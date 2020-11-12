Neither of these is the case at present.

This has led many to assume that shareholders will immediately lose ownership and even that the REIT may liquidate.

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is a small “mall REIT,” which owns enclosed shopping centers. The recent big news about them is that they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 1.

This has led to many questions in our chatroom at High Yield Landlord. It has also led to many comments across the Seeking Alpha universe. Here is one example:

it's apparently the end of the road for some, as troubled mall REITs Pennsylvania REIT and CBL & Associates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Even for CBL & Associates (CBL), this is a bit overblown. A Chapter 11 filing is not an intent to liquidate.

CBL’s plan is that the creditors will own nearly all of a reorganized REIT, which will seek to survive and flourish. Various stockholders will end up with pennies on the dollar, at most, but this is common. We’ve seen many firms, including several airline companies, come out the other side of Chapter 11 and flourish.

But for Pennsylvania REIT, the phraseology above turns out to be incorrect. What is happening now is very likely nowhere near the end of the road. Let me share some history and some details.

A Bit of History

PEI today owns 20 malls, but their value is concentrated in their top 12 malls, which accounted for 78% of their Net Operating Income (“NOI”) in 2019.

In 2019, the mall stores in their top 6 malls did an average of $646 per square foot, and the next 6 did $471.

Even so, all malls have needed to redevelop their properties to make them more relevant to the interests of the present generation of shoppers and to make use of space vacated by bankrupt tenants. Among other elements, this has involved increasing the experiential opportunities.

On top of their solid numbers, PEI was ahead of the game in addressing the challenges that malls face today. It completed significant redevelopments by the end of 2019, with few remaining for 2020.

PEI was on track to return to sustainable growth in 2020. This was covered by Adam Levine-Weinberg in one of his many excellent articles covering PEI.

Unfortunately, they flew a bit close to the sun, sustaining a dividend that was arguably not wise to pay in Q1 2020. This and other issues put them at high risk, as Adam also covered. Notably, he wrote this on February 28:

Due to the covenant issues and ongoing lender negotiations, PREIT stock is significantly riskier than Washington Prime stock right now. However, its business is fundamentally much healthier, both because it has higher-quality properties than Washington Prime and because it has invested far more aggressively in redeveloping former department store spaces.

Come the Pandemic

Then the pandemic hit and PEI ended up in violation of the covenants on their debt. This might have happened anyway.

They had been very aggressively seeking to get to the other side. Absent the pandemic, they might well have made it.

As with many firms less on the edge, this put PEI to some degree at the mercy of their creditors. But no group of creditors in their right minds wants to suddenly own a bunch of malls under these conditions.

PEI has the knowledge and expertise to unearth the ultimate value of their properties as we exit the pandemic. The sensible thing was to find a way to let them do that.

Negotiations, and extensions of deadlines, went on for months and months. This included the extension of a $30M loan to PEI in August to help sustain their operations.

The Restructuring Support Agreement

Finally, on October 7, PEI and its subsidiaries entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with lenders representing 80% of their debt. This later grew to 95%.

The RSA and associated agreements included this plan (edited for clarity):

The RSA contemplates agreed-upon terms for a financial restructuring of the existing debt of the Company Parties. The Restructuring is anticipated to be effected through either (i) an out-of-court restructuring on the terms set forth in the Out-of-Court Restructuring or, if the Company is unable to obtain the consent of 100% of the lenders, (ii) a prepackaged plan of reorganization … under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code.

This RSA was eventually submitted to the Bankruptcy Court, when one lender holding 5% of the debt failed to go along. It proposes restructured Credit Facilities, as follows:

a $150 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility,

a $600 million first lien senior secured term loan facility, and

a $319 million second lien secured term loan facility

Notably, the second and third part of these Credit Facilities completely replace the previously unencumbered Credit Facilities with secured debt. The first part provides an additional $150M of capital, also as secured debt.

In the event, one lender refused to go along with this agreement, so PEI filed a Chapter 11 on November 1, as planned.

The entire purpose of this filing was to seek to have a judge order the one creditor, who holds only 5% of the debt, to go along with all the others. Notably, in the press release and in other documents, one finds

The financial restructuring is not expected to have any impact on the Company’s shareholders, and PREIT common and preferred shares are expected to continue to trade in the normal course.

If you want to see more details, take a look at document 15 at Prime Clerk.

How and Why?

Many observers find this very strange. In nearly every Chapter 11 filing, the equity holders take it on the chin and the lenders end up owning some or all of the remaining company. This is what that one lender seems to expect here.

In this case, though, the sensible value of the PEI assets enabled PEI to convert nonrecourse debt to recourse debt, for the creditors who provided the credit facility. This was the value transaction that made these events possible.

The shareholders, both preferred and common, may yet come through this to a good outcome. This is especially true of those who have risked buying after March 2020.

Risks

As in divorce courts and small claims courts, so goes bankruptcy court. The judge has great power and is able to do very arbitrary things.

In this case, the judge is being handed a very nicely tied up package and there will only be one party of many complaining. It is very hard to see the judge not taking the easy path, but you never know for sure.

Even after this settlement, the PEI malls need to stay open and continue to lease their new space effectively. If the pandemic does not end by next summer, we could be visiting this topic again.

Conclusion

All investors should be attuned to the many flavors of bankruptcy. Chapter 7 involves liquidation. Chapter 11 often does not.

Chapter 11 often leaves the common shareholders, or even the preferred shareholders, with little if anything. It is notable, though, that this is not true here and not always true. Specifically, the only bankruptcy of an equity REIT before 2020, that of General Growth Properties during the Great Recession, left even common shareholders fairly well-off.

Time will tell what happens here. It will not necessarily be negative for shareholders.

What Are We Buying? We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share our Best Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. For a Limited Time - You can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! Join us today and gain instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are also offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI-D,CBL,CBL-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.