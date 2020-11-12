If the market doesn’t close this huge valuation gap by itself, we think theboard will initiate a structured sales process that would deliver a return ofseveral times the current market cap. The M&A landscape in the industry ishot.

As the new management team has executed and completed their turn-around, we don’t see any reason for this discount to continue.

GIG has undergone an impressive turnaround that has not been appreciated by the market.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andreas Aaen as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

We think the recent turnaround in Gaming Innovation Group is truly remarkable and extremely underappreciated. What Richard Brown has achieved in just 12 months since he became full time CEO is impressive and he has set the company up for great success going forward.

Because of some one-offs, selling pressure from old shareholders, and the bad history of the former management, the turnaround has been underappreciated. This has made GIG the cheapest stock in all Scandinavian stock exchanges based on the FCF yield on 2021 and 2022 earnings. The stock is valued as if bankruptcy was imminent, even though it’s an asset-light business with low debt levels and a clear path for double growth in FCF going forward.

In just 14 months since Richard Brown became the CEO in September 2019 he has:

Closed down the lossmaking Games studio; Reinvested money back into the Media business and turned it into a growth story again; Sold the B2C unit and repaid most of the debt and restored the balance sheet; Aligned the cost structure and company culture around new goals; Reorganized the loss-making Sports segment into a promising new joint venture; Completed heavy tech development and product launches on the platform; Phased out the old risky white-label business; Signed a significant amount of new platform deals with good future potential.

Based on our estimates, GIG currently trades at only 4.4 and 2.5 times FCF for 2021 and 2022. This implies a free cash flow yield of 23% to 39%. This despite the fact that the company should be able to grow FCF at least at highsingle-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

Based on the annualized run-rate on the Q4 2020 guidance and the huge pipeline of signed deals, we think those targets are achievable.

1 39 Click to enlarge Notes:

Or watch the video below:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.