As you can see in the following chart, the last month hasn't seen too much volatility in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) with shares holding ground since early October.

It is my belief that SLV is headed higher. I believe that the fundamentals are lining up for a strong run in silver markets and buying SLV at these levels makes for a good play.

Silver Markets

To start this piece off, let's take a look at the short-term trading landscape of silver.

At present, silver is exhibiting classic consolidation behavior: it has very little momentum and price has been unable to break through into sustained upside or downside movement for several weeks. In an environment like this, there isn't really too much to say from a technical perspective with the best play to adopt a "wait and see" perspective for short-term traders. In other words, if you are looking to capture short-term movements in silver for a few weeks, then it would probably be best to wait until price is able to move above resistance at around $26/oz or below support at around $22.60/oz before placing a technically-driven trend-based trade in my opinion.

While the technical standpoint is not very noteworthy for silver, I believe the long-run fundamentals are actually fairly bullish for the commodity. I have created a few different studies which help me time the silver markets, and several of these studies are giving strongly bullish signals at this point.

One of these key studies I rely on is overall market volatility versus future changes in silver.

The key idea behind this study is that investors tend to move the capital to the silver markets after periods of volatility in the S&P 500. In other words, when market volatility is rising, investors tend to look for more safe assets and, in the process, end up shifting capital into silver. This adjustment doesn't happen immediately, but, over the periods of several months to a year, the data starts to give a pretty firm picture.

For example, over the last month, we have seen the VIX rise to around 40 in the wake of the market volatility surrounding the election.

This type of movement in the VIX actually has a fairly strong predictive call on future changes in silver. For example, in our prior chart, the data clearly shows that on average when we see the VIX rise to around this territory that we just recently witnessed, silver increases by an average of 26-32% over the next year. Not only are these numbers fairly strong, but the probabilities behind the data are also robust as well. For example, since 1991, when we've seen the VIX rise to the levels it has recently been, silver rose in value 80% of the time over the next year.

Put simply, I believe the odds strongly favor a bullish play on silver and, therefore, SLV at this point due to the key correlation between market volatility and future changes in price. However, another study I'm monitoring is that between patterns in silver market returns and the future movements in the commodity.

This chart is somewhat complicated, but it is a study that shows the momentum tendencies at work in silver. What it shows is the percent probability that the next 12 months are higher for silver grouped by the number of months in the last year which was positive. In other words, this tells you the likelihood that silver will be higher compared to the recent trend in silver's returns.

As you can see in the data, there's a very clear trend of rising probabilities in that when you see silver increase by 8 months or more in a given 12-month period, the odds are pretty high that you'll see silver continue to rally over the next year. In other words, silver exhibits momentum - when it has been performing well, this good performance tends to lead to upside performance.

At present, we have seen 8 of the last 12 months positive. Historically speaking, this would say that there's a 58% chance that silver will be higher over the next year. However, what I'm interested in seeing is how November will end - if we end on a positive note, then we will have seen 9 months of the last 12 months positive. Historically speaking, the strongest signals under this approach have been generated in this environment with the data showing a 78% chance of a 1-year rise in silver. Put simply, not only are the numbers somewhat bullish now but at this point in the month, it also looks like the odds are continuing to shift in the bulls' favor.

About SLV

While it's good to have an overall view on silver markets prior to investing in SLV, it's also important to examine what exactly SLV is as well as what it does as an ETF. Put simply, SLV is a fairly simple ETF: it holds physical silver in proportion to its assets under management with a 0.50% expense ratio. At present, the ETF is holding $13.8 billion in silver or 572 million ounces.

From a high level perspective, SLV is essentially the king of silver ETFs. It has the most liquidity and the greatest amount of holdings by a long-shot. Its expense ratio is fair and it does a good job of tracking the price of silver. For capturing an investment in the silver markets, I believe that SLV makes for a good play and if you are interested in keeping things simple and straightforward, this is the ETF for you.

However, if you're interested in shopping around for different silver ETPs, I believe that you'll, ultimately, find that SLV remains one of the best options. The reason for this has to do with something called roll yield.

Roll yield is the return investors get if they are holding a futures contract as it converges towards the spot price of a commodity. This may seem a bit complicated, but this chart shows the situation fairly clearly.

This is the current futures curve showing the prices a trader could make or take delivery of silver by the date of delivery. If you trade a silver ETP which is holding silver futures instead of physical silver, you will be buying or selling one of the above contracts.

The key relationship to note is that price increases with duration until expiry. And it does so consistently. For example, here is the same chart but shown as a percentage difference to the front month contract.

If you look closely at the data, it is actually a pretty consistent number through time - the silver futures curve is basically calculated by taking the prompt price of silver and compounding it by around 2% per year. This roughly 2% per year is the basically cost of borrowing net fees for storing and it is called the "cost of carry" in futures lingo. If the futures curve were to trade different from the cost of carry at any point, traders could do a form of arbitrage like buying silver on borrowed money and selling it in the future using the mispriced contract, resulting in a risk-free profit.

The key reason is the clear relationship in the chart above. If you were to buy June 2022 futures at this point, you would be buying a contract 2.8% above the spot price. If you were to hold this futures contract until expiry, you would lose 2.8% (compared to the spot return of silver) from the convergence over the time held.

If you understand this key concept, then you can see why SLV has such appeal compared to alternative silver ETPs. SLV's physical holdings mean that you will have no roll yield issues and its AUM allows investors a relatively low-cost method of trading silver. For these reasons, I believe that SLV is a strong buy at this time.

Conclusion

Silver markets are likely to rally over the next year due to the recent market volatility. Silver exhibits strong momentum tendencies which means that the odds favor more upside from here. SLV allows investors a relatively low-cost way to trade silver while avoiding roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.