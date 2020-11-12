In addition, I also look for possible weaknesses including pricing pressures as a result of the competition.

Still, respecting the old adage that the market is never wrong, I explore the software company's strength areas.

DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) has benefited from secular trends consisting of IT workload migration to the cloud amid the pandemic. The company has products dedicated to performance monitoring in native cloud infrastructures since 2012 and has been strengthening its offerings through acquisitions in the areas of log management and security.

Now, with the commuting-to-work part of the economy having got a boost from vaccine news and rotation away from tech to value stocks occurring from time to time, the question in the minds of many is what will happen to the stock price.

Figure 1: DataDog price performance, P/E and EV/Sales.





However, the P/E ratio has moved steeply higher in contrast to the more moderate path taken by the EV/Revenues metric. This is an important difference and merits a deep-down investigation as part of valuations.

I start with an exploration of DataDog's product strength in the Applications Performance Management sector.

An APM company.

Even before COVID, with migration of data to the cloud and development of complex systems, the development, operations and security teams within enterprises have not been moving in sync.

Here, one of the problems which have recently been brought to the fore is “shadow IT” where, as a result of workloads having been urgently moved to the cloud to benefit from the flexibility of working from anywhere, data owners no longer know where the data is actually located. The data can be either in the cloud of Azure, AWS or still sitting in an on-prem database within the company's datacenter.

Figure 2: Log and management tool

Source: divvycloud.com

Also, with the relative ease of use of deployment tools inbuilt into the product offerings of public cloud providers, any developer can launch a production environment and potentially expose critical assets with just a few clicks.

This results in mis-configuration of cloud environments and is the root cause of security breaches.

According to a report by Divvycloud, breaches caused by cloud mis-configurations in 2018 and 2019 exposed nearly 33.4 billion records and resulted in damages of nearly $5 trillion for corporations.

Now this problem can be addressed by DataDog’s Compliance Monitor tool as it adds the ability to monitor logs and configurations.

Figure 3: Log and management tool

Source: datadoghq.com

This tool allows the states of many cloud resources like configuration files for Kubernetes containers to be traced in near real time as well as the monitoring of security groups.

The company’s product offering also includes synthetic testing tools allowing users to observe how applications are performing using simulated requests and trigger alerts in case of faults.

These have become essential products and DataDog has witnessed success with sales across a wide range of customers of different sizes and within different industries.

In terms of figures, the company had about 13,100 customers during the third quarter, up from about 9,500 last year. Also, about 1,000 customers were added during the quarter, meaningfully more than the six hundred in Q2.

Therefore, these customers’ additions show that far from being adversely impacted by COVID, the company is also getting some benefits. However, in addition to customer numbers, it is important to look at the ARR which is the Annual Recurring Revenue, a key metric used by SaaS companies pertaining to recurring revenue components of the contracts.

In this case, the company ended the quarter with 1,107 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, up from 727 last year.

Therefore, it means that corporate accounts with recurrent revenues have increased by 52% and the executives have described it as “a new record for the company”

Moreover, these customers generate about 75% of the company’s ARR.

Going deeper, the reason for this is the company’s platform strategy where 71% of customers use two or more products. This has been increased by 50% since last year. Also, approximately 20% of customers are using four or more products and this is also on an upwards trend.

Therefore, the company has a platform strategy geared at generating more revenues out of the existing customer base.

However, this remains a dynamic sector and I further check whether pricing pressures can hamper DataDog’s progression.

The competition

When companies select monitoring tools, they are already facing complex issues which they want to resolve. Their priority is therefore to adopt a simple tool with end-to-end capability. This is made possible through DataDog’s offering which is among a few including Dynatrace (NASDAQ: DT) capable of offering a single agent for a number of use cases.

Figure 4: Comparing DataDog and Dynatrace.

Source: trustradius.com

It is only now that competitors are starting to provide a single agent instead of the more conventional “multiple agents” offering.

Moreover, independent review websites like Gartner allocate the highest scores to DataDog and Dynatrace in terms of ease of deployment, service and support and pricing flexibility.

However, according to TrustRadius, another review site, Dynatrace seems more appropriate for technical teams who have well documented the challenges they face in terms of specific requirements. On the other hand, Datadog is referred to as a “no brainier” and “better to use for monitoring” tool in an environment with many servers.

