.

Both all-items and core inflation came in at 0.0% for the month, less than the consensus forecasts.

Despite predictions for a moderate increase, U.S. inflation fell flat in October as deflation set in across several sectors of the economy.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in October on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 1.2%. Both of those numbers fell below the consensus estimates of 0.2% for the month and 1.3% for the year.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy, also was flat in October and up 1.6% over the last 12 months - below the consensus estimates of 0.2% for the month and 1.7% for the year.

The BLS called the October inflation report "mixed," reflecting many offsetting increases and decreases. That's pretty accurate, looking across the economic spectrum:

Food prices increased 0.2% for the month and are up 3.9% over the last year. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 0.4% in October.

Although inflation fell below forecasted levels, there's some logic to the October numbers. Cases of the COVID-19 virus are again surging in the United States, discouraging many away-from-home activities and probably slowing improvements in unemployment. At the same time, federal stimulus packages have expired, and new efforts have stalled in Congress.

Here is the one-year trend for all-items and core inflation in the United States, showing the deep dive as COVID-19 cases exploded in March, followed by a gradual rise higher caused by aggressive stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Congress:

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For October, the BLS set the CPI-U index at 260.388, an increase of 0.04% over the September number. In essence, that is "unchanged."

For TIPS

The October inflation number means that principal balances for all TIPS will rise 0.04% in December, following a 0.14% increase in November. The inflation adjustment on TIPS has increased 1.2% over the last 12 months. But the 5-year TIPS currently has an inflation breakeven rate of 1.7%, so 1.2% isn't going to cut it for TIPS investors. Here are the new December Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds

The October inflation report is the first in a six-month series that will determine the I Bonds' new inflation-adjusted interest rate. At this point, that increase is 0.04%, but because it is just one month of data, it is pretty meaningless. Here are the numbers:

What this means for future interest rates

The Federal Reserve has committed to keeping short-term interest rates very close to zero until the U.S. job market improves and U.S. inflation "averages" 2.0% over a period of time. We are a long way from either of those goals, so you can expect interest rates to remain very low and below even this slowing rate of inflation.

Is the October report a signal of upcoming deflation? I wouldn't say yes, at this point. Inflation should maintain at low-to-moderate levels if the current U.S. political turmoil gets settled and Congress can approve some form of stimulus. In the short term, however, the surge in COVID-19 cases could hamper the U.S. economy and cause prices to continue to decline.

Conclusion

For investors seeking safety, there are few investment options that will match future inflation, even at these low levels. My first recommendation is that you look at U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, currently paying an annualized 1.68% over six months. The one-year return for I Bonds will most likely outstrip any similarly safe investment. Over the long run, the current I Bonds' return will exactly match official U.S. inflation.

However, if you believe deflation is about to set in, then look at an investment with a safe nominal return, even if it is very low. Best-in-nation 1-year bank CDs are paying about 0.7%. If inflation dips to -1.0% over the next year, that CD will have a real return of 1.7%, better than an I Bond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.