A presentation questioning CNX Resources' (CNX) inventory was published recently and disseminated on twitter, titled "CNX Inventory Analysis: The Emperor Has No Clothes". The report provides an unusually in-depth analysis of CNX's remaining natural gas focused Marcellus and Utica shale inventory and compares it to claims made in CNX's investor presentation. The findings of substantially depleted core inventory are in line with prior analysis I had done in 2019 regarding inventory degradation and capital efficiency at another Marcellus company, Cabot (COG). As producers run out of core inventory for new development, this is bullish for the commodities produced and for the value of existing production and the economics of remaining drilling inventory.

First, it is important to understand how much inventory CNX management is representing it has available for development, to get some context for the size of the issue. The "Emperor Has No Clothes" presentation clearly depicts management claims on inventory:

Source: Emperor Has No Clothes slide 5 and CNX presentation Q3 2020

In terms of scale and potential impact on overall natural gas supply, CNX produces about 1.5 bcf/d, just over 1.5% of the total US natural gas supply. CNX helpfully shows their estimates of remaining inventory across their peers versus their own in their presentation. While each company's inventory spread should be evaluated on its own, it is helpful to consider the "Emperor Has No Clothes" analysis of CNX in the context of a potential larger industry wide issue.

Source: CNX Presentation Q3 2020

There are two main issues with CNX's inventory identified by the Emperor Has No Clothes report: nearly fully developed blocky core acreage, and scattered remaining core acreage. Pictures tell this story better than words. Here is the depiction of how much of the blocky acreage is already developed:

Source: Emperor Has No Clothes slide 15

And here is a depiction of what the scattered acreage looks like and why that is a problem in counting inventory of potential drilling locations:

Source: Emperor Has No Clothes slide 17

This isn't apparent on maps posted by CNX or by the third party it cites, Enverus, in its decades of inventory report, due to scaling of lines apparently distorting the actual land and inventory situation:

One other issue with extensive existing development by CNX and offset operators is a parent/child issue, which cuts into drilling locations as well, resulting in a potentially severely reduced core inventory of 112 wells, down from 500 claimed wells in inventory, depicted in the bar chart below:

This leads to a potential drop in years of core drilling inventory from 15 years to 3 years:

This drop is stunning, and the visual depictions are very helpful in illustrating the reduced inventory and mapping the remaining locations. This presentation is a call to action for management of CNX, which may provide further disclosure to back up its claimed inventory. However, the arguments made in the Emperor Has No Clothes report are compelling.

This visual depiction of CNX's inventory is consistent with a financial based argument I made in 2019 regarding Cabot's inventory. When Cabot missed its numbers and guided down after Q2 2019, it became apparent that this was unlikely a series of unfortunate circumstances and was more likely indicative of reduced core inventory and a need to move to tier 2 development to come close to meeting its numbers. This argument was furthered by declining services costs, which should have made it easier for Cabot to meet its guided production while spending guided cash flow, not harder.

The same author of the "Emperor Has No Clothes" report published an illustration of Cabot's remaining inventory in January 2020, showing limited remaining locations with substantial potential interference and depletion, disputing the then-claimed 2900 locations and claiming 151:

Source: Twitter

This claim was somewhat substantiated in a Cabot inventory update in Februrary 2020, quite impressively and important for the CNX analysis above. Cabot "updated" their number to 720, down from 2900, but still too high in that analysis. Even without removing likely "child" wells likely to be partially to substantially depleted, there were only 420 "core" well locations left:

February 2020

Source: twitter

The matching of worse than expected financial results and guidance with this mapping approach in the case of Cabot is helpful in calibrating the accuracy of the CNX analysis in the "Emperor Has No Clothes" report. If it is even directionally correct, this substantially debunks the misconception that there is decades of low cost inventory in gas shale plays.

This smaller than expected core inventory issue for Cabot and now CNX should be considered in the context of a high overall natural gas production decline rate, growing natural gas (UNG) demand for lng exports, power generation and chemicals, and lower associated gas production. When considered in aggregate, natural gas prices may be going substantially higher, existing production may be revalued higher, and second tier inventory may become more economic.

One other consideration: the scattered inventory issue can be partially resolved through consolidation, at least for the portion that hasn't been drilled around. This is the source of some of the synergies claimed in deals like the EQT (EQT) / Chevron (CVX) Marcellus deal. This could make CNX attractive to consolidators like EQT, albeit at a price that might not make current shareholders very happy.

