The Retail Apocalypse: It's Not Over Yet (Video)
by: Seeking Alpha Videos
Summary
Over 7,500 retail stores in the US have closed in 2020.
E-commerce and COVID have propelled famous brands into bankruptcy.
Certain retail stocks are still strong - here is one easy way to find them.
