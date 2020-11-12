Pembina And Keyera Q3 2020 Update

Upon writing this article, Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) and Pembina (PBA) are down approximately 12% and 5% respectively, from when I had initially written about them. During that time, they have both released their Q3 2020 earnings reports. Pembina had actually dropped about 6% the day after their release, a development which, after going over the report and listening to the subsequent earnings conference call, has me scratching my head in trying to figure out why.

In this article I will review the results of both companies. I will begin with Keyera's results, then move onto Pembina's, to finish off with a small commentary on the Canadian midstream energy space, after having gone through many of the midstream and upstream recent filings.

Keyera

I will begin with Keyera's quarterly results and summarize anything I found worth including from the conference call. Keyera's adjusted EBITDA was $196 million this quarter, down from $269 million last year. Distributable cash flow, however, was down only $9 million from Q3 2019. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stayed relatively flat, at a very healthy 2.4x.

Expected growth CapEx this quarter is forecasted at $500-$550 million, plus an additional $70 million for butane distribution infrastructure at Kinder Morgan's Galena Park facility. 2021 CapEx is forecasted at $400-$450 million, and will be focused around KAPS, a liquid pipeline system which is expected to be operation in 2023. The results this quarter were impacted by the outage at Wapiti and lower processing throughput. A further outage at AEF has led to Keyera's forecasting of $300-$340 million in 2020 Marketing realized margin, with a higher likelihood of the results being in the lower end of this range. The dividend payout ratio was 61% this quarter and 54% over the last nine months.

Now, to move onto the conference call highlights. The new Wapiti Phase 2 project will not generate any meaningful cash flows once it is operational. However, the opportunity next year may lie with Pipestone and Paramount's drilling plans in the area, which can lead to incremental volumes going forward.

Management has stated that it does not expect to defer KAPS any further, expects to begin committing to the project in 2021, with most of 2021's spend occurring in the second half of the year. Condensate demand has been very strong, almost back to normal levels. Management does not expect drilling activity to pick up meaningfully in the short-term, with drillers likely focusing on strengthening balance sheet. Management expects more volumes in 2021, with 2022 and 2023 likely more promising in the area. Lastly, with regards to the dividend, management seemed committed to sustaining it, however, I don't think we should expect a raise this year.

Pembina

Moving onto Pembina. Pembina earned $796 million in adjusted EBITDA this quarter, an 8% increase YOY. However, it is important to keep in mind that the increase is due to the Kinder acquisition, so on a per share basis, results were slightly down. Pipeline volumes held up with 3,451 mboe/d, about flat with last year's results. Pembina forecasts 2020 EBITDA to be in the $3.25-$3.3 billion range (likely on lower end of range).

Pembina's conference call increased my conviction in the company, specifically, due to the CEO's focus on increasing shareholder value. A good portion of the call was dedicated to discussing with a couple of analysts on figuring out the best way to return capital to shareholders. Michael Dilger, Pembina's CEO, seemed to be hinting at a likely buyback being announced in December rather than a dividend increase. Personally, I think a buyback would be far better for shareholders, since they are being bought back at prices at which Pembina is trading at 15%+ free cash flow yields. Michael Dilger also mentioned that if the return on capital of buying back stock is equal to that of funding a new project, he will opt to fund the new project.

This portion of the article was written on Wednesday November 11th. Pembina's share price has now increased significantly from that 6% down day, the day that I began writing this update, and is now trading at over $30 a share (in CAD). Despite the run-up, at these prices, I still think the CEO would be hard-pressed to find a project with a better risk-adjusted return potential, however, should the share price continue increasing into December (I think it is unlikely), then the buyback amount (should there be one) may not be as large as it would be if Pembina stayed around these levels. Granted that share prices remain around these levels; I wouldn't be surprised if there is a $300 million+ buyback announcement in December. Apart from that, management seemed optimistic on the future with lots of room for returning capital to shareholders with an approximate 60% dividend payout ratio.

Commentary

The announcement of a promising vaccine by Pfizer and continuing weekly crude draws give some room for optimism regarding the future of the energy industry. Furthermore, many Canadian oil companies generated free cash flow in Q3, even though WTI was around $40 a barrel. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Suncor (SU) generated an impressive amount of free cash flow, which they used to pay down debt. Even the smaller players like Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) and Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) were able to pay off a good amount of debt this last quarter. We saw some further consolidation in the space, with Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF), a company which focuses on natural gas, having acquired two private producers for $526 million. All in all, the producers seemed to be quite resilient, even in this extremely difficult environment.

In the midstream space, all the major Canadian players produced impressive results, demonstrating how resilient the business model is in all environments. Despite the recent run-up, it's interesting to see how cheap shares still are, despite the improved medium-term outlook on oil. The three midstream companies I have written about; Pembina, Keyera and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), are all still trading near or above 15% free cash flow yields.

Canada produces mostly heavy oil from the oilsands. Many of the heavy oil producers have many decades of oil reserves remaining. Since most infrastructure is focused around this product, it is difficult to imagine any prolonged period of time when oil is above $45 where this infrastructure won't be nearly-fully or fully utilized.

For this reason, along with the much-improved medium-term outlook, I think starting or adding to a position in the midstream space will be extremely rewarding over the long-term. My two favorites are Pembina and Keyera, with Inter Pipeline potentially having the most upside, but also being the riskiest of the three. There may be dips along the way of an oil recovery, but my philosophy is to buy when things are cheap and not worry about buying at the absolute bottom. The recent run-up is no reason to feel you missed out; valuations are still very attractive, with the space likely having better days ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA, KEYUF, IPPLF, CNQ, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.