Thesis Summary

We believe that Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) will continue to see top-line growth over the coming years whilst gaining peripheral market share via key collaboration and acquisition activity this year. MASI's pulse oximetry contracts offer comfort in knowing the size and timing of future cash flows, and the interweaving of MASI's technology into patient monitoring platforms of Philips (NYSE:PHG), signal accelerated growth over the coming few years. Management have committed to cost-reduction measures over this time as well, which will expand operating leverage and reduce the impact of shipping costs in time. Although we are bullish on the outlook on the company, we believe that the commentary and investor sentiment on the company's expanding footprint may already be baked into the valuation.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

MASI announced on 2nd November that it had agreed to acquire UK based LiDCO (OTC:LDRUF) in a cash transaction for around $40 million. LiDCO sells non-invasive and minimally invasive haemodynamic monitoring equipment, alongside a suite of anaesthesia systems. These types of devices help physicians and surgeons monitor cardiac output and functionality during high-risk procedures and in critical illnesses. LiDCO apparently has around 60% market share of the UK market, and over 80% of all NHS institutions use the company's technology in house. It also exports products to several markets, and had valued the haemodynamic market segment themselves at ~$800 million in 2018, with expected growth to $1.2 billion by 2024. We feel that MASI made this acquisition on a bargain considering these points. LiDCO's technologies are parallel to MASI's product line, especially the haemoglobin monitoring and pulse oximetry segments. Thus, we believe that the addition of LiDCO's portfolio will build on MASI's efforts towards post-surgical recovery initiatives and provide MASI with a strategic skew of revenues with other segments for years to come. MASI will likely increase the geographical reach of LiDCO's line, whilst aiming to integrate the technology into the US. Furthermore, MASI's balance sheet is robust, and we would not be surprised if management put it to effective use over the coming periods, using the $719 million in cash from the 3rd quarter to target higher margin companies and other complementary product lines.

Additionally, the FDA has made clearances to MASI's pleth variability index algorithm ("PVI"), and Rad-G ("Rad-G") pulse oximeter throughout the 3rd quarter. The PVI platform is a non-invasive fluid response indicator, that has indications in mechanically ventilated patients. This gives exposure to COVID-19, but also extends beyond that into critical care and intensive care units, where hospital executives have hinted heavy focus will remain over the coming years. The Rad-G device is a handheld pulse oximeter that offers advantages in mobility and applicability in a range of settings, plus ease of use. It allows continuous checking of vitals, including monitoring respiratory function. Thus, in line with the current narrative, where hospital resources are becoming more handheld and mobile in terms of applicability, MASI's device fits the bill here.

Total revenue for the 3rd quarter was ~$280 million, a 21% YoY growth, which beat consensus. Management have guided $1.128 billion in top-line earnings, and we are aligned with this in our own modelling. Although product mix sales have been strong this year, sales growth declined in the 3rd quarter, although growth was still at 21% (vs 32% growth in Q2). Sensor sales have shown signs of a recovery in this quarter, with 6% growth recorded, whilst board monitor sales were recorded at above-market levels, with 76% growth quarter/quarter. Therefore, MASI continues to gain market share, as evidenced by this walkthrough, alongside the acquisition activity most recently. Furthermore, the company's collaboration with Philips is continuing to yield positive results. However, management were hesitant on guidance from the Q3 earnings call. They did hint at boards and monitor sales to reach roughly 60,000 units each quarter in 2021, a slowdown from ~80,000 forecasted this quarter. Thus, they now expect to ship almost 470,000 units in this segment by FY2020 end. This represents a -6% decrease on guided sales in this segment earlier in Q2. We postulate that this is on the back of a reduction in ventilator demand, which has slowed after an initial spike from the pandemic. The company has beaten estimates several quarters now, so there is a good chance based on this evidence that they may continue to surprise consensus again at the end of the year. This would also be a catalyst for price growth in our view.

