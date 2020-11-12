Thesis summary

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) scored a big win in California with Proposition 22. In this article, I discuss the implications of legislation around the world and how this will affect Uber. I remain optimistic that the company will overcome the limitations posed by governments around the world. Furthermore, recent evidence suggests the company will continue to grow fast, thanks to Uber Eats, and achieve profitability within the next two years.

Uber’s big win

Uber shares climbed over 10% in the last week following the vote on proposition 22. Prop 22 classifies “app-based drivers” as independent contractors, not employees. While the vote is not over yet, it seems quite likely that proposition 22 will pass.

Source: Associated Press

This is a big win for Uber and other ride-hailing services such as Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). If these companies were forced to consider these drivers employees, they would have to deal with the associated costs and paperwork and be subject to labor laws and other regulations.

Uber’s battle with regulators has been ongoing since its inception. Around the world, Uber has faced problems, not just implementing some of its business practices, but implementing its business altogether. The company has faced two main challenges in terms of regulation.

Firstly, most countries have very strong and regulated cab/taxi markets. Most cities issue permits that one must buy to be able to offer this service. While we could argue whether this practice in itself is beneficial to the final consumer, indeed, allowing Uber to enter the market without following the same rules is unfair and uncompetitive.

The other issue regulators have with Uber is the one portrayed by proposition 22. Many claim that Uber is “abusing” these drivers. They are considered, for the most part, independent contractors. But, if you are making 100% of your income from one company (Uber/Lyft), are you still an independent contractor?

What’s next for ride hailing services?

The challenges faced by Uber are global. Here’s a breakdown of where Uber can and can’t operate:

Source: Wikimedia.org

Although the company is mostly based in the U.S., it operates on a global scale. As we can see, there are few places where Uber operates with complete impunity. In most places, Uber operates with some legal problems. In Spain, where I live, Uber was forced to close down its operations due to huge pressure from the taxi lobby. However, it is worth mentioning Uber Eats is up and thriving.

With its latest win in California, Uber has now vowed to take its lobbying efforts global. It is unclear how this will take shape and what the associated costs will be. But we do know this:

Source: Marketwatch

Uber spent over $2 million in its lobbying efforts in 2019. Of course, this doesn’t seem like a lot for a company with over $12 billion in annual revenues. The question here is whether Uber’s efforts will enable it to keep growing its revenues and market share. My answer is a resounding “yes”.

There are two key reasons why Uber should, in the long term, achieve its lofty goal of becoming a worldwide recognized service. First off, the pressure from established taxi lobby’s will eventually die down. Even if they retain control now, it is clear to those coming up that the cab industry is changing. People will no longer want to pay $100,000 to obtain a cab license. In fact, I would say the coronavirus pandemic has helped Uber strengthen its position vis-a-vis the taxi drivers. In Europe, where lockdowns have prevented mobility, cab drivers have seen their business shrink massively. These are entrepreneurs without the resources Uber has. When push comes to shove, many might be faced with the difficult decision of selling their cabs and licenses and looking for work elsewhere.

In terms of labor law, which is the other main obstacle faced by Uber, the bottom line is this; Uber provides jobs. According to data gathered by the company, 82% of its drivers supported proposition 22. In Spain, the local government has also seen backlash from Uber and other delivery riders after trying to push legislation to “protect” them. These riders claim they can make up to €3,000 per month, which is a lot higher than the median salary in Spain. The gig economy is here to stay.

Is Uber a buy?

While the above is a good argument for the industry, what does it mean for Uber? In a past article, I talked about how Uber was poised to continue to grow and increase its profitability. Bear in mind, this was back when shares are trading at $25. Now, at almost double that, I maintain Uber is a good buy.

There are at least three key areas that I identified which, in my opinion, make Uber a buy for the long term. Firstly, the company has a significant first-mover advantage. Secondly, I expect Uber Eats to continue to garner more revenue and revenue share. This is important for two reasons. Uber Eats has a higher margin than “Rides' ', and also, the business model faces fewer legal problems than ride-sharing. While the domestic market is more competitive, I believe Eats will see fast rates of adoption in Europe.

Recent data supports the claims for both higher growth in Uber Eats and profitability.

Source: Investor Presentation

Uber’s delivery service is the fastest growing in the world if we exclude China. Again, this is a very promising opportunity for Uber. In terms of profitability, Mobility is on track to recover pre-COVID-19 margins. Meanwhile, delivery margins are on the rise, despite heavy investment in growth. Uber claims to be able to turn a profit by 2021. I would say that's on the optimistic side, but remain bullish on the business.

Having said this, the company has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to rides.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, trips during the height of the pandemic plummeted in NYC, and the trend follows everywhere else. The company's revenues have remained flat YoY, aided by the growth in Uber Eats. This has put pressure on the company's finances. Uber carries a debt of around $7 billion and has accumulated losses of $22 billion. People worry about the cash bleed, but for the time being, Uber has enough money to meet its liabilities (current ratio above 1), and since the IPO is backed by a healthy amount of equity. (D/E is 0.92)

On a final note, and as I discussed more in-depth in my other Uber article, cab and delivery services are just the beginning for Uber. The company will soon be able to leverage its size and data to do much more than this.

Risks

The biggest threat to Uber is that of “autonomous” driving. Many believe Uber will be eventually displaced by Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo and others. While this will be an issue in the future, we are too far away from this to consider it a threat. Take Uber itself as an example. All the company did was leverage technology to enable better ride and delivery services and look at the backlash they received. Do you believe Google will be able to operate a worldwide autonomous riding service without impunity anytime soon? Do you think truck drivers around the world will idly stand by as their jobs are wiped out? How long will it take countries to implement the proper measures and legal framework for autonomous driving to become commonplace? Don’t get me wrong, in the end, this will happen, but it's just too early to speculate.

The other threat Uber faces is competition. Not only does Uber have to compete with Lyft, but it also has to compete with local cab services. Many of these are beginning to step up their game, offering app-based booking capabilities like Uber.

Final thoughts

Uber remains the most prominent player in the delivery and ride markets. The company may struggle to achieve profitability, but once it shows it can do it, investors will start pouring in. There are certainly less speculative investments out there, but Uber is a measured risk you might want to take.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.