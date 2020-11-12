Teck Resources (TECK) is one of the most diversified natural resource companies in the world. It is for this reason that they were originally, and continue to be attractive to me. While the company produced subpar Q3 financial results, the positives on the projects, especially copper, were what sold it for me. I am very bullish on copper in the medium to long term and TECK has made it a point to make copper the largest part of their business. Their dividend is nothing to write home about, but they do manage it very well. The stock has solid support from the 200-day moving average now as well. I remain bullish on TECK at these levels.

How Were The Earnings?

On the morning of October 27th, TECK released Q3 earnings. Some of the highlights were as follows (all data from earnings call):

GAAP EPS of $0.11 missed by $0.17.

Revenue of $2.29 billion, a miss by $40 million, and a loss of 24.7% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $638 million. Analysts expected $646 million.

They generated $390 million in cash flow from operations.

They spent $589 million on capital projects.

Looking at the steelmaking coal business, their adjusted site cost of sales is expected to be below $60 per ton in December, around $45 per tonne at the mine site. This is mostly due to reducing costs through supply chain improvements and our cost reduction program and as a result of RACE21. On that note, the five-month planned shutdown of the Neptune Bulk Terminals concluded in September. The upgrade project is currently progressing on time, and on budget which is good news. To this point, all the major equipment is already on site. There are several systems already up and running as well. Capacity is only going to increase from here as new equipment comes online.

Moving towards copper (which is why I'm bullish on the stock), QB2 is currently home to more than 7,000 employees. This should increase to 9,000 by year-end. TECK is focused on ramping-up the copper side of their business as the company looks to move towards having ~40% of the project done by year-end. When this is said and done, copper will be the largest part of TECK's business. COVID-19 has delayed the project by about 6 months, but TECK is still hoping for the first bit of production to take place in the second half of 2022, which points to the longevity in copper.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As for the financial side of things, looking above we can see some of the highlights. One of the major things to look at with any company right now is the debt profile. TECK is in a very good position as the company has $6.8 billion available to them (~$1.8 billion in cash). TECK has $3.8 billion available to them on their $4 billion facility that matures in Q4 of 2024. The big positive is that the only financial covenant to this is a net debt to capitalization ratio that cannot exceed 60% and on September 30, that ratio was only 23%.

There are no serious notes maturing until 2030, which buys them time to generate greater cash flows as the economy recovers. In Q3, the company drew $341 million on the $2.5 billion limited recourse project financing for QB2. That brings the total to $860 million to this point. This current financial position is fairly solid considering the global pandemic that has a stranglehold on several companies, and there is no doubt it has been expensive for TECK as the total for COVID-19 expenditures has grown to $434 million as shown below.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the end of the day, were the financial results great? No. But I do not think anyone overly expected them to be. The results are partially what sent the stock down about 12% over three days, but the stock has since rebounded nicely. The positive here is the work that has been done on the projects I outlined above. This is not a "get rich quick" stock, but a great buying opportunity for a heavily undervalued company that touches a broad range of sectors. As mentioned, copper is the most attractive piece for me right now and that is not a short-term play. There will be ups and downs as the commodity prices remain volatile, but I do think the results here point to a positive future at the end of the day.

How Is The Dividend?

As I mentioned in my previous work, the dividend is anything but stable, nor substantial, but it is something. TECK has been extremely disciplined with their dividend over the years, which I can admire. When the company does well, they reward loyal shareholders. Which is exactly the way it should be in my opinion. Looking below you can see that it is fairly rare for the dividend to remain the same year over year. This is not a stock I would be adding to an income portfolio at these times.

(Source: TIKR.com)

As the company is going through a rougher patch, like most due to COVID-19 and the world's economy, the payout ratio is negative. But, looking forward, it will be positive again as the company slowly recovers. It's at this point I think the next increase could come down the pipe. As it's forecasted right now, in three years, the current dividend would only eat 8% of earnings, which is an incredibly low number. Do I think we will see $0.90 again anytime soon? No. But getting back to $0.35-$0.45 is very possible over the next few years as long as the economy can recover from this pandemic.

What Does The Price Say?

Since I recommended the stock in August as the stock looked to break out, the stock is up almost 30%. I still believe there is room for it to run, and I love the current move it is making. Looking below we can still see that the stock is heavily undervalued on a levered cash flow basis. I will say I think $49.13 is a bit aggressive, but I do see this stock back around $30 down the road. I will continue to hold the stock as long as the trend stays positive. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating has the value at a "B," which is fairly good considering the current market where there are a lot of questions around value.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Taking a look at the charts, I recommended the stock as it was breaking over the 200-day moving average. It was doing so in a big way, and looking back, we can see that the stock has typically bounced around the average as support and resistance. Because of this, the backtest at the end of October was crucial. We needed to see a positive bounce to confirm that it was going to act as support, at least for now. The stock rebounded 30% in 8 days after touching the 200-day moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It is safe to say it's likely due for a little bit of slower growth over the next 8 days, but beyond that, I like where we are heading. Looking below, we can see the same two levels that I identified back in August. What is really important here is that the lower level proved to be a bit of resistance for the stock. Only to be blown past on the most recent set of moves. Because of this, I think the stock is headed for $18 where the stock will likely find its next wave of resistance. In saying this, I will look for a positive backtest of the $14.15 level outlined below as well to confirm support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I have moved my stop up to $12.85. Looking below we can see why. The first thing is the obvious support that should hold there especially after the dip we saw at the end of October. The stock did not last below this level very long. The second reason is the 50-day moving average is just above. As you can see, the moving average has held the stock very well over the last 5 months. This exposes me to about 16% of downside risk, which is a much better number than the 24% risk I took off the start.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about the future of Teck Resources. Are there better pure-play copper opportunities, sure. But I think the balance that TECK brings across multiple industries is what makes it attractive. I do think there is some long-term upside to copper at this point, which is why I like TECK so much as they are committed to making it the largest part of their business. The stock could see a break here after quite the run over the last couple of weeks, but I think it is headed to $18 and beyond. I am long Teck Resources. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.