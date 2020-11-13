Its portfolio companies continue to hold up well - only 2.2% non-accruals as of 9/30/20.

ORCC yields 11.81%, and will go ex-dividend for a regular and special dividend in December.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), is a Business Development Company, which are known as BDCs. We've covered other BDCs in our articles, which have underperformed the market in 2020, but it looks like ORCC and some other BDCs have finally outperformed the market over the past month and past quarter of trading.

ORCC has outperformed the market, and the UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN, BDCS, and the broad Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF, XLF, over the past month and quarter.

It's down slightly less than BDCS in 2020 and over the past year, but it lags XLF and the S&P 500 over the past year and year to date:

Investors have been concerned about the financial health of BDCs' holdings. Since BDC's invest in the private sector, i.e. non-publicly traded companies, investors must rely on each BDC's management to give a clear picture of the financial status of the underlying private companies that they hold.

Analyst Upgrades:

Part of ORCC's recent out-performance can be attributed to the upgrades it received from analysts at three separate research firms over the past few weeks.

The current ratings skew to Overweight, with 5 Buys and 1 Overweight, vs. 4 Holds. The average price target is $13.60, and the highest is $14.50, just below its NAV/Share of $14.67.

(wsj.com)

Q3 2020 Portfolio Ratings:

ORCC has had three portfolio companies rated as non-accrual in 2020, with only two remaining, as of 9/30/2020. This represents just 2.2% of the portfolio's total cost, and 2020 is the first time since ORCC's inception that they've had names on non-accrual. Management uses a 5-tier system, going from 1 - "performing above expectations," down to 5 - "performing substantially below expectations."

As of the close of Q3 2020, (9/30/20), 88% of ORCC's holdings were rated in the top 2 tiers, with just 1% in the bottom tier.

Management noted on the Q3 2020 call that "our non-accruals are among the lowest in the space and half many of the peers. We just had one of our first two non-accruals get repaid at par. Our NAV is growing. The portfolio is in quite good shape."

(ORCC site)

Profile:

ORCC is one of the biggest players in the BDC world, with a $5.14B market cap. It mainly focuses on middle market firms, with an average revenue of $449M and average EBITDA of $93M. It has $9.9B of investments at fair value across 110 borrowers with an average investment size of less than 1% of the total portfolio.

Its top 10 industries comprise 67% of its portfolio, with Internet Software, Food & Beverage, and Insurance all ~9%. An additional source of support for ORCC is the fact that many of its portfolio companies already have financial sponsors that can provide financial and operational support, which can help them weather challenges and preserve their long-term value.

~Two thirds of ORCC's sponsor-backed portfolio companies are owned by private equity funds with either permanent capital or relatively recent vintages, generally in funds that have closed in the last four years.

(ORCC site)

After bottoming out in Q2 '20 at $343M, new business commitments bounced back in Q3 '20, more than doubling, to $844M. There were 13 new commitments - eight for new companies and five for existing portfolio companies. Fundings also increased more than 2X, to $647M, vs. $308M in Q2 '20.

(ORCC site)

Investments totaled $9.9B, across 110 portfolio companies, with 79% 1st Lien, 17% 2nd Lien, 2% Equity, and 1% each in Unsecured and Investment Funds & Vehicles, as of 9/30/20:

(ORCC site)

Earnings:

Total investment income for Q3 '20 was $187M, down slightly from $190M in Q2 '20. This $3 million decline was driven by a $4M decline in other income and other fees due to fewer amendments and repayments.

Management explained on the Q3 '20 call that "We only saw an increase of approximately $8 million in interest income from our (new) investments. Although our portfolio increased in size this quarter, almost half of our originations were toward the end of September, so not driving interest income up as much as if the originations were weighted throughout the quarter.

In Q4, we'll see a pickup of interest income driven in part by now having a full quarter of interest income for our Q3 originations."

ORCC's trailing 12-month -200.96M in Net Realized and Unrealized Gains is comprised mainly of Unrealized Gains. It had -$196.3M in Q1-3 2020, due to the large -$458M non-cash impairment in Q1 '20.

NAV/Share increased to $14.67 in Q3 '20, vs. $14.52 in Q2 '20.

With 3-Month LIBOR rates plummeting to .2% -.3% in Q2-3 2020, vs. 1.9% in Q4 '19, ORCC's average interest rate on its outstanding debt fell from 4.6%, as of 12/31/19, to 3.3% in Q3 2020. This increased its spread over LIBOR to 6.5% in Q3 '20:

(ORCC site)

Dividends:

Management already has declared its Q4 dividends - maintaining the regular $.31 payout, plus the sixth and final quarterly special $.08 dividend. At $13.21, ORCC yields 11.81%. The yield on its regular $.31 dividend is 9.39%.

NII/ Distribution coverage has averaged .90X over the past four quarters, while undistributed distributions as of Sept. 30 were $0.05/share.

Fee Waiver Expired:

ORCC had an agreement with its adviser, which expired on Oct. 18, 2020, under which the adviser would waive management and incentive fees. The Q3 2020 waived management fee was $18.2M and the waived incentive fee was $22.3M, for a total of $40.5M in waived fees.

Management expects "net investment income to trail our regular dividend level upon the expiration of our fee waiver in the fourth quarter. The key factor to help us address this shortfall is ramping our portfolio to our target leverage level, which should boost our earnings power. Although getting to a fully ramped portfolio is the main driver, we also see opportunities to increase spread including higher spreads on new investments, improving spreads on existing investments, as well as gradually changing our asset mix to favor more uni-tranche loans. It will take some time for us to achieve our target leverage and have a fully ramped portfolio, but we expect by the second half of 2021 we will be operating in our target leverage range and able to cover our regular dividend from a net investment income even in today's rate environment. Until then, we expect to be able to continue to pay our regular dividend of $0.31 per share." (Q2 '20 call)

Looking forward, with the advent of COVID-19 vaccines sometime in 2021, ORCC will probably see more repayment income and be able to increase its investments.

"As existing higher quality but lower-yielding investments get repaid, we expect to redeploy that capital into higher yields, also increasing the portfolio spread. As we amend loans, we typically receive additional economics often from increased spread on the loans. Lastly, as the markets recover, we expect to have increased repayments, resulting in increased income and prepayment fees." (Q3 '20 call)

Valuations:

At $13.21, ORCC is selling at -9.95% below its NAV/share of $14.67, or .90X of Book Value, which is cheaper than the industry average of .97X. It also looks cheaper on a Price/NII basis, at 9.37X vs. the 11.34X average.

Financials:

ROA, ROE, and EBIT Margin were all pretty steady in Q3 2020. Debt leverage rose, but remained much lower than the industry average.

Debt and Liquidity:

Management is targeting a debt/equity ratio of .90X - 1.25X, as management seeks to ramp up new business, but only if they can maintain ORCC's investment grade credit ratings.

ORCC had liquidity of $1.8B, as of 9/30/20:

(ORCC site)

The 1st debt maturity isn't until 2023:

(ORCC site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Our latest buyout success story has a 39% total return.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.