Therefore, Datadog while not necessarily possessing a technically superior solution to address specific needs of customers seems to have taken advantage of the complexity of cloud migration by proposing a simple to use solution symbolized by its elaborate user interface.

In addition, many of DataDog’s integrations are open source, meaning that customers can actually drive improvements instead of being “dictated” by the supplier.

The ability to drive sales is reflected by DataDog’s revenue growth which, by growing at 80% year-on-year is easily beating all of its competitors.

Figure 5: Comparison with competitors.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Now, there are other competitors who have been bringing down prices and even offering a lot of free stuff in order to attract customers. Others are just trying to broaden their portfolio and coming up with new cloud products.

However, the company does not even need to win over customers from competitors, as according to Olivier Pomel, the CEO:

Most of our business is not replacements, right? Most of our business is net new. So the -- we do see some replacements from time to time, but that's a small minority of the accounts will end. The world is moving to the cloud. Most companies are new to cloud.”

Therefore, the management does not have to even care about the win-rate or customers won from the competition. Thus, there is no need to provide discounts.

This is further evidenced by the falling sales expenses as a percentage of revenue from 50% in 2019 to an average of 46.5% during the last three quarters.

Valuations

Some analysts have instinctively turned bearish on the stock and given its vertiginous rise (by 182%), it is not difficult to understand their position. Also, some market moves as from September which have been termed as “rotation from tech to value stocks” seem to give further credence to bearish sentiments. In this case, on November 9th, DataDog's share price lost 5.5% as WFH stocks played south on the back of vaccines hope after Pfizer’s (PFE) interim data.

However, the trend to migrate workloads to the cloud and more importantly, monitoring of critical assets should persist in the future and this, despite re-opening of the traditional sectors of the economy.

To this end, DataDog and Dynatrace seem to follow a different trend, and after the March sell-off, their stock price recovered within one month whereas for the mighty Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and the mightier Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), we had to wait for two more months.

Figure 6: Comparison of share price evolution

In order to come up with an indication of the valuations, I compare with Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW), a database company which is currently witnessing astronomical levels of growth, two times those of DataDog.

Looking deeper, the application monitoring company has a higher gross margin of 78% compared to Snowflake’s 61%. This shows that DataDog’s developers have a higher proficiency at developing software products and the go-to-market teams are efficient at customer delivery.

Also, DataDog is not resorting to specialization despite having diverse products. Hence, it has one large sales team and this explains the reason it is able to achieve a high degree of cross-selling as one person can ensure coverage of many product capabilities.

Also, the company spends 36.5% of revenues on R&D and this resulted in the introduction of eight new products in the third quarter including mobile bill user for monitoring for both Android and IOS.

Therefore, the ingredients for the growth story to continue are there.

Also, DataDog has positive net income margin compared to Snowflake and with a positive P/E ratio, which is viewed to be on the high side by some analysts.

However, when considering the EV/Sales metric, things look different. In this case, DataDog with more than $500 million of annual sales has an EV/Sales ratio of 58 which is one third that of Snowflakes despite generating only half the sales growth of the latter. Also, the database company generates only about $400 million revenues.

Figure 7: Comparing key metrics with Snowflake.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Hence, a price range of $108-110 would be more appropriate for DataDog.

Moreover, with the APM market estimated at $7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a size of $11.9 billion by 2027, DataDog can grow a lot more.

Additionally the company has a strategic partnership with Microsoft to make DataDog available to use directly from the Azure console.

This is in addition to the partnership with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) Cloud Platform and existing alliance with AWS. These alliances are crucial in extending the company’s presence throughout the world.

Finally, the company is diversifying into the security market, projected to grow from $34.5 billion in 2020 to $68.5 billion by 2025 with its DataDog Security Monitoring and compliance applications.

Also, the debt to equity remains at a reasonable level with cash per share being at $4.83. Hence, this is a capital-efficient company with free cash flow of $29 million as at September.

Finally, with 75% recurrent revenues and net retention rate being over 130% given the company's ability to retain and sell more to existing customers, DataDog is a buy at current levels.

