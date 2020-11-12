New insights into the merger, Tencent's cooperation, and Penguin eSports make investing in Huya and DouYu attractive.

Nevertheless, they both added substantial MAUs and mobile MAUs, cementing as leaders in Asia's eSports streaming.

Huya and DouYu have always been moving in concert.

Investment thesis

Given a shorter summer due to the impact of COVID-19 in China, Huya (HUYA) and Douyu (DOYU) reported excellent Q3 earnings. However, the results were quite different.

Huya saw massive operating leverage as margin expanded significantly, while DouYu's margin contracted. Nevertheless, MAUs and mobile MAUs increased substantially for both companies again, cementing their leading positions in eSports streaming and opening doors to higher advertising revenue.

Our thesis in Huya (and now also DouYu) is simple - individually, they are eSports leaders in Asia. The two combined, with Tencent's financial backing and its very own eSports platform - Penguin eSports creates an exciting future for the new entity.

As discussed in our previous analysis in Aug'20, Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) plan for the new entity is to form something as big as 'Twitch of Asia'! We are talking about eSports, live tournaments, other streaming genres, gaming development, social advertising, and eCommerce all in one platform.

Let's review Q3 results.

Q3 results - contrasting financials but excellent operational performance

Q3'20 Highlights for Huya and Douyu:

Q3 2020 numbers Huya DouYu Revenue RMB 2,819 million ($415M) RMB 2,547 million ($373M) Revenue growth 24.3% (vs. Q2'20: 34.2%) 37% (vs. Q2'20: 33.9%) Gross Margin 22% (Q2'20: 21.3%) 14.5% (vs. Q2'20: 20.8%) Net Margin 7.9% (Q2'20: 7.5%) 2.3% (Q2'20: 12.7%) Average MAU (mobile) 173 million (7 4.2 million, up 16% YoY, and down 1.4M from Q2'20) 194 million (5 9.6 million, up 1 4.4% YoY) Number of paying users 6 million (up 13.2% YoY, down from 6.2 million in Q2'20) 7.9 million (up 13% YoY, and up sequentially from 7.6 million in Q2'20) Cash (net debts) $1.6B $1.1B Market cap $ 4.4B $4.4 B

Source: Huya's Q3 2020 results, DouYu's Q3 2020 results

As the table shows, Huya saw a deceleration of growth rate sequentially to 24.3% from 34.2% YoY in Q2'20. Meanwhile, Douyu's revenue growth accelerated to 37% YoY in Q3 compared to Q2'20 33.9% YoY.

Going down the income statement, we see another divergence. While Huya's gross and net margins expanded, Douyu's contracted substantially. Breaking this down, the main driver for such divergence was the direction of operating costs, with Huya saw substantial operating leverage and Douyu raising its investment overseas.

DouYu's margins contraction doesn't concern us. It's just one quarter! Overall, both companies reported solid financials. More importantly, their MAUs, mobile MAUs, and paying users continued to be healthy, given the shorter summer.

Finally, both companies remained cash-rich; Huya reported holding $1.6B of cash (net of debts) and Douyu's $1.1B, or about 1/3 of the market cap as of writing.

Merger update - Penguin acquisition

For accuracy, we quote this excerpt from the recent F-4 filing.

On October 12, 2020, Huya and DouYu signed the Merger Agreement, pursuant to which Huya will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of DouYu in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction. Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, DouYu will acquire the business of Penguin from Nectarine at a total consideration of US$500.0 million in order to integrate business of Penguin with the business of the combined Huya and DouYu upon the Merger.

When the merger completes (H1 next year), Huya will be the parent company and remain listed on the NYSE, while Douyu will become the subsidiary and cease trading on the stock market.

Until this filing, we have not had much information about Penguin. On first look, for $500M, we are cautiously optimistic. The price tag equates to roughly 1/20 of Huya and DouYu's combined current market cap, which is the same ratio when comparing sales; Penguin generated RMB 461M, 1/20 of Huya, and DouYu combined.

Source: F-4 filing Nov 10th, 2020

Moving down the income statement, we see a profoundly loss-making company. Penguin generates a negative gross margin in 2019 and H1 of 2020 and has not made any profit since its inception.

We are not able to judge if the deal is good for the combined entity, but perhaps they paid for the user base, existing contract with streamers, and technology. Time will tell if $500M is a fair price or not.

Significant cost savings

As for Huya and DouYu, we can certainly imagine the potential synergies. At a high level, consolidation lowers competition and removes price wars.

In detail, the first thing the combined entity can benefit from is reduced revenue-sharing fees and content costs with content creators. These are the highest costs and the key reason the gross profit margins are at the 20% range.

Q3 results show that Huya managed its content creators better thus only saw its sharing fee costs increase by 21% in Q3. In contrast, DouYu's costs increased by 49%. This proves there is room to improve gross margin.

They could also save costs by improving operational efficiencies. For example, moving operations to one platform and refocus their overseas expansion. Both companies seem to have avoided each other by DouYu focusing on Japan and Huya's in South East Asia. A concerted effort to expand overseas can save costs.

Lastly, bandwidth costs were another significant expense. The combined figure was $54M. Technology enhancement and migrating to one cloud platform or content distribution network could cut a few million in the future here.

The long-term interest of the Tencent Entities in the Merger

As of the date of this proxy statement/prospectus, the Tencent Entities beneficially own approximately 37.5% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of DouYu, representing approximately 37.5% of DouYu's total voting power, and their affiliate Linen Investment owns approximately 47.6% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Huya, representing approximately 69.7% of Huya's total voting power. Source: F-4 filing Nov 10th, 2020

As previously noted, Tencent's connection with Huya and DouYu was already deep before the merger's announcement. Huya's live streaming content was available on Tencent's platform, including WeGame, WeChat, and QQ mobile game center. Then DouYu was already sharing data and discussing possible initiatives.

Now, all three could be fully integrated. It promises higher operation efficiencies, alternative monetization avenues, and better content by leveraging a broader user base, co-hosting eSports tournaments, events, marketing, and eCommerce. The new entity is much bigger than eSports.

The short-term impact could be negative

In theory, the synergies could be highly lucrative. In practice, success depends on execution. There is not enough information on how this will go forward, so investors must be patient with their investment today.

Additionally, DouYu ADS holders could sell a significant number of Huya ADSs after the merger's consummation. We expect volatility until the second half of 2021 when we know further details of the merger.

Valuation and risks

In the past quarters, comparing Huya and DouYu was like splitting hairs. Q3 results have shown two contrasting companies. Nonetheless, investors will not do badly by investing in Huya's EV/Sale of 2.1x or DouYu's EV/Sale of 2.6x. The bottom line is both companies are growing, profitable, and cash-generative. The Penguin eSports and Tencent's backing is an additional bonus.

Nevertheless, the combined entity will still face headline risks concerning US-China politics - the odds of being delisted from the US stock exchange, merger execution risks, among others.

Summary

We have shown that Huya and DouYu are both excellent investments in eSports in Asia. With the financial and technological backings of Tencent, the additional value from Penguin eSports (elimination of another competitor), and long-term secular tailwinds of the industry, we are optimistic!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUYA, DOYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.