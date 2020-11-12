I'm Neutral on the stock while the firm digests its current majority interest acquisition.

The stock has performed remarkably and the firm just announced a large acquisition deal.

The company has developed an online platform and offline logistics system to enable the selling, renting and delivery of automobiles in the U.S.

Quick Take

LMP Automotive (LMPX) went public in December 2019, selling 2.645 million shares at $5.00 per share.

The firm has created an online platform and logistics network for selling or renting of automobiles in the United States.

LMPX may need to take a breather while the firm absorbs the Atlantic deal and we see further guidance going forward, so I’m Neutral on the stock at the current level.

Company

Plantation, Florida-based LMP was founded in 2016 to develop an online and offline automotive retail platform that enables the selling, renting, subscribing and financing of pre-owned and new automobiles.

Management is headed by Chairman, President, and CEO Samer Tawfik, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously founder and Chief Executive Officer of Telco Group.

LMP describes its business model as “Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat,” where the company purchases pre-owned vehicles through auctions or directly from dealers and new automobiles at fleet rates from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors.

The company then either rents automobiles to customers or allows them to opt for a subscription plan for vehicles with a minimum usage of 30 days.

LMP then sells its inventory, including vehicles used for rentals and subscriptions, and hopes to repeat the same process again, as shown below:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, the firm provides the option to extend automotive warranties and schedule deliveries and pick-ups, typically through third parties.

Management’s expectations are over 90% of the firm’s fleet to be rented or subscribed and in use with the capabilities to support 1,000 customers using the company’s current facility.

Recent Performance

LMPX’ topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly since the firm’s IPO:

Gross profit by quarter has also grown according to a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter remained negative until the most recent reporting period, Q2 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) swung into positive territory in Q2 2020:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, LMPX’ stock price has risen 392 percent vs. the U.S. Specialty Retail index’ rise of 20.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 18.7 percent in the past twelve months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $267,200,000 Enterprise Value $256,780,000 Price / Sales 14.38 Enterprise Value / Sales 15.01 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -152.57 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$14,700,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.75% Earnings Per Share -$0.30

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to LMP would be Carvana (CVNA); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Carvana (CVNA) LMP Automotive (LMPX) Variance Price / Sales 6.98 14.38 106.1% Enterprise Value / Sales 3.14 15.01 377.3% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -57.59 -152.57 164.9% Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$886,940,000 -$14,700,000 -98.3% Revenue Growth Rate 42.2% 347.0% 722.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q2 2020’s results, management highlighted its record topline growth and turn to profitability.

Additionally, gross margins produced a result of 19.7%, with much of that due to its high margin automobile subscription service, which consumers view as an option versus buying or leasing a car.

In mid-2020, the firm announced its firm franchise dealership deal, in the Southeast U.S., and management is developing a pipeline of dealership acquisition opportunities.

More recently, LMP agreed to acquire a 70% interest in Atlantic Automotive Group and Atlantic Central Storage, for $608 million.

These acquisitions will give the firm a strong presence in the lucrative New York market. LMP has plans to add 30 to 40 dealerships in 2021, which it believes can add $9.50 to $11.50 per share in annualized net income.

As to its financial results, revenue grew quarter over quarter at a 44% rate, while ‘gross profit increased 85% to $1.5 million.’

The firm closed the quarter with $18 million in cash and EBITDA margin swung positive, from a minus 14% to a positive 8.1%.

It is clear that management seeks to acquire growth capacity and will likely continue to be acquisitive in the quarters ahead, at least after it digests the Atlantic tie-up.

Whether it can do so without overpaying will be an important metric to understand for investors going forward.

As to valuation, the market is valuing LMPX’ high growth rate at a relatively high multiple to firm’s such as Carvana.

While LMP’s subscription service is intriguing, I’m not entirely convinced the firm can so profitably continue its growth trajectory, despite new initiatives such as creating an ‘online superstore for more organic growth and lead conversion.’

At the current price, LMPX may need to take a breather while the firm absorbs the Atlantic deal and we see further guidance going forward, so I’m Neutral on the stock at the current level.







Consider becoming a member of IPO Edge. Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.