Intel has no plan for new management, perhaps it can't find someone willing to risk their career.

But over two-and-a-half years later, the CFO-turned-CEO is still running the ship. Or, should I say, ruining the ship.

Intel's problems have occurred under former CEO Brian Krzanich, and the "interim" CEO is not fit for the role.

It's about time I set Intel (INTC) straight in terms of my thesis and stick to my investing philosophy - a philosophy I know produces good returns and helps me sleep at night. In an article I published last week on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), I fall back on two important items: technology and management. Here's the relevant excerpt:

My investing philosophy revolves around finding tech companies who are leaders in their respective areas; blazing the paths. This is why I like Facebook (FB), Nvidia (NVDA), and Micron (MU). But being leaders generally means they have good management at the helm. Turns out good management is my number two attribute to look for in a company.

This is difficult to admit with Intel because the company, to this point, has generated growth and, more importantly, free cash flow among some of the best, second only to the Facebooks, Googles (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Apples (AAPL) of the world - quite literally.

Data by YCharts

But when it comes to total return, Intel ranks at the bottom of what's in my tech portfolio. Below is a chart showing the performance of the companies comprising 40% of my portfolio (not my portfolio performance of these stocks). Intel is the lowest, with a 52% total return over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Intel's Management Is Not Improving

Obviously, past returns are not indicative of future performance, so to limit Intel on this basis alone would be foolish. But even using this merely as a thought exercise, the performance is not even close and questions my holding of shares. I focus on companies who lead in their field or blaze new fields altogether. Intel has lagged over the last five years because of management's lack of execution in technology leadership.

(Source)

Technology leadership is important because of the nature of the technology industry. In very few instances are there multiple companies thriving at the top of a particular market. Apple has dominated smartphone profits. Facebook has dominated social media, both financially and in usage. Nvidia has continued to blaze new AI hardware and software, bringing about its dominance in specialized processing. I can go on about each of my holdings and how they lead in something or are a collective group of brands that form a leading business.

But with Intel, starting roughly five years ago, the company's technological leadership began to erode when its 10nm process node's high volume manufacturing (HVM) was delayed. And then delayed further. And then delayed again. And even now with slow yield ramps where yields are not where they need to be to pump out enough dies to sell at company-wide margins.

Five years' worth of excuses and delays.

But it gets worse. This summer, 7nm, which was supposed to help Intel catch up (on par with TSM's 5nm), was delayed by a minimum of six months and likely closer to 12 months.

Let's not also forget the year of Spectre and Meltdown back in 2018, where two decades worth of processors were found to be vulnerable to deep security threats (should an attacker first establish entrance).

A majority of these problems (primarily process delays) came under former CEO Brian Krzanich, a chemist by education and engineer by career. The stock performance during his tenure as CEO between May 2013 to June 2018 underperformed the Nasdaq (COMP). Only in total return does Intel marginally beat out the Nasdaq. And if you think other tech stocks also didn't do as well, I present Micron's (MU) performance over this time frame - a stock we all know has been painful for investors with its volatility.

Data by YCharts

Since the Krzanich era, we have Bob Swan who has no engineering experience. He was the CFO before things went down with Krzanich in 2018. With a non-technical CEO at the helm, this makes further technological-driven decisions more risky. With the former CEO dropping the ball, and the current CEO still trying to figure out which end of the mop to use to clean up the floor, Intel is clearly in a falling-out stage. Intel needs a change in senior management and a change in engineering management to move past the debacle since 14nm.

Sure, you can argue it may be mostly beyond its 10nm troubles. But when 7nm was said to be in trouble, you can be assured the common denominator remained the same: management - at various levels.

Intel is now entering a period of negative growth over the next year or two and possibly longer. Estimates for next year paint an ugly picture for the tech giant with year-over-year declines in revenue.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With a CFO driving decisions, there isn't a reason to hope for a reversal.

The Current Management Strategy Is Failing

Without technology leadership, the company has turned to financial leadership. The company has increasingly been running a buyback-dividend shareholder storefront. Next year looks like more of the same.

Data by YCharts

(Note: Above chart's Cash and Equivalents does not take into account $12B in trading assets, Net Total Long Term Debt does take it into account)

On top of that, the company is trying to shore up the balance sheet rife with poor investments and increased buybacks in the face of an anemic-to-no growth situation with the selling of its NAND division. Buybacks are fine when a stock is undervalued, but not at the cost of more debt and less cash while revenue growth turns negative.

While getting out of low margin businesses is prudent, it was attacked from a financial perspective and not a technology perspective. How do I know? The CEO holds an MBA. He's a CFO, not a CEO. These decisions get seen in a different light. A Lisa Su or a Jensen Huang sees things from a technological and long-term vision perspective. An MBA sees how to run numbers and use the money it has efficiently. It does not generate better, timely products. When you're Intel, you need to be leading with better, timely products, not with an MBA. Given the situation Intel is in this is setting itself up for a death by a thousand cuts.

It's Not Getting Better

To turn me bullish again it would require Intel announcing a permanent replacement to Swan. Swan was not made to lead a company that was once a technology leader but is now at the furthest behind it has ever been. It will require a visionary above and beyond Krzanich. When Intel makes managerial changes to this degree, I can expect Intel is serious about getting on board with shaping the future of processing and returning to leadership. The plan when Swan stepped into the role was to find a replacement. Just like 10nm, it's been delayed.

It's been two years and Swan believed in 2019 it would still find a permanent CEO. Could it be two-and-a-half years after Swan took over Intel can't actually find anyone to take the job? Could it be no one wants their CEO-resume to say Intel? There's something telling about not finding a CEO in a 29-month period for a "top" tech company. These 29 months have led to more of the same delays and technological missteps. I'm not going any further with Intel until major changes in management occur.

And it may take more than just hiring a CEO - it may take firing a few below.

If You're Still Bullish

Even given the above thesis that Intel is a slow-moving, shareholder return storefront with eroded technology leadership, some still may not fully agree and may instead see Intel as a value play and not a value trap. On a chart basis, the stock has bounced off the March lows, forming a double bottom.

It's quite possible the stock bounces enough to close the gap above $52, but from there the stock may continue sideways. If there was a time to buy Intel it would be now, purely based on medium-term technicals.

Long-term supports this perspective, too, as the stock has done battle at this $44 level multiple times over the last four years.

Still Comes Back To The Same Problem

But should Intel face further delays to its 7nm process or other delays to 10nm continue to happen, the technicals won't be able to support the technological failures of the last several years.

I'm leaning toward more value trap than value play at this point with Intel. With a CFO as the CEO, this won't continue to get better. And without a replacement even on the horizon after more than two years, my holding out is wearing thin. Intel needs new management before I put another dollar toward it in my portfolio.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my analysis by clicking the follow button next to my name at the top of this page. Get further insight and my technical chart analysis on Intel by joining Tech Cache. Also, get real-time chatroom access to ask questions and hear other Tech Cache subscribers' ideas. 10% discount active because I reached 10,000 followers! "His deep subject matter expertise in semis and tech...gives him the uncanny ability to spot data-driven leading indicators..." - NDimitrov "I've found Joe to be very responsive and helpful. Great service...highly recommend!" - roosterBDA Start your free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, FB, MU, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.