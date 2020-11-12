The stock isn't investable until cruise operations are able to restart without major restrictions from the CDC and other government organizations.

The market wants to own the cruise lines, but the companies can't even return to sailing yet. Carnival Corp. (CCL) just filed to raise more cash further diluting shareholders highlighting the biggest risk in the stock. My investment thesis still thinks it's far too early to be bullish on the cruise line sector here with more dark days ahead.

Source: Carnival website

Limited Sailings

As the CDC no-sail order expired on October 31, the prospects for Carnival returning to sailing sometime in the future appear very positive. Now, as November progresses, the cruise line has to regularly cancel or extend pauses in cruise operations as the near-term prospects are bleak. Even the CDC conditional sail order requires the cruise lines to meet protocols to resume phased-in sailing.

On November 2, the company had to extend the pause until December 31 on all of its North American brands - Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. On November 6, Costa Cruises announced the suspension of cruises to Greece until December 26 due to Greek government lockdowns. The cruise line still has the Costa Esmeralda in service dedicated to Italy, but the failure to operate cruises at scale during this environment has made restarting cruises difficult. The airlines were able to safely operate at scale, so airlines like American Airlines (AAL) are restarting international flights to China while Carnival can't even operate in the U.S.

As COVID-19 case counts rise worldwide, one has to wonder how cruises paused for seven months now are able to restart. The largest cruise line still only has limited cruises operating with guests. The recent election of Joe Biden as President-Elect in the U.S. appears another major hurdle for starting guest operations in the U.S. The removal of the CDC no-sail order appeared a move made due to pressure from the Trump administration and not a desired move by the CDC. Apparently, the CDC had pushed to extend the no-sail order into February.

Right now, the potential distribution of the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine along with other potential vaccines appears the only outcome that gets the cruises going full speed ahead.

Fund Raising

The issue with owning the cruise lines over the last few months has been the ongoing cash burn as guest operations are on pause. The never-ending cash burn is disastrous for shareholders.

The prime example being the $1.5 billion at-the-market equity offering announced by Carnival this week. Previously, the company had already completed a $1.0 billion at-the-market offering.

With ~890 million shares outstanding with up to ~113 million issuable upon conversion of the convertible notes issued on August 31, the offering could dilute shareholders by up to 10%. With the stock down to $15, Carnival will be forced to sell up to 100 million shares far below any level of the past decade prior to COVID-19.

In October, Carnival was still faced with a monthly cash burn rate of $770 million with the rate falling to $530 million during FQ4 ending this month. The company had a cash balance of $8.2 billion on August 31 when FQ3 ended.

With no meaningful operations until March/April, Carnival would face ~$1.6 billion in cash burn during FQ4 and a likely similar amount in FQ1 of next year. The cruise line appears to have plenty of cash to not sell shares at the current prices, but the company has to prepare for a potentially lengthy ramp in operations back to more normal levels.

Bookings remain strong, so normalized operations appear a near certainty in the future, especially with a vaccine with 90%+ efficacy. The biggest issue is the cash burn and shareholder dilution until a vaccine is widely distributed. As the company is selling up to $1.5 billion worth of shares and cruises aren't occurring, the stock just isn't likely to rise.

In total, Carnival could end this crisis with up to 1 billion shares. The company started FY20 with only 688 million shares outstanding. The original earnings power of $4.45 has been cut nearly to only $3.00 just on share issuance. This amount is before even considering whether guest operations will ever return to previous levels and higher interest costs from issuing debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Carnival is still uninvestable. The cruise line sector doesn't appear any closer to normal operations as COVID-19 cases surge worldwide and initial plans to restart operations have been further delayed. Investors should stay on the sidelines as Carnival looks to sell another 100 million shares placing a cap on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.