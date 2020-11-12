The best that can be hoped for is yet another debt for equity swap which will wipe out that equity.

This looks to be over - the Norwegian Government has refused any more state aid and there's little cash left.

There was a possibility that Norwegian would manage to scrape through to when the skies fill again.

The airline business

Clearly the airline business has taken a thwacking in our no travel and socially distanced world. The international airlines are reduced to skeleton routes, the short haul European ones hit by varied and various air bridges, quarantine regulations and outright bans on everything but essential travel. This clearly isn't a good time to be an airline investor.

However, we also know that the demand for travel will be there - on the simple basis that repeated evidence shows that people like to go travel. That desire, airports, airplanes, they'll all be there after the virus is over. So, there will be people who benefit, from the current distressed levels, once some semblance of normality returns. In fact, given that some significant portion of current airlines won't make it those that do will probably do rather well.

So, for example, with the jump in easyjet with Monday's announcement of Pfizer's vaccine results. That some will gain here - are in fact leveraged bets on the reopening of the economy - seems obvious enough. However, there are those that won't make it. Or, rather, are exceedingly unlikely to make it.

Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF)

My view on Norwegian has varied. Back 6 months I thought it was a higly speculative bet on its ability to survive. That was after they rather surprised by completing a debt for equity swap, before that I was even gloomier about their prospects.

(Nowegian Air Shuttle share price from Seeking Alpha)

That speculation has now rather collapsed down to being not worth it. As there seems to be no upside left. Yes, it's clear that a vaccine is on the way, by late spring, early summer, much of Europe will be back up and fully open. It's unlikely that Norwegian - at least as an entity offering any equity to current shareholders - is going to be there to greet that new dawn.

The base story

Without going into great detail the eseential story is one of overexpansion. A regional carrier, using the same basic ideas as Southwest in the US, Ryanair, easyjet and Whizz in Europe, joins the new game. Low cost and bare frills flights. It can be made to work as all four of those mentioned have shown.

It's also possible to get rather too excited about the prospects and overexpand. Which is exactly what Norwegian did. Not just outside their particular region, they also decided to launch transatlantic services using that same base model. No one's - as yet - managed to make no frills long haul work but perhaps someone will at some point.

This all compounded by deciding to expand the fleet with new 'craft at a fair old clip. It's even possible that a rapidly expanding economy and thus flight volumes could have supported this but it was looking very dodgy before coronavirus anyway. There was a capital raising last year. Then, of course, after that 95% dilution of the equity came the virus. The airline was already in desperate need of more financing even before this event.

There was, as many other airlines have gainedd, some state aid.

Fast forward to today

That Europe has, to some extent, gone back into lockdown hasn't helped them. But they never really did gain enough capital anyway. They needed, just to survive, an early opening and a boom in travel. That didn;t happen even before the events of the last 6 weeks.

Which brings us to their accounts:

Norwegian today reported its third quarter 2020 results. As anticipated, these were heavily impacted by the COVID19 pandemic with a net loss of NOK 980 million. Norwegian carried approximately one million customers, a decrease of 91 per cent compared to the same period last year showing a slight improvement on the previous Q2 decrease of 99 per cent. Norwegian continued to successfully convert debt and implement a series of cost-reduction measures throughout the third quarter.

That's not good enough for them. As the accounts go on to say, they're not going to survive without further support:

But this alone is not enough, this crisis is far from over and as we enter the traditionally more difficult winter trading environment it is crucial that the Norwegian aviation industry receive further support if we are going to survive and get through this unprecedented situation and emerge ready to support the economic recovery of the Nordics from 2021 onwards,

Given that European airlines are traditionally structured to meet peak summer demand they are, equally traditionally, loss making over the winter. Making further losses is not something Norwegain can achieve with its current capital structure.

At which point, some bad news:

The boss of Norwegian Air has said that the struggling airline will be on “ventilator support” this winter after ministers in Oslo refused to provide further financial help. The Norwegian government bailed out the low-cost carrier with a loan of NKr3 billion (£253 million) in May, but yesterday it said that it would not do so again, explaining that extra loan guarantees would be an “irresponsible” use of public funds.

Norwegian needs more support, it isn't going to get it.

Next

It is, perhaps, vaguely possible that yet further debt for equity swaps might take place. But they would mean that even the current derisory equity value getting wiped out. Again.

Other than that the airline isn't going to survive into those sunlit uplands of the European flight market booming again. They're going to run out of cash before that happens - even with the vaccine it's going to be the summer and more before the market truly reopens.

That's why the bonds are trading at 30% or so of par. There's simply no equity left in the company and thus, sadly, the equity has no value.

My view

It's always tempting to think that something will come up. 6 months back it was possible that Covid would be a one time problem and that by now flying in Europe would have boomed again. This clearly didn't happen. As a result Norwegian isn't, I say, going to survive to when it will.

The investor view

It was an interesting speculation, one that didn't work. The question is, now, is it still an interesting speculation? The answer being no. This isn't going to rise from the grave, not in any terms that are going to make the equity worth anything.

However tempting, I think this is going to zero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.