Growth will be slow, but M&A, partial IPOs and asset sales will likely accelerate value realization.

As often these days, the stock is an opportunity for very patient investors.

Liberty Global is cheap and it is not hard to find the reasons.

Valuation

Interpreting Liberty Global's (LBTYA) (LBTYB) (LBTYK) quarterly results requires quite a bit of reading and digging and inevitably causes some brain damage, given the extreme complexity of the business, its ongoing transformations and challenges.

All the materials you need are the results press release, subsidiaries results, the earnings release of the VodafoneZiggo JV and obviously the 10-Q, the call transcript and the presentation. Real nerds can also take a look at the Telenet call transcript.

While Liberty does not provide an overview of "proportionate" earnings, i.e. effective earnings attributable to Liberty Global shareholders, the following table from the slide set allows to calculate these earnings on our own:

We simply have to exclude the minority share of the Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHF) (OTCPK:TLGHY) FCF (39% or $112m) and add half of the Dutch FCF ($213m), while removing the $138m dividend received from the same source, for a total of $752m (excluding Project Lightning capex) and $505m (including PL). Since I believe PL is no growth capex and so far the numbers simply show that PL customers roughly replace customers lost in the legacy footprint, I think it is more conservative to include PL capex in the FCF calculation.

This represents the proportion of "look-through" FCF Liberty Global shareholders would be effectively entitled to after 9 months. For the full year it should be at least 1.33x this amount, since Liberty guided to very good FCF generation in the final quarter. So we should expect the full-year amount (post Project Lightning) to be around $700m.

However, Liberty is currently on the cusp of a major transformation: It will soon add half of O2 earnings in the U.K, share Virgin Media earnings with O2 (keeping only Ireland entirely for itself), and add Sunrise earnings in Switzerland. This makes things quite a bit complicated.

Sunrise recently reported CHF 101m of free cash flow for the first 9m of 2020 and guided to materially lower capex from 2021 onwards. Consensus projects around CHF 275-300m of FCF ($300-330m) for the next few years.

Based on disclosures made at the time of the merger announcement, I estimate that Liberty's share (after PL capex) of the VM-O2 FCF in the U.K. should remain roughly what VM alone (including Ireland) contributes today.

Hence, we can estimate that the future Liberty Global will make about $1B of FCF in 2021.

This estimate obviously does not account for the expected future potential of the "new Liberty", especially the expected synergies and their costs. Costs will incur over the next few years, while benefits will build slowly. Overall, Liberty calculates a NPV of the expected synergies in the UK of GBP 3.1B (only Liberty's share) or $4B, and a NPV of the expected synergies in Switzerland of CHF 3.1B or $3.4B.

Given Liberty Global's good track record in large M&A transactions and the extraction of synergies, I think it is fair to add at least half of the total expected synergies to today's equity valuation.

Using a cautious FCF multiple of 15, we can calculate Liberty Global's fair value as:

$1B x 15 = $15B

+ 50% of the NPV of expected synergies $3.7B = $18.7B

Given continuous share repurchases (~$250m in Q3 alone), shares outstanding after Q3 are now down to 583m. A new repurchase authorization of $1B is in place.

This leads us to a fair value per share of $32. The stock trades for just under $20, so the theoretical upside is over 60%.

Put differently, if we exclude any expected synergies, the stock trades for just 11.5x the expected proportionate post-transformation FCF. Any synergies would further lower the valuation multiple. And this 11.5x multiple also doesn't account for the many interesting investments in Liberty's ventures portfolio, which the call had some comments on:

"We were an early investor through our technology portfolio in Skillz, a mobile gaming platform that just got bought for $3.5 billion. That was a 10x for us. The crown jewel of our sports portfolio is Formula E race series, which we conservatively value at $0.25 billion. We have small but important interesting content platforms in our largest markets. Our infrastructure portfolio was an early investor in EdgeConneX, which was just acquired by EQT in a multi-billion dollar transaction. And we're actively pursuing ways to monetize or grow our own infrastructure and property-related assets, which is an exciting space right now."

Business

Since the company appears to be fairly cheap, let's look at Liberty's operations whether or how such a low valuation can be justified:

Vodafone Ziggo increased its guidance from "stable to modest growth" to 4-5% Adj. EBITDA growth and projects distributions to Liberty at the higher end of the €400-500 range (which will mostly go back right to the JV as a shareholder loan to fund new spectrum license fees of EUR 416m). Growth in all segments offset slightly declining business mobile revenues (due to COVID-19). Fixed ARPU continued to grow 4% in Q3, together with FMC penetration.

Telenet delivered roughly stable results and confirmed its guidance as well, including the mid-term guidance. It also significantly hiked its dividend (yielding now ~8% before withholding taxes), which means higher cash distributions to Liberty. The company is likely to generate around €400m of FCF annually for the foreseeable future, which means that the dividend payout of ~€300m is well covered.

Virgin Media posted a similar set of results, with the difference of very robust customer growth thanks to its superior broadband speeds during the COVID crisis. Overall slightly increasing revenues coupled with slightly lower ARPU (mainly due to a deferred price rise) lead to a slightly declining OCF.

Switzerland remains a problem, although it lost slightly less customers in Q3 compared to the prior year, but it should be noted that losing cable customers during a pandemic doesn't tell good things about UPC. As a consequence, revenues were down 6% YTD, as ARPU declined again 3% on competitive pressures, and OCF was down 12%. Investors really need to believe in the potential of the now finalized combination with Sunrise and fixed-mobile conversion to find some hope in Switzerland.

In summary, not much has changed from Q1 and Q2. The good thing is we know now that Liberty Global remained a robust business even during the peak of the pandemic, but its problems haven't been solved either.

On the call, the company confirmed its 2020 guidance. Given that exchange rates have improved materially since that guidance was given, it will now be easier to achieve.

Moreover, Liberty also reiterated the hypothesis to publicly list its single holdings. Since fixed-mobile telecoms trade for higher multiples, the company believes (or hopes) that local listings could boost the multiple of the holding company as well. That said, I believe the market would likely apply a holding company discount. So there might be some, but no extreme upside from such local listings.

In summary, I don't believe in much growth from Liberty. There will be some benefits from restructurings, but there will be also some large costs related to 5G, spectrum auctions, and content rights. Overall, the company should be able to grow in-line with inflation over time.

Any upside to the share price will likely come from smart M&A, IPOs or similar transactions, given the current large complexity discount and the extreme difference between stock and private market valuations of Liberty's assets. Luckily, Liberty is one of the best in this respect, which means it will probably capture much of the potential upside in its asset base.