Valuation

Although the company has a strong future outlook, alongside the position for additional acquisition activity, we believe that this may already be baked into the valuation. On a FWD P/E of 69.6x, the market has high expectations of the company over the coming year, but this is certainly above the peer group. PEG of 4.14x reflects this sentiment also. Shares are trading at 91x FCF, on an FCF yield of only 1.8%, with $2.66 in free cash per share. Furthermore, shares are trading at almost 10x book value, and at 44x Q3 EBITDA, which is also well above the peer group.

Data Source: Author

We see shares trading at a premium to peers in most categories, aside from revenue multiples and to book value. However, considering the peer median, and the absolute values for MASI, we feel that the valuation is not attractive at this stage. Taking a sum of the parts methodology, MASI has $213 in EV per share, $13.06 in cash per share, and $4 in cash flow per share. Including the $2.66 in free cash and $5.27 in EBITDA per share, we see a fair value of ~$238 based on this methodology. Although, high ROIC and ROA of 17% and 14.70%, respectively, are well above the average cost of capital of 7.7%, which helps justify the valuation.

On a DCF valuation, we see a fair value of $246 using a hurdle rate of the company's WACC at 7.7%. In contrast, a value of $120 is seen when discounting back with a hurdle rate that reflects the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year treasury and the S&P 500 index. We've assigned a terminal growth rate of 3% in both scenarios. Investors can see the full scope of the DCF analysis in the sensitivity matrix below to gain insight into the range of fair values dependent on the implicit inputs used in the model. Our FCFE estimates reflect the future growth trajectory we see MASI adhering to over the coming 5-10 years, in the base case.

DCF Model, MASI WACC as discount rate, base case:

Data Source: Author

MASI Sensitivity Matrix:

Data Source: Author

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have been trending sideways over the last few months. The upper resistance level has been tested twice, with shares failing to break through both times. Support has been tested in the near term and longer term, bouncing away from both levels each time. Most recently, shares broke away again in October, on the back of the Q3 earnings release. Companies that have earnings surprises often show share appreciation for around 13-26 weeks following the positive results, as shown by empirical evidence. We believe that shares will continue along this journey, or at least revert back towards somewhere in the range of fair value, in the medium term. The longer-term trend has been bullish, as seen by the ascending lower support line, in green on the chart below. The long-term upper trend line has remained flat and formed the ceiling of resistance. This is forming an ascending triangle setup, where there is upward pressure on prices that will help break the upper resistance level, should the longer-term trend continue. The wedge is narrowing near the mouth of the triangle, which is continuing to drive shares and the support floor upwards in the more medium term. At this trajectory, and in light of the recent acquisition, we believe this is plausible. We can see evidence of this pricing activity on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have remained in healthy RSI ranges also, which gives weight to the validity of the longer-term trend. As momentum has held steady too, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish. We would anticipate further pricing activity to reflect this bullish sentiment in the longer term. Thus, we encourage long-term investors to keep a close eye on momentum and RSI ranges, looking for a disconnect via a pullback and opposing direction of price with momentum and RSI ranges. Should shares breach into overbought territory, this may cause that type of pullback, and we would advocate that as an entry point to increase expected return over the coming periods. We can see evidence of these relationships on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

MASI will likely continue to see a positive growth story over the coming years, on the back of increasing market share and key collaborations with Philips with their technologies. Management will likely continue to put the balance sheet to effective use, targeting higher margin entities and complementary product lines to add strength to the income statement. We believe that the market has already baked these factors into the valuation, however. Plus, the valuation is a bit uncertain and potentially unattractive at this point. Uncertain, depending on which way one looks at the DCF outputs, which don't match with the other measures of value anyway, in our view. What's more is that the shares are trading at a premium to peers, also. Nonetheless, we are bullish on the long-term outlook of the company, although it is the valuation that is keeping us on the sidelines right now. On the charts, there is certainly upward pressure on pricing, but a sharp pullback may be the best point of entry for investors at this point, looking to capture the upside as the growth story continues over the coming periods. Management have provided some colour on expectations for Q4 and early next year, but we anticipate more information by the end of this year. The acquisition early this month is the main driver for share price right now, in our opinion. Especially considering LiDCO's 60% market share of the non and minimally invasive haemodynamic monitoring market in the UK. We look forward to seeing how this one pans out, and also look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.