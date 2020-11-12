I am hopeful for iFood's and Swiggy's prospects; the two largest food delivery platforms in emerging markets continue to strengthen their moat during COVID-19.

Management has listened to the critics and is taking the right course of action to return value to shareholders.

Introduction

As some readers may know, I have been writing about Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) extensively since the start of this year. In my first article, I discussed the three main reasons why Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) is selling at a discount to its net asset value. One of the biggest concerns was that the company did not maximize shareholder returns:

'They are not maximizing shareholder return: they are not buying back shares, they are not returning a dividend. Instead, they are making high-risk, high-reward investments.'~Here Is Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount

Management has listened to its critics and has waved the white flag: yes, since my first article, the company has paid its first dividend to shareholders and started its first buyback program. This buyback program is a gamechanger for the discount to the net asset value.

Net Asset Value

Public Company Prosu s' stake Current market value of Prosus' stake Tencent 31.1% $234.48 billion Mail.ru (OTC:MLRYY) 28.0% $2380 million Delivery Hero (DHERO) 22% $5.85 billion Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM 5% $945 million

The market values Prosus' publicly traded investments at €205,183 million as of the time of writing. In March, Jefferies valued Prosus' e-commerce stakes at €14.6 billion, since March digitalization has accelerated at an immense pace which is why I currently value Prosus' e-commerce investments at approximately €22 billion. I discussed Prosus' e-commerce investments in this article. Prosus also has a huge cash position; its net cash position amounts to €3.8 billion - this is cash plus short-term investments minus debt.

This puts Prosus' net asset value at €208,994 million. Prosus' market cap at the time of writing is €157,461 million, so Prosus' discount to net asset value is approximately 24.7%.

Buyback program

Prosus announced their plans to acquire five billion dollars of Naspers and Prosus shares to narrow the discount to NAV for both Naspers and Prosus respectively. Since Naspers holds a 72.5% stake in Prosus, logically, Prosus utilizes 72.5% of its buyback program to purchase Naspers shares. This buyback program will obviously lead to a reduction in the number of outstanding shares and consequently grow the value per share for both Naspers and Prosus.

In my previous articles, I opinionated that Prosus' market value relative to its net asset value should be discounted by 30% for multiple reasons, which are elaborated in this article. With Prosus starting a huge buyback program, this changes the paradigm somewhat, and I suspect the discount rate can contract significantly to 20-30% since management has clear intentions to return value to shareholders.

Cash is not king?

Prosus is able to fund this buyback program with the huge cash position they built up over the years - mainly from Tencent's dividends. Prosus held a solid net cash position of $4.5bn on 31 March 2020. Additionally, Tencent returned another dividend in May and so this net cash position has likely grown to even larger proportions since then.

Prosus has been trying to utilize this capital to buy wonderful digital businesses like Just Eat and eBay's classifieds unit. In both cases, Prosus emerged with the best bid in cash but still lost every single time since the opposing parties also provided stock to the seller of their representative companies. The first time, Takeaway.com won the battle for Just Eat with a 100% equity bid - which at that time was only worth 30 pence more per share than Prosus' 800 pence per share bid. The second time Adevinta won the battle for eBay's classifieds unit by offering eBay cash and a huge 44% stake in Adevinta. Prosus' management probably deemed twice that cash is king, but found out brutally that in today's tech world equity is king. Prosus' huge $5 billion buyback program showcases that Prosus is struggling to find investment opportunities with an adequate risk/reward in the midst of an environment where tech valuations are rising fast:

"We have found several large M&A opportunities in our sector to be fully priced and have stayed disciplined. Utilizing cash to own more of our current portfolio through a purchase of our own shares - when the discount to NAV is sizable - is a sensible use of capital."~Bob van Dijk

In my opinion, this manifests management is responsible and not chasing investments at any price. Until now, Prosus had been using its capital to invest in high-risk high-reward investments. Now it is using its capital to buyback shares, and I opinionate that the discount should contract because of that.

Prosus & iFood

Prosus' stake in Tencent amounts to approximately 95% of its net asset value. Yet, I will note that Prosus' other eCommerce investments have been thriving during the COVID-19 crisis; for example, iFood's growth has been unparalleled.

(Source: iFood.com)

Prosus has a 54.7% stake in iFood and Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JSTLF) is planning to sell its 33% stake of iFood. Just Eat Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen denotes during its most recent conference call that iFood is 'one of the most valuable assets on this earth in our sector', and concludes that:

'The order growth is very substantial, and the revenue growth is even more impressive if you look at it. That brand is -- at least, it looks like that brand is going to overtake the whole of Just Eat Takeaway in terms of orders. So it's a magnificent asset.' ~Jitse Groen

Jitse Groen even said that 'we regret that we (JET) do not control it (iFood)'.

(Source: Just Eat Takeaway H1 Presentation)

Sources who spoke to Bloomberg stated that Prosus is reportedly in talks with Just Eat Takeaway to acquire JET's stake in iFood, this is no surprise. This would raise Prosus' stake of iFood to 89%. In April 2020 iFood was valued at $3.5 billion, considering iFood's huge order growth I estimate this should now be at least $5 billion. Prosus probably must offer close to $2 billion to acquire JET's stake in iFood. On March 31, 2020, Prosus had $8 billion in cash and short-term investments, Tencent's dividend from May probably accounts to approximately $0.46 billion, and the company has an undrawn credit facility of $2.5 billion. I can safely conclude that Prosus is able to complete its entire buyback program of $5 billion this year and acquire a stake in iFood during the same period.

In the long-term, iFood will continue to benefit from networking effects in Latin-America. The company is already the market leader in Brazil and is continuing to invest profoundly into its delivery network. The investment thesis is that this strong market position from iFood will in the long-term create a strong moat with high organic growth. I have pointed out in previous articles that Prosus' food delivery investments are losings huge amounts of money; however, it is clear that the growth is there to justify those losses. Currently, these companies should not maximize profitability. Instead, they should maximize the strength of their moat; this should eventually pay its dividends.

If Prosus is able to acquire JET's stake in iFood, the company is set to profit at a great extent from increased prosperity in Latin America through food delivery. Population growth and increased prosperity should lead to substantial organic growth at iFood for decades to come. This is also valid for Prosus' 40.02% stake in Swiggy, the biggest food delivery platform in India.

However, these investments continue to be high-risk high-reward which is expanding the discount to NAV, which was elaborated in my previous article.

Takeaway

Prosus' management has undertaken the right course of action to narrow the discount to the net asset value. Currently, the discount to net asset value is approximately 25%, which I suspect will continue to be in the 20-30% range for the foreseeable future. Investors should not forget that a discount to net asset value for tech conglomerates is normal, for example, Louis Stevens estimated that Alphabet was selling at a discount to intrinsic value of close to 10%.

Prosus remains a Tencent holding company since 95% of Prosus' NAV is derived from its huge Tencent stake. Clearly, Prosus is a tremendous financial vehicle to invest into Tencent - which is a wonderful company - however, I continue to point out that Prosus' discount to NAV is somewhat rational and will not vanish any time soon, partially due to its governance for example. You can read about Prosus' governance in my previous article.

