It is also set to generate FCF above $100m in FY'20 despite the macro headwinds to its working capital.

The stock is on track for growth stabilization as we exit the year.

Celestica is rebounding from the sell-off induced by its exposure to Covid-related headwinds.

Source: Yahoo

Celestica (CLS) is an electronic manufacturing equipment player. It operates two segments: ATS (advanced technology solutions) and CCS (connectivity and cloud solutions). The ATS segment consists of the aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The capital equipment businesses consist of the semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of the communications and enterprise end markets. The enterprise end market consists of the servers and storage businesses.

Here are the service offered by Celestica:

product manufacturing and related supply chain services including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. - Source - Annual Report

These services define Celestica under the electronic manufacturing service industry of the information technology sector. Most players in this industry have strong value and EPS factors.

The value factor has underperformed growth and quality in recent quarters. With the advancements in Covid vaccine efforts, I see a return to value lurking around the corner.

Celestica’s competitors include Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (OTCPK:HNHAF), Jabil (JBL), Plexus Corp. (PLXS), and Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Celestica is controlled by Onex, which has approximately 81% voting interest.

This article attempts to forecast the evolution of Celestica’s growth options. I also explore the cash flow trend and future growth potential. Finally, I will be examining the cost of capital and the impact of macro trends on Celestica’s future momentum. Management’s strategy will guide this analysis.

Here are the highlights from the last earnings:

Revenue was up 2% y/y to $1.55B.

Adj. operating margin of 3.9%, compared to 2.8% for Q3 2019.

Free cash flow was $15.8M, compared to $66.2M last year.

Cash/cash equivalents of $451M.

The company sees Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22-$0.28 vs. a consensus of $0.22, sees revenue of $1.35-$1.45B vs. $1.43B consensus.

Revenue benefited from the CCS segment. The CCS segment grew 7% y/y and 3% sequentially. The ATS segment, which represents 34% of revenue, was down 6% y/y and up 5% sequentially. The ATS segment was impacted by covid-related headwinds in the aerospace and industrials vertical. This was offset by growth in health tech, capital equipment, and the semi market.

Operating margins benefitted from both segments. ATS segment margin of 3.7% was up 90 basis points y/y due to improved productivity. CCS segment margin of 4.0% was up 120 basis points y/y and up 40 basis points sequentially. Operating margins also benefit from gross margin improvement of 150 basis points driven by improved productivity across the business.

After the last earnings, Celestica’s shares responded positively to management commentary. This is an extension of the improved price action since the COVID-driven dip. Before that, shares have been on a downward trend underperforming the S&P over the past five years.

Source: Celestica

In the most recent quarter, the CCS segment has been the bigger driver of growth, while the ATS segment has witnessed a growth decline. The ATS segment is expected to grow faster than the CCS segment. It is also expected to be a bigger driver of margins expansion.

Source: Celestica

Margins in both segments improved last quarter. The external trends driving the reported results include benefits from the portfolio transformation initiative. This is expected to continue. The supply chain improvement is also expected to be sustained in light of the Covid vaccine advancements reported earlier in the week. The Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) disengagement plan is reported to be going as planned. Celestica disengaged Cisco as part of its overall effort to improve margins in the CCS segment. Before the disengagement, Cisco was responsible for roughly 10% of overall revenue.

Valuation (Growth, Margins, Moat, Macro)

Celestica guided for Q4 revenue to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion (down 6% y/y and 10% sequentially). non-IFRS operating margin would be approximately 3.5%, an increase of 60 basis points y/y, and a decrease of 40 basis points q/q.

Due to the unfavorable macro trends, analysts are forecasting a growth dip in 2021 (-6.7%) and a gradual rebound in FY'22 (+6.4%).

This guidance is a function of the Covid headwinds to the ATS segment (aerospace industry exposure) and the headwinds from the Cisco disengagement to the CCS segment. Despite the obvious headwinds, the pockets of growth options in both segments will more than outpace the projected losses as the macro environment improves. In ATS, I expect a gradual rebound if the recently announced COVID antibody treatments are successful. This will add to the growth reported in the healthcare and semi verticals. Celestica is guiding for ATS revenue growth of 10% in normal operating climates. This projection is expected to benefit from targeted acquisitions.

In CCS, Celestica is deriving strong growth from Hyperscalers. Hyperscalers own data centers that provide scalable cloud service. Celestica's customers include Dell, IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL). Hyperscalers own the platforms powering the major tech trends we are observing today from remote work, digital transformation, cloud migration, work from home. This makes Celestica a cloud play in disguise. I believe the market is yet to warm up to this reality. Going forward, Celestica's macro headwinds will morph into tailwinds. In the downside scenario, the vaccine breakthrough fails to materialize, and Celestica's exposure in the hospitality vertical weakens ATS. In this scenario, demand from CCS driven by data center usage growth will neutralize revenue decline.

In the upside scenario, the COVID-19 headwinds fade, enterprises continue their digital transformation projects, and the hospitality vertical rebounds. In this scenario, the macro headwinds baked into the growth forecasts fade. The rotation to value is accelerated as the Fed relaxes QE. This scenario is already being priced into the market as most Work-From-Home plays have tumbled. I expect this repricing to drive Celestica's momentum factor.

The growth rebound will also drive earnings and cash flows, as working capital headwinds to Celestica's supply chain improves. This will relax risk premiums driving Celestica's cost of capital. Celestica has generated FCF of $108m year to date. Celestica is guiding to be cash flow positive in FY'20. This is now more likely as the macro environment improves. Its leverage ratios will continue to improve as it grows FCF. Throw in the fact that Celestica still trades at a discount to its historical trading average, and the potential for a rebound provides a favorable risk-reward opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Covid-related headwinds will continue to impact the hardware industry if the vaccine breakthroughs don't materialize.

Onex owns majority voting shares of Celestica. This might raise corporate governance concerns from investors.

Celestica's top customers drive the bulk of its revenue. If it loses any of its major customers, its revenue will be considerably impacted.

The rotation to value might not happen if COVID persists. This will impact multiple expansion.

Trade tariffs might continue to impact product costs to US customers. To stem this, Celestica has programs to move production programs to neighboring countries.

Conclusion

I find Celestica attractive at 15.6x P/E GAAP (FWD) and EV/S (FWD) of 0.19x, given its high single-digit growth potential as the macro environment improves. The CCS segment is picking up the tab as ATS continues to be impacted by COVID headwinds. CLS is also demonstrating strong cash flow growth potential. The Cisco restructuring plans are happening as planned. This could drive more margins expansion in the coming quarters. Lastly, management's plans to return value to shareholders via buybacks remain compelling.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.