For the stock to achieve investors' expectations, it would need to see estimates for 2023 rise by nearly 50%.

Continuing with the list of overvalued and bloated stocks, we move on to DocuSign (DOCU). It is another example of a stock that is likely to suffer as investors begin to think about its valuation and whether it will be achievable in the next 3 to 5 years.

Currently, DocuSign trades at 102.5 times EV to EBITDA on 2023 estimates. It trades at 16.5 times its 2023 sales estimates and 148 times 2023 earnings estimates. If that was not enough, it trades for 96.5 times 2023 estimated cash flow.

Mind-Bending Numbers

Many mind-bending numbers indicate the stock is not correctly valued, even in a world where massive amounts of growth have been pulled forward. Sure, analysts see tremendous growth for the company, which no one doubts as this is a great business model with a tremendous future. But the valuation is such that the company will need not only to meet analysts' future expectations but will also need to exceed them by a wide margin.

For example, analysts expect to see earnings grow to $1.41 in 2023 from $0.31 in the fiscal year 2020. That is a compounded annual growth rate of 65.6%. It means that even with the stock's outstanding growth rate projection, it is still trading with a 3-YR CAGR adjusted PEG ratio of 3.5. Typically, a correctly valued stock trades with a PEG ratio between 1 and 1.5. That means for the stock to trade with a PEG ratio of 1.5, it needs a PE ratio in 2023 of 98. It would value the company at $138, nearly 35% less than its current price of $214 on November 12.

From the standpoint of sales, analysts see revenue growing at a 3-YR CAGR of 34.1%, with revenue rising to $2.3 billion in 2023 from $973.9 million in the fiscal year 2020. Again, great growth, but consider that the company trades with a price to sale ratio well above some of its peers, with an average excluding DocuSign of 11.1. It means that based on a valuation closer to its group average, the stock would trade with a market cap of around $26.0 billion, which is 32.5% lower than its current value.

Thinking about it another way, DocuSign would need revenue to rise $3.47 billion by 2023 to have its sales multiple in line with its peers. That is nearly 48% higher than what analysts are currently projecting for 2023 sales estimates.

Additionally, the company would need to have earnings in 2023 of $2.18 to have its PE ratio fall to around 98. That is nearly 55% higher than what analysts are estimating for 2023.

So not only would the company need to beat expectations and raise guidance every single quarter. It would need to beat and raise estimates substantially for analysts to boost estimates by the amount needed to make the stock's valuation somewhat digestible.

Technicals Breaking Down

Even on a technical basis, the stock looks to be in big trouble. The shares rose nearly entirely along an uptrend starting in early April. However, the stock fell below that uptrend in early September. It retested the breakdown in late October when it traded higher to around $250. However, the stock once again failed and has been trending lower since. Now, it is nearing a critical level of support at $188. It has even tested that support level recently. If it falls below $188, it is likely to drop to around $160, with the potential to fall much further should support at $160 break.

Additionally, the relative strength is trending lower, suggesting that momentum is leaving the equity. It is also a tell-tale sign of a stock that has not hit bottom yet.

Risks

Could DocuSign continue to rise? Of course, anything can happen. If you told any logical person in January that DocuSign's stock would rise by nearly 300% at its peak, they probably would have fallen out of their chair.

Regardless, despite the company having plenty of opportunities ahead of itself, it does not mean the stock is priced right.